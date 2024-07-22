George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White Dude Is ‘Strategic’

George Takei, like the rest of the Democrat elite, has already installed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat presidential nominee, even though not one person has voted for her. So who will Harris pick to be her vice president? CNN's Anderson Cooper already did a segment on possible candidates, only one of six who wasn't a straight white man (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer). (And yes, they left of Pete Buttigieg.) They also said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was a risk because he's Jewish, and that would turn off the Hamas-sympathizing base of the party.

So that leaves a lot of straight white men. Takei noted that when Harris was picked, she was called the DEI candidate … which she was. Joe Biden had promised that his running mate would be a black woman. Why? Because of diversity, equity, and inclusion. So Takei wonders how picking a straight white man is "strategic."

When Joe picked Kamala it was “DEI” but when Kamala picks a straight white dude from a swing state it’s “strategic.”



Got it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 22, 2024

You just proved our point and you’re too much of a dunce to even understand that. 😂😂😂 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 22, 2024

Biden literally said he was picking Kamala because of her race and her sex.



It's the exact definition of DEI. — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) July 22, 2024

Joe said it was DEI. — Jason Scalese (@jason_scalese) July 22, 2024

I don’t think you know what DEI is. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) July 22, 2024

That's the first truthful and accurate X post I have ever seen you make Sulu. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 22, 2024

First thing I’ve ever agreed with George. Thanks. — 🍊Orwell Was Right🍊 (@PMgeezer) July 22, 2024

Now now George .. over the last 10 years if we’ve learned anything… it’s that DEI IS strategic. — NtoUnix (@ntounix) July 22, 2024

It was meant to secure votes in 2020 and will cost votes in 2024.

They’re both strategic — Al (@french_hill64) July 22, 2024

The elderly white man will a history of saying racist things needed the black vote. Of course, it was strategic.

"Got it..."

Finally you're catching on! — Steve 🇺🇸 Hicks 🟦 (@steveinusa) July 22, 2024

100% correct. One was strategic due to gender and skin color and the other is strategic due to location. — GCfor3 (@GCfor3) July 22, 2024

Both actions are strategic. You're not actually making a point, intern. — Carl James Grindley (@CJGrindley) July 22, 2024

Both are true, won’t help her anyway. pic.twitter.com/9eSOg5v6Qu — Mandolango - NEW ACCOUNT PLZ REFOLLOW (@MandoUnchained) July 22, 2024

Well done sir... You broke the code... Enjoy Chicago. — John Robert Finch (@JohnRobertFinch) July 22, 2024

We finally agree with Takei about something. Maybe Harris should pick a gay Asian American as they haven't been represented in the White House … who knows how many votes she could pick up.

