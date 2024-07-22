George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans
Director Cheatle was an Utter Disaster Today and She Owes it to the...
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Shameless Democrats Use Secret Service Hearing...
Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banni...
'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the...
WATCH: CNN Commentator Says It's Risky to Make Josh Shapiro Kamala's VP Because...
Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Fa...
'COMPLETELY Unqualified': Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Kamala Harris (AGAIN) and Dem Elites in...
Flashback: Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Wanted to 'Reimagine' Public Safety (WATCH...
Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...

The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"This Is Exactly What the Trump Team Feared," reads the headline in The Atlantic following Vice President Kamala Harris' coronation as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. "A campaign that had been optimized to beat Joe Biden must now be reinvented," reports Tom Alberta.

Advertisement

Really? How so? Alberta writes:

On the evening of Super Tuesday, March 5, shortly before Donald Trump effectively ended the Republican primary and earned a general-election rematch with President Joe Biden, I asked the co-managers of Trump’s presidential campaign what they feared most about Biden.

“Honestly, it’s less him,” Chris LaCivita told me. “And more—”

“Institutional Democrats,” Susie Wiles said, finishing her partner’s thought.

It was a revealing exchange, and a theme we would revisit frequently. The Democratic Party, Wiles and LaCivita would tell me in conversations over the coming months, was a machine—well organized and well financed, with a record of support from the low-propensity voters who turn out every four years in presidential contests. Ordinarily, they explained, Democrats would have structural superiority in a race like this one. But something was holding the party back: Biden.

That ignores the savage response Donald Trump had to Harris's challenge of J.D. Vance: “We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.” The Trump campaign knew before the Democrats that Biden wasn't going to be the nominee.

Recommended

UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Will there even be a vice-presidential debate? Trump was 100 percent right — the Democrats have no idea who's going to be running for vice president on their side.

By the way, here's the scene in Vance's hometown of Middletown, Ohio, in advance of his solo campaign rally there:


***

Tags: ATLANTIC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NOMINEE J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans
Brett T.
Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'
Brett T.
Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True
Sam J.
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banning Red Meat
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning Grateful Calvin
Advertisement