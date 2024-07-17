Poll Suggests Dems’ Best Chance Is a New Nominee not Named Kamala Harris

As Twitchy just reported, a new AP poll shows that 65 percent of Democrat voters think President Joe Biden should step down and let someone else be the nominee. There's still the very open question of who that nominee would be. We've noticed that Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't immediately spring to mind as his replacement. Gov. Gavin Newsom is still anxiously awaiting that phone call.

POLITICO reports that an internal polling memo that's been making the rounds suggests the Democrats' best chance at defeating Donald Trump is to put up a new nominee, one who is independent of the current administration. That means you, Harris. (Sorry, Pete Buttigieg, not you either.) If Biden's has been the most successful presidency of all time, why do voters want to look outside his administration for a nominee?

A polling memo circulating among Dem party officials argues that the best chance to defeat Trump is with a new nominee independent of the incumbent admin.



In other words: not Kamala Harris.



Playbook has more ⬇️https://t.co/uZZfFPeXmK — POLITICO (@politico) July 17, 2024

POLITICO reports:

The strongest potential candidates are (in alphabetical order) Arizona Sen. MARK KELLY, Maryland Gov. WES MOORE, Pennsylvania Gov. JOSH SHAPIRO and Michigan Gov. GRETCHEN WHITMER. All four outpaced Biden “by roughly 5 points across battleground states.” This data supports the views of strategists like JAMES CARVILLE and those arguing that blindly rallying around Harris would be as big a mistake as blindly supporting Biden’s reelection was. “Nearly twice as many voters say delegates should nominate the best candidate over picking the next in line,” the memo says.

They're right, but the backlash that would come from passing by Kamala Harris would be large.



At the same time, Harris was complicit in systematically covering up Biden's condition for her own benefit so I'm not sure why she should get a free pass to be handed to spot. https://t.co/fN4x5spXPW — The Darkest Timeline Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) July 17, 2024

That's a good point. You can't just ignore the first female Indian-American vice president and not expect some backlash.

The only way out of that pickle is Michelle O. — petebray (@petebray) July 17, 2024

Michelle Oh No.

Democrats offer nothing to the voter. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) July 17, 2024

This is not the democratic process. This will cost us. — Caroline (@MsEconomist) July 17, 2024

But Democrats are fighting to protect democracy, even if that means choosing the Democrat candidate despite the primaries and the president's own wishes.

You dump Harris and you can kiss Black voters goodbye. — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) July 17, 2024

There was no point to the Democrat primaries/caucuses then if the elites are just going to choose someone else. — King Prewyoko (@KingPrewyoko) July 17, 2024

"Uncommitted" did pretty well against Biden in the primaries. Put that guy up.

Democrats are currently being too burdened by what cannot be undone — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) July 17, 2024

Democrat Ticket 2024: What can be unburdened by what has been. — Downs Report (@jamesmdowns) July 17, 2024

"...“Voters are looking for a fresh face. "



Wow, what a lie. Dem voters just selected Biden as their nominee. — Richard Altmaier (@richalt2) July 17, 2024

If voters were looking for a fresh face, they wouldn't be nominating the guy who's been in government for half a century.

Yeah, you guys kicked RFK to the curb brutally and then refused him Secret Service protection for a year. That was after Yang and Tulsi left in disgust, and Jim Webb was laughed out of the party for saying that we ought not discriminate on the basis of race.



You made the bed. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) July 17, 2024

It’s like switching captains on the Titanic at this point.



It’s always why you see people like M. Obama and Newsom indicating they have no desire to run. They do not want to blow their political capital on a fruitless mission. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) July 17, 2024

This sounds like a coup. Shameful! — Beka (@beka45458) July 17, 2024

Absolutely unacceptable. This is a non-starter. — Ashley the Fearless (@mojofearless) July 17, 2024

Hell no, We stand with POTUS and Harris. — 🇺🇸Auvi🇺🇸 (@auvi_lu) July 17, 2024

Us too.

The party better get act together. clock is ticking. Either replace him or support him and let’s get it done. — Robb (@rsmrob100_rob) July 17, 2024

The convention's in a month, and Biden just told an interviewer he'd have to be hit by a train not to run.

***