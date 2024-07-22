'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Hasn’t Spoken With Border Patrol Chief
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Shocker: The White House Called a Lid in Delaware Early This Afternoon; Update:...
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans
Director Cheatle was an Utter Disaster Today and She Owes it to the...
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Shameless Democrats Use Secret Service Hearing...
Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banni...
'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the...
WATCH: CNN Commentator Says It's Risky to Make Josh Shapiro Kamala's VP Because...
Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Fa...

George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White Dude Is ‘Strategic’

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 22, 2024
Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File

George Takei, like the rest of the Democrat elite, has already installed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat presidential nominee, even though not one person has voted for her. So who will Harris pick to be her vice president? CNN's Anderson Cooper already did a segment on possible candidates, only one of six who wasn't a straight white man (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer). (And yes, they left of Pete Buttigieg.) They also said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was a risk because he's Jewish, and that would turn off the Hamas-sympathizing base of the party.

Advertisement

So that leaves a lot of straight white men. Takei noted that when Harris was picked, she was called the DEI candidate … which she was. Joe Biden had promised that his running mate would be a black woman. Why? Because of diversity, equity, and inclusion. So Takei wonders how picking a straight white man is "strategic."

It was meant to secure votes in 2020 and will cost votes in 2024.

The elderly white man will a history of saying racist things needed the black vote. Of course, it was strategic.

Recommended

The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Gordon K
Advertisement

We finally agree with Takei about something. Maybe Harris should pick a gay Asian American as they haven't been represented in the White House … who knows how many votes she could pick up.

***

Tags: GEORGE TAKEI KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Gordon K
Shocker: The White House Called a Lid in Delaware Early This Afternoon; Update: Proof of Life?
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Brett T.
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Grateful Calvin
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti Gordon K
Advertisement