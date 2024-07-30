Secret Service Counter-Sniper Demands Firings in Email

Project Lincoln White Dude: Trump Is 'The Greatest Threat Americans Have Ever Faced'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

RealClearPolitics' Susan Crabtree has an exclusive report on Tuesday. She says a Secret Service counter-sniper sent an email to the entire Uniformed Division demanding that "5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions." The sniper writes, in part:

This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days? Because we all SHOULD expect another attempt to happen before November. We've exposed our inability to protect our leaders due to our leadership.

The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to now hide as I move into my next career. Who wants to hire a USSS guy who failed? That's the public perception I'm now faced with. The USSS CSS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse.

The motto of the USSS … CYA

And every supervisor is doing it right now.

… The counter sniper also said the agency "SHOULD expect another assassination attempt" before November and complained that he is no longer proud to be a USSS counter sniper after leadership failed the officers at the Trump rally in Butler on 7/13. 

"This agency NEEDS to change," the sniper wrote in the email. "If not now, WHEN? "The NEXT assassination in 30 days?" 

"Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS," the counter sniper lamented. "We just look good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me." 

"The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to somehow hide as I move into my next career," the counter sniper continued. "Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That's the public perception I'm not faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse." 

He concluded with these two lines: "The motto of the USSS...CYA. And every supervisor is doing it right now."

The agency quickly deleted the email, a knowledgeable source told RealClearPolitics.

Full email with name redacted below:

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Crabtree says Sen. Marsha Blackburn read from the email while questioning Secret Service acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, who was testifying before a joint meeting of the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees:

… whose name I redacted, expresed deep dismay, calling for all top leaders of the Secret Service to resign or be fired, and accused agency supervisors of engaging in "CYA."

Rowe: "I'm hurt by that email, but not in the way you think I'm saying. I'm hurt because my people are hurting right now. We need them...."

Blackburn: "Then, when did somebody delete the email?"

Rowe: "I'll look, I'll get back to you on that [question of why the] agency deleted the email. May I  address your question, and I will get back to you as to whether the email was deleted or not." 

"My agency is hurting. Emotions are raw. I actually want to hear more from that [Uniform Division] officer, that technician in his email, he referenced that he had spent time serving our nation as a United States Marine, that he is a 20-year professional of the Secret Service. "

Rowe then says he's "committed to being a CHANGE AGENT." 

"I am committed to reviewing some of these things. I looked at the points in his email very quickly. I saw, as I was on my way over here this morning, I want to have further conversations, not only with him, but also [other counter snipers.]"

Here's the devastating email the counter sniper sent last night at 10:34 p.m.

It's true … Rowe actually said his agency was hurting and emotions were raw:

Rowe did not inspire confidence at Tuesday's hearing when he said the assassination attempt was a "failure of imagination."

And no one's been fired.

