Claire McCaskill Shames Black Guy for Just Sitting There as Fox Called a Sorority 'Colored'

Lawrence Jones III is the guy's name, and as we reported earlier Wednesday, he made it clear that Fox News host Brian Kilmeade didn't say Vice President Kamala Harris was blowing off Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress to campaign at a "colored" sorority.

Advertisement

I’m the black man. You’re so damn dishonest. He said “college.”



But that’s all you have. You know the bullshit that you advocate for only brings death, poverty, and destruction to our black communities. You are welcome on the show anytime to debate it.



Me and you. https://t.co/j4g1G1dDRx — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) July 24, 2024

Along with Democrat Chair Jaime Harrison, former Sen. Claire McCaskill tried to shame Jones for just sitting there.

This guy, as his colleague on @FoxNews says “colored sorority”. And he just sits there. pic.twitter.com/YHQJq1yEwJ — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 24, 2024

He said college, you dipshit. — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) July 24, 2024

Claire you know this is a lie or you would have provided a clip instead of a screenshot. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 24, 2024

So McCaskill took the challenge and posted the video of Kilmeade saying "college."

The word you are looking for is college. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) July 24, 2024

Wow, you scumbag. He said “college sorority” — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) July 24, 2024

He said college sorority -- are you deaf? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 24, 2024

He said college.

Seriously. Delete this and apologize to your followers for misleading them. — Tandy (@dantypo) July 24, 2024

McCaskill apologize? She's left the post up for seven hours now.

With behavior like this trying to stoke racial tensions during an election, it's a blessing you're no longer a U.S. Senator. You know the original poster already took this down and you know Kilmeade said "college." You should be ashamed. — Tom Rodriguez (@TomRodriguezDC) July 24, 2024

He clearly said “college”. I strongly recommend that you delete this post before you’re sued for defamation. — The Little Italian Girl (@lilitaliangrr) July 24, 2024

I really despise people like you. — Jenn 🌿 (@MsBookAHolic) July 24, 2024

It's as clear as a bell he said "college sorority." Stop trying to foment outrage. So glad Josh Hawley defeated you. — Ben Carder (@BenCarder) July 24, 2024

One person hate-watching "Fox & Friends" heard "colored" where he wanted to hear it, posted it to X, and the lie went viral. There's not excuse for someone like McCaskill not taking this down.

This is absurd. How many hours has Kilmeade been on the air over the last 20 years? For decades he managed to avoid the term “colored” discussing scores of black politicians until today? He clearly said “college” bc that is indeed the sorority KH is meeting with. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 24, 2024





***