Donald Trump Had Corey Comperatore's Firefighter's Uniform on Stage

Donald Trump is very subdued at the Republican National Convention — as Tucker Carlson said, the assassination attempt was a transformation. Trump recalled the moment, but he also praised the crowd, who didn't stampede. He said he's spoken with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter in the crowd who was killed.

Advertisement

Trump had Comperatore's firefighter's uniform on stage with him.

Donald Trump delivers an incredible tribute to slain firefighter Corey Comperatore.



"What a fine man he was." pic.twitter.com/HdOqc0w9XR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024

Trump also said he spoke to the two men who were injured and said that they're going to be fine.

President Trump recites John 15:13 on stage at the RNC after an emotional moment of silence for Corey Comperatore.



“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friend.” — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 19, 2024

Holy cow. Corey Comperatore’s firefighter uniform is up on stage with Trump. Wow. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2024

Weeping . Incredible. — Hilary Crowder (@hilcrowder) July 19, 2024

How many times he donned that turnout gear to save people lives and then lost his saving his own family from an attempted assassination of President Trump. His lived and died a hero. — Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) July 19, 2024

Meanwhile, 34 percent of Democrats thought it was staged and Trump wasn't shot. This is a speech from a man who narrowly missed death. That day was transformational.

Trump is trying to take the high road in a way Democrats have failed to do for many years.



This is Trump's most effective speech in a long time. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 19, 2024

At one of the most important times, too. Maybe something did actually change him on Saturday. — Patrick (@DemLeftBehind) July 19, 2024

If this Trump shows up for the next four months he wins. — George Punished (@gpurcellredux) July 19, 2024





***