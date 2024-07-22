Shocker: The White House Called a Lid in Delaware Early This Afternoon; Update: Proof of Life?

When it was decided that Joe Biden would drop out of the 2024 race, he could have gone on TV and told the nation himself — after all, that's pretty big news. Instead, we got a letter written by some guy named Steve that was posted to X. It's funny how the Biden administration used Elon Musk's social media platform to break the news.

Biden is laid up with COVID-19 at his beach house in Delaware, with nothing on his schedule for Monday or Tuesday. Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove noted that the White House called a lid early Monday afternoon, so the press knew not to expect anything.

The White House has called a lid here in Delaware, where President Biden continues to recover from his Covid case.



He's not appeared publicly / in video / in photograph since announcing yesterday that he won't seek a second term. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 22, 2024

Longer than that.

Hasn't been seen in five days. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 22, 2024

Did you see him? A lot of people think he might be dead or dying, seems like a journalist would have followed up on this — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 22, 2024

Should be the lead story on every newscast tonight. https://t.co/5s26lsZ1Qs — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 22, 2024

He hasn't been seen since Wednesday July 17th. — Equality 7-2521 (@Equality7d2521) July 22, 2024

He's quarantining, even though he went to a restaurant an hour before they announced he had tested positive for COVID and shook everyone's hand and sniffed every child's hair.

Has he been seen since last Wednesday? — Exiled Somewhere in USA (@MyPresidentme) July 22, 2024

Been nearly a week since anybody has seen him. Is he incapacitated? Did he really drop out, did he really endorse Kamala? Why won’t he make a public appearance and statement, even by video? — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 22, 2024

A 15-second proof-of-life video would go a long way.

Josh, where exactly did *he* appear yesterday? — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) July 22, 2024

Who's in charge? Who has the nuclear codes? — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫🐊 (@SamanthaPfaff) July 22, 2024

He announced nothing. Where is he? — Lexi (@penngirl72) July 22, 2024

They called a lid in 2021. Where have you been? — Xcellent (@Ease_Private) July 22, 2024

It's becoming weird — Jenn Jefferys (@JennJefferys) July 22, 2024

They should have a desire to quell conspiracy theory. — Sue (@SusanK1717) July 22, 2024

Prove @JoeBiden is still alive. His announcement on X is pathetic. We know the administrations staffers write his X posts. — Jonathan 👋🏻 (@skyward_liberty) July 22, 2024

Dude's going down for the count — Free Range Doodle (@AmeUsn) July 22, 2024

The lid was called a week ago. — The Panic (@ThePanic16) July 22, 2024

This is really really strange. Like i legit think he might be dead. — Anonymous (@DrBennyRush) July 22, 2024

A true "Weekend at Bernie's" presidency.

Is that lid attached to a coffin? — ben tindle (@ben_tindle) July 22, 2024

Is Biden so sick with COVID symptoms he couldn't even shoot a short video to let his millions of supporters know that he had decided to drop out of the race and maybe explain why? He did a live TV hit from the beach house after Donald Trump's attempted assassination, so we know he was a video setup there.

BREAKING: Google searches for "Is Biden dead" surges past "Donate to Kamala" pic.twitter.com/yDCphl48UB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2024

Update:

He's alive?

🚨 Biden calls into Harris campaign HQ, tells staff he will campaign for Kamala on the trail "as a sitting President:"



"The mission remains the same... I'm not going anywhere. I'm sticking around." pic.twitter.com/HdfKiuNgC9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2024

Was she about to say recording? pic.twitter.com/kzC1arNdJX — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 22, 2024





