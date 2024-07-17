Cry Harder: Variety Is VERY CONCERNED That 'Hillbilly Elegy' Is Surging on Netflix...
'So Much Smoke and Mirrors': Sen. Mike Lee NOT Satisfied by Secret Service's...
Adam Schiff Calls for Biden to Step Down, Doesn’t Endorse Harris
Chuck Schumer Begs Biden to Step Aside in Private Meeting
In BET Interview Biden Says He Would Consider Dropping Out If Health Issues...
The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have...
Timeline of What Was Known (and When) on Day Trump Got Shot Just...
BINGO! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Contributor Explaining Life Outside the Lefty Media...
‘My Sister's Death Was Preventable’: Brother of Rachel Morin Speaks Out About Biden’s...
Community Notes Wrecks NH Dem's Claim About Project 2025 and JD Vance's Wife
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters...
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy'...
Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters...

AP Poll on Percentage of Dems Who Want Biden to Drop Out Is 'Truly Brutal'

Doug P.  |  3:54 PM on July 17, 2024
Twitchy

President Biden and his family are remaining defiant amid calls from some Democrats to step aside, but Biden did have this to say

Advertisement

If a medical condition emerged? Biden wasn't lying when he said he didn't think he watched the debate after it happened. 

The Bidens won't like the results of the latest AP poll about the number of Dems who want the president to step aside before disaster strikes their party in November: 

OUCH!

From the Associated Press:

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new poll, sharply undercutting his post-debate claim that “average Democrats” are still with him even if some “big names” are turning on him. 

The new survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, conducted as Biden works to salvage his candidacy two weeks after his debate flop, also found that only about 3 in 10 Democrats are extremely or very confident that he has the mental capability to serve effectively as president, down slightly from 40% in an AP-NORC poll in February.

Recommended

Cry Harder: Variety Is VERY CONCERNED That 'Hillbilly Elegy' Is Surging on Netflix and Amazon
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Trump campaign might find some of that rare "unity" with the Bidens on this issue: 

Just imagine the discussions that are taking place inside the White House right now.

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Harder: Variety Is VERY CONCERNED That 'Hillbilly Elegy' Is Surging on Netflix and Amazon
Grateful Calvin
The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have Some Answers
Grateful Calvin
'So Much Smoke and Mirrors': Sen. Mike Lee NOT Satisfied by Secret Service's Call With Senators
Doug P.
Adam Schiff Calls for Biden to Step Down, Doesn’t Endorse Harris
Brett T.
BINGO! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Contributor Explaining Life Outside the Lefty Media Bubble
Doug P.
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Harder: Variety Is VERY CONCERNED That 'Hillbilly Elegy' Is Surging on Netflix and Amazon Grateful Calvin
Advertisement