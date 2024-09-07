'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective Shield

Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on September 07, 2024
Meme

Leave it to the Democrats' paid shills to have the most impressively stupid takes on current events, but this one from 'Brooklyn Dad' may take the whole freakin' cake.

Did this doofus SERIOUSLY just ask why a presidential candidate who was nearly assassinated back in July why he's standing behind bulletproof glass?? Did the guy whose side rails against hardening schools because 'kids shouldn't have to go to school in prisons' really just ask why we're not protecting schools this way??

This is dumb, even for him.

It's not a matter of 'access' that is preventing schools from using bulletproof glass and other measures that would protect them from a would-be shooter. It's the left themselves screeching to high Heaven when this is even brought up.

*grumbles something about prisons again*

Aaron's full post reads: 'Because the Secret Service failed in their jobs, you complete moron. And I’m not sure that failure was accidental. It’s weird that you guys think one of the most protected people on the earth can’t depend on law enforcement to protect himself and yet we all should give up our guns and depend on the police to protect us? The same police that Kamala Harris wanted to defund?'

It's absolutely worth mentioning that both mass shootings and the assassination attempt on President Trump have one glaring thing in common: the massive failure of authorities. We cannot depend on anyone else to protect us, and that has been made abundantly clear. Hell, even SCOTUS has repeatedly ruled that police have no duty to protect. You are you own first responder, dear readers.

The left doesn't actually care about disarming criminals. They want to disarm US.

The left even mocks 'good guys with guns', and yet that's precisely who they call when the poop hits the fan.

We really should stop asking them this because they seem to take it as a challenge...

Twitchy's very own Calvin makes an excellent point. You should look up 'Brooklyn Dad's' history because YIKES.

We feel like this should've been a 'DUH' moment.

That's a common sense solution, but there's just one teensy little problem: the left doesn't actually want to protect children. The proof of this is found every single time these common sense solutions are presented to them, and they get ANGRY about them. See, if we actually protect children and school shootings decrease, they lose their emotional cudgel to push for more unconstitutional gun control, which is their true goal.

They're not going to give up those small bodies that they use as a political soapbox.

Always remember, dear readers, gun control isn't about guns, it's about control.

