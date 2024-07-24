Claire McCaskill Shames Black Guy for Just Sitting There as Fox Called a Sorority 'Colored'

Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Lawrence Jones III is the guy's name, and as we reported earlier Wednesday, he made it clear that Fox News host Brian Kilmeade didn't say Vice President Kamala Harris was blowing off Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress to campaign at a "colored" sorority.

Along with Democrat Chair Jaime Harrison, former Sen. Claire McCaskill tried to shame Jones for just sitting there.

So McCaskill took the challenge and posted the video of Kilmeade saying "college."

McCaskill apologize? She's left the post up for seven hours now.

One person hate-watching "Fox & Friends" heard "colored" where he wanted to hear it, posted it to X, and the lie went viral. There's not excuse for someone like McCaskill not taking this down.


***

