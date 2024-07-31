Here's Kamala Harris Confirming Definitively That She's Indian (or Identifies That Way)

As Twitchy reported, even though April Ryan didn't think Donald Trump should be allowed to address the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday, he did (Kamala Harris did not). He was hit with an ambush question straight from the top from ABC News' Rachel Scott and responded in true Trump fashion: "You don't even say hello, how are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they're a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit."

However, the clip from the appearance that's going to get the most exposure is this clip of Trump remembering when it was a big deal that Harris was the first Asian-American senator. As the Sacramento Bee's headline read, "Watch Kamala Harris sworn in as first Indian-American senator." Then she identified as black when Joe Biden was looking for a black woman for a running mate.

SAVAGE TRUMP ON KAMALA: "I've known her a long time indirectly .. and she was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black." pic.twitter.com/hFK8LT3vGZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2024

DAMN. It's funny, too, that, like Hillary Clinton before her, Harris suddenly developed an African American accent at the free Megan Thee Stallion concert in Atlanta Tuesday night.

Karine Jean-Pierre thought Trump's comment was "repulsive."

Karine Jean-Pierre is asked about Trump’s comments regarding Kamala Harris’ background and heritage.



"What he just said, what you just read out to me, is repulsive." pic.twitter.com/fSzXVmsnFW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 31, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responds to Donald Trump's comments questioning Kamala Harris' ethnicity: "It's insulting. No one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify. That is no one's right." https://t.co/WzuLqlYQi7 pic.twitter.com/7pZYuFNybE — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2024

What Donald Trump said is 100% true. Suddenly Kamala started identifying as black after always identifying as an Indian candidate. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KDfDEXVHrY — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 31, 2024

Here she is with Mindy Kaling talking with Harris about their shared Indian heritage over a gas stove.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Harris is sharing fond memories of celebrating Kwanzaa in her Indian-American household as a child:

Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations and we’d tell stories and light the candles.



Whether you’re celebrating this year with those you live with or over Zoom, happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/21bzGHZpYe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2020

Yeah, sure they did.

The media will (they already have) make this into a huge scandal, but Trump's got a point.

Harris now identifies as black, but she's not African American. It's a shame that race and ethnicity had to come into this at all, but that's the Democrat playbook.

