'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Hasn’t Spoken With Border Patrol Chief
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White...
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans
Director Cheatle was an Utter Disaster Today and She Owes it to the...
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Shameless Democrats Use Secret Service Hearing...
Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banni...
'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the...
WATCH: CNN Commentator Says It's Risky to Make Josh Shapiro Kamala's VP Because...
Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Fa...

Shocker: The White House Called a Lid in Delaware Early This Afternoon; Update: Proof of Life?

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

When it was decided that Joe Biden would drop out of the 2024 race, he could have gone on TV and told the nation himself — after all, that's pretty big news. Instead, we got a letter written by some guy named Steve that was posted to X. It's funny how the Biden administration used Elon Musk's social media platform to break the news.

Advertisement

Biden is laid up with COVID-19 at his beach house in Delaware, with nothing on his schedule for Monday or Tuesday. Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove noted that the White House called a lid early Monday afternoon, so the press knew not to expect anything.

Longer than that.

He's quarantining, even though he went to a restaurant an hour before they announced he had tested positive for COVID and shook everyone's hand and sniffed every child's hair.

Recommended

The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Gordon K
Advertisement

A 15-second proof-of-life video would go a long way.

A true "Weekend at Bernie's" presidency.

Advertisement

Is Biden so sick with COVID symptoms he couldn't even shoot a short video to let his millions of supporters know that he had decided to drop out of the race and maybe explain why? He did a live TV hit from the beach house after Donald Trump's attempted assassination, so we know he was a video setup there.

***

Update:

He's alive?


***


 

Tags: DELAWARE JOE BIDEN COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Brett T.
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Grateful Calvin
George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White Dude Is ‘Strategic’
Brett T.
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti Gordon K
Advertisement