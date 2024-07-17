Poll Suggests Dems’ Best Chance Is a New Nominee not Named Kamala Harris

OUCH: Trump Campaign's Response to Kamala Harris' Debate Challenge to JD Vance Is...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As Twitchy just reported, a new AP poll shows that 65 percent of Democrat voters think President Joe Biden should step down and let someone else be the nominee. There's still the very open question of who that nominee would be. We've noticed that Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't immediately spring to mind as his replacement. Gov. Gavin Newsom is still anxiously awaiting that phone call.

POLITICO reports that an internal polling memo that's been making the rounds suggests the Democrats' best chance at defeating Donald Trump is to put up a new nominee, one who is independent of the current administration. That means you, Harris. (Sorry, Pete Buttigieg, not you either.) If Biden's has been the most successful presidency of all time, why do voters want to look outside his administration for a nominee?

POLITICO reports:

The strongest potential candidates are (in alphabetical order) Arizona Sen. MARK KELLY, Maryland Gov. WES MOORE, Pennsylvania Gov. JOSH SHAPIRO and Michigan Gov. GRETCHEN WHITMER. All four outpaced Biden “by roughly 5 points across battleground states.”

This data supports the views of strategists like JAMES CARVILLE and those arguing that blindly rallying around Harris would be as big a mistake as blindly supporting Biden’s reelection was. “Nearly twice as many voters say delegates should nominate the best candidate over picking the next in line,” the memo says.

That's a good point. You can't just ignore the first female Indian-American vice president and not expect some backlash.

Michelle Oh No.

But Democrats are fighting to protect democracy, even if that means choosing the Democrat candidate despite the primaries and the president's own wishes.

"Uncommitted" did pretty well against Biden in the primaries. Put that guy up.

If voters were looking for a fresh face, they wouldn't be nominating the guy who's been in government for half a century.

Us too.

The convention's in a month, and Biden just told an interviewer he'd have to be hit by a train not to run.

***

