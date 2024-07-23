Harmeet K. Dhillon: Remember When AG Kamala Harris Indicted Planned Parenthood Whistleblower?

President Joe Biden gave his vice president a few jobs: he put Kamala Harris in charge of finding the "root causes" of mass migration to the U.S., he put her in charge of Space Force, and most recently he made her the administration's point person on abortion. She would tour the country in support of "women's health care." She became the first vice president to visit and tour an abortion clinic — it was a Planned Parenthood in Minnesota.

You know that abortion will be a major talking point in the presidential debates, where Harris will falsely claim that Donald Trump wants to ban abortion nationwide. Harris has a long history with Planned Parenthood. When she was California's attorney general running for the Senate, she kept a petition defending Planned Parenthood up on her Senate campaign site. Jen Psaki has claimed that no Democrat supports abortion up until birth, but Harris hasn't said what limitations she'd put on abortion.

Remember when David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress got undercover video of Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price of baby parts? Then California Attorney General Kamala Harris opened an investigation into whether the undercover videos violated any laws. She was more concerned about the videos than Planned Parenthood admitting to selling baby parts. Harmeet K. Dhillon remembers:

LifeNews reports:

In 2015, as California’s attorney general, Harris sponsored the FACT Act. The law required pregnancy care centers to post advertisements for free or low-cost abortion facilities in their waiting rooms. The legislation, which the Supreme Court struck down after three years of lawfare, explicitly pointed to the proliferation of pro-life pregnancy resource centers in the state as a “problem.” The existence of pro-life alternatives conflicted “with California’s proud legacy of reproductive freedom,” the text of the law claimed. Not content to force pro-lifers to promote abortions to vulnerable women, Harris also used her clout as attorney general to prosecute whistleblower David Daleiden in 2016. Daleiden, who was raised Catholic, secretly filmed Planned Parenthood employees over the course of 30 months in 2013 and 2014. His work exposed the abortion giant’s lucrative trade in organs and body tissues obtained from aborted children. Harris ordered California Department of Justice agents to raid his home in July 2016. They searched for computers, hard drives, or any other equipment he used to make his undercover videos, seizing evidence at the behest of Planned Parenthood heavyweights.

Yes, she fully proved her lack of moral compass with that case.

That was disgusting.

Harris' successor after she was elected to the Senate, Xavier Becerra, kept the case alive, bringing 15 felony charges against Daleiden and Merritt for “the criminal recording of conversations.” In July of 2016, all charges against Daleiden were dismissed by the district attorney.

Still, it's a good reminder of just how Harris earned that perfect score from Planned Parenthood.

The Democrats will go all-in on abortion in the 2024 campaign; Republicans have to be prepared.

