Here’s MORE Evidence of ELECTION INTERFERENCE from Google

As Twitchy reported earlier, a search for "assassination attempt on Tr …" led Google to helpfully autocomplete the request with … Truman? "Assassination attempt on Truman" is the first search result? There are seven suggested searches there, and not one of them mentions Donald Trump.

Google explained that its systems automatically "have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence" — no one person interfered with the results. That was debunked pretty quickly by showing searches for plenty of other searches associated with political violence, such as the Kenosha riots.

Now we have more evidence of election interferences from Google. We tried this ourselves and got the same results, so this is not a "cheap fake."

Blatant election interference by Google pic.twitter.com/xQ3RmTAIwd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 29, 2024

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024





Seriously — type "Donald Trump" into Google's search bar and you get results for "News about Harris • Donald Trump" and search results like "Kamala Harris allies deploy new Trump attack line: he is 'just plain weird'" and "Andrew Cuomo: Here’s How Harris Can Beat Trump and His Stream of Lies."

Type in "Kamala Harris" and you get results about … "Kamala Harris."

Google is 97% Democrats so this makes sense — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2024

Election interference season. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Google execs are gaslighting us in posts about their feigned indignation and shock that such accusations could possibly be made about their noble search engine. — Shoe (@samosaur) July 29, 2024

Name something you trust more than Google.



Gas station sushi.



Your turn. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 29, 2024

They aren't even trying to hide it because they know our do-nothing Congress will not levy any consequnces. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 29, 2024

Another company that needs to be investigated after he wins — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) July 29, 2024

It’s true if you type in News about Donald Trump this pops up pic.twitter.com/cUDXa5dTPo — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 29, 2024

As we said, we tried it and got the exact same result.

The one positive of Google becoming so blatant in their manipulation is that it’s becoming increasingly obvious that our form of government isn’t what most of us have perceived it to be — ₿loope ⚡️🏴 (@twitpleb) July 29, 2024

Imagine if Elon Musk hadn't purchased Twitter; none of us would know about any of this.

Yep. It’s the little things that they hide in plain sight — Ph.D. Straw Man (@PhDStrawMan) July 29, 2024

Wow. That’s pretty blatant. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) July 29, 2024

Google is going extra hard this year — Mark Zuckerberg - Parody (@MarkZuckss) July 29, 2024

The Federal Election Committee should get involved as this is in effect an illegal campaign contribution. — Joaquin Martinez (@JoaquinMar67151) July 29, 2024

I think that I long for the days when they at least attempted to hide their corruption. — Spartan Guidance (@thespartanguide) July 29, 2024

Not surprised anymore.. 😒 — No One (@None1161897) July 29, 2024

Confirmed. Performed the same search and got a Kamala Harris showcase. pic.twitter.com/9JwIOKW99Q — David Valiant (@valiant_memes) July 29, 2024

Elon must create a search engine now. Google is batting for the Democrats as always. — Harsh Gautam (@Harsh_Gautam007) July 29, 2024

This really is blatant … search for "Donald Trump" and get results for "Harris • Donald Trump." We didn't search for Harris.

