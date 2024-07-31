Here's Kamala Harris Confirming Definitively That She's Indian (or Identifies That Way)

Decency Is On the Ballot: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Kamala's Atlanta Rally With...
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on July 31, 2024
AP

As Twitchy reported, even though April Ryan didn't think Donald Trump should be allowed to address the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday, he did (Kamala Harris did not). He was hit with an ambush question straight from the top from ABC News' Rachel Scott and responded in true Trump fashion: "You don't even say hello, how are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they're a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit."

However, the clip from the appearance that's going to get the most exposure is this clip of Trump remembering when it was a big deal that Harris was the first Asian-American senator. As the Sacramento Bee's headline read, "Watch Kamala Harris sworn in as first Indian-American senator." Then she identified as black when Joe Biden was looking for a black woman for a running mate.

DAMN. It's funny, too, that, like Hillary Clinton before her, Harris suddenly developed an African American accent at the free Megan Thee Stallion concert in Atlanta Tuesday night.

Karine Jean-Pierre thought Trump's comment was "repulsive."

Here she is with Mindy Kaling talking with Harris about their shared Indian heritage over a gas stove.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Harris is sharing fond memories of celebrating Kwanzaa in her Indian-American household as a child:

Yeah, sure they did.

The media will (they already have) make this into a huge scandal, but Trump's got a point. 

Harris now identifies as black, but she's not African American. It's a shame that race and ethnicity had to come into this at all, but that's the Democrat playbook.

