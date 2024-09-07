'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective Shield

Leave it to the Democrats' paid shills to have the most impressively stupid takes on current events, but this one from 'Brooklyn Dad' may take the whole freakin' cake.

Advertisement

If gun violence isn't a problem, why did this guy have to stand behind bullet proof glass that our school kids don't have access to? pic.twitter.com/jT0Yua7w4N — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 4, 2024

Did this doofus SERIOUSLY just ask why a presidential candidate who was nearly assassinated back in July why he's standing behind bulletproof glass?? Did the guy whose side rails against hardening schools because 'kids shouldn't have to go to school in prisons' really just ask why we're not protecting schools this way??

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is dumb, even for him.

It's not a matter of 'access' that is preventing schools from using bulletproof glass and other measures that would protect them from a would-be shooter. It's the left themselves screeching to high Heaven when this is even brought up.

Why do Dems refuse to protect our children like they protect themselves?



Why didn’t the current gun laws prevent this from happening?



The FBI knew about the shooter and visited him a year ago, why didn’t that prevent this tragedy? https://t.co/LY9ORGph08 — The Chief (@The_Ch1ef) September 5, 2024

What a great point, @mmpadellan ! Our children should have the same protections as a Presidential Candidate. Armed Guards at every school! https://t.co/yKJrHlkGNt — FreedomToons (@Freedom_Toons) September 5, 2024

*grumbles something about prisons again*

Because the Secret Service failed in their jobs, you complete moron.



And I’m not sure that failure was accidental.



It’s weird that you guys think one of the most protected people on the earth can’t depend on law enforcement to protect himself and yet we all should give up our… https://t.co/tji0ruUsp1 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 7, 2024

Aaron's full post reads: 'Because the Secret Service failed in their jobs, you complete moron. And I’m not sure that failure was accidental. It’s weird that you guys think one of the most protected people on the earth can’t depend on law enforcement to protect himself and yet we all should give up our guns and depend on the police to protect us? The same police that Kamala Harris wanted to defund?'

It's absolutely worth mentioning that both mass shootings and the assassination attempt on President Trump have one glaring thing in common: the massive failure of authorities. We cannot depend on anyone else to protect us, and that has been made abundantly clear. Hell, even SCOTUS has repeatedly ruled that police have no duty to protect. You are you own first responder, dear readers.

1. Your party fights against protective measures in schools

2. Your party wants fewer police, hence less enforcement

3. Your party denied him proper Secret Service protection. https://t.co/1gcTWIEV5l — Brad Slager: A Folksy Coach & Joyful As a K-Hive! (@MartiniShark) September 5, 2024

It is a problem but taking our guns won't help. https://t.co/X7lH60YwPj — Mart Staggs (@prayfreefuture) September 5, 2024

Thoughts on the multiple shooting in Chicago every weekend?

They have strict gun laws, yet somehow, those guns make their way into that city every day

I wonder how they get there? https://t.co/XLXxqr9uwD — 🇺🇸 I'm With Him 🇺🇸 (@ImWithHim041020) September 4, 2024

The left doesn't actually care about disarming criminals. They want to disarm US.

Advertisement

Because the FEDS are completely incompetent and corrupt.



Just like the Communist Democrats that pay you... https://t.co/VLkZfDgnts pic.twitter.com/Jso7Tx9OYa — Vinny Da Vinci 🏴‍☠️🏴🏴‍☠️ (@VinnyVinny6644) September 5, 2024

Same reason this chick does...



Except she doesn't want our children to have the security of peace officers at our schools. https://t.co/1c0eZDWg2E pic.twitter.com/kiLA53jMGZ — Deplorable Rochelle (@SecretAZ12) September 6, 2024

Because your party tried to kill him? — Schriber (@InformationKey) September 4, 2024

Hey man, did you know Kamala wants to take police School Resource Officers OUT of schools?

That's exactly the kind of officer who stopped the event in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/tEyYac74TB — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 4, 2024

The left even mocks 'good guys with guns', and yet that's precisely who they call when the poop hits the fan.

Are you really that stupid? Woke libtards are brain dead. — Joe Ogiba (@JoeOgiba) September 4, 2024

We really should stop asking them this because they seem to take it as a challenge...

Hey, nimrod.



I thought you said you stopped doing drugs.



If you are asking this dumbass question, clearly that was a lie.



Try not to sell your kids for a fix this time. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 6, 2024

Twitchy's very own Calvin makes an excellent point. You should look up 'Brooklyn Dad's' history because YIKES.

Perhaps because less than 6 weeks ago he was shot and remains the number one most high profile target in the US today?



Our kids are more than 10x more likely to be killed on the way to or from school than at school by a school shooter. — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) September 5, 2024

Advertisement

We feel like this should've been a 'DUH' moment.

Great point!



Let's start giving children the same level of protection as politicians and government officials instead of pretending more gun control will protect children. — Jeff Charles, Doni's St. Bernard🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 6, 2024

That's a common sense solution, but there's just one teensy little problem: the left doesn't actually want to protect children. The proof of this is found every single time these common sense solutions are presented to them, and they get ANGRY about them. See, if we actually protect children and school shootings decrease, they lose their emotional cudgel to push for more unconstitutional gun control, which is their true goal.

They're not going to give up those small bodies that they use as a political soapbox.

Always remember, dear readers, gun control isn't about guns, it's about control.