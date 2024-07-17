AP Poll on Percentage of Dems Who Want Biden to Drop Out Is 'Truly Brutal'

President Biden and his family are remaining defiant amid calls from some Democrats to step aside, but Biden did have this to say:

Biden said he'd reevaluate campaign if medical condition emerged https://t.co/SF2cBpzX7C — POLITICO (@politico) July 17, 2024

If a medical condition emerged? Biden wasn't lying when he said he didn't think he watched the debate after it happened.

The Bidens won't like the results of the latest AP poll about the number of Dems who want the president to step aside before disaster strikes their party in November:

BREAKING: Nearly two-thirds of Democrats want President Biden to drop out of the presidential race, a new AP-NORC poll shows. https://t.co/VWeES3ThSW — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2024

AP poll truly brutal. “Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race.” And they see no post-shooting rally for him.



Silver lining is better support from Black Dems, but even there only half want him in. https://t.co/DHfEmEoJDb — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 17, 2024

Only 35% of DEMOCRATS believe Joe Biden should continue running for president per AP poll. 65% say he should withdraw! pic.twitter.com/iLeSuJD70m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 17, 2024

OUCH!

Another lie is that it's only "elites" who think Biden should be replaced. Actually, even a majority of Democrats think that in most polls.https://t.co/Ap7UF9MteY pic.twitter.com/F4sq2BG1Ke — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 17, 2024

From the Associated Press:

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new poll, sharply undercutting his post-debate claim that “average Democrats” are still with him even if some “big names” are turning on him. The new survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, conducted as Biden works to salvage his candidacy two weeks after his debate flop, also found that only about 3 in 10 Democrats are extremely or very confident that he has the mental capability to serve effectively as president, down slightly from 40% in an AP-NORC poll in February.

The Trump campaign might find some of that rare "unity" with the Bidens on this issue:

2/3 of Democrats don’t want Biden.



The problem: Jill Biden does.



So we’re at an impasse https://t.co/o854n2y0ir — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 17, 2024

"No dad it's a bad poll. Ignore it. No one is polling the people who want you stay in and win. You're doing great. Most popular president in history." https://t.co/5IFn7f9Gbx pic.twitter.com/WshAG1GCZ4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2024

Just imagine the discussions that are taking place inside the White House right now.