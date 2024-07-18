Biden-Harris HQ Keeps Posting the Best Moments From Hulk Hogan's Speech
Donald Trump Had Corey Comperatore's Firefighter's Uniform on Stage

Brett T.  |  11:15 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Donald Trump is very subdued at the Republican National Convention — as Tucker Carlson said, the assassination attempt was a transformation. Trump recalled the moment, but he also praised the crowd, who didn't stampede. He said he's spoken with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter in the crowd who was killed.

Trump had Comperatore's firefighter's uniform on stage with him.

Trump also said he spoke to the two men who were injured and said that they're going to be fine.

Meanwhile, 34 percent of Democrats thought it was staged and Trump wasn't shot. This is a speech from a man who narrowly missed death. That day was transformational.


