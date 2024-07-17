MSNBC Reports on 'Notable Republicans' Who Won't Be Attending the RNC

The only thing missing from this list of "notable Republicans" who aren't attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is Adam Kinzinger. No one missed any of them, though — Babydog is a more stalwart Republican than this bunch.

🚨George W. Bush , Mike Pence



Mitt Romney , Liz Cheney & Paul Ryan



These Republicans will not be supporting Donald Trump at the RNC



What’s your Response? pic.twitter.com/yLOH4CqxH4 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 17, 2024

Not Liz Cheney? Shocking.

It's called the Republican National Convention, not the Rhino National convention — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) July 17, 2024

Five notable RINOS not attending the RNC! 😉 pic.twitter.com/uR4WzxUpG6 — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) July 17, 2024

That says all you need to know about them! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) July 17, 2024

Can you imagine the crowd reaction if any of these people showed up? 😀 — Hank (@HankfromOregon) July 17, 2024

Who cares? — Jeremiah Bonds (@JeremiahBonds) July 17, 2024

Good riddance! They signify the old guard of warmongering RINOS. We prefer they find a new party… — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Wakey-Wakey21🇺🇸ULTRAMEGAMAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WTPRPOed) July 17, 2024

They’ve not Republicans anymore — Elizabeth Maness 🇺🇸 (@elmmaness) July 17, 2024

But Cheney has to stay a registered Republican so the cable news networks will have her on to provide "balance" and the GOP perspective.

No longer relevant, and not notable. — Ninasdolcevida (@ninasdolcevida) July 17, 2024

Republicans? I don’t see any here. — Adam Oney (@oneystar) July 17, 2024

They weren’t invited and would’ve been booed off the stage if they did attend. It’s self preservation on their part. — Adorable Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@happydayusa2020) July 17, 2024

These are not “notable Republicans” 🤣 — 🇺🇸 Mouth Of The South 🏴‍☠️ 🐊 (@MouthSouth13) July 17, 2024

This is great news. Nobody wanted to see them there, anyway. — Brian Yates (@briancyates1983) July 17, 2024

All responsible for the decades long decline of our nation. Just actors in concert with the left. Good riddance. — Amy (@mom2sassybeau) July 17, 2024

The best endorsement DJT could ask for. — 🇺🇸ShortMom (@amandas1297) July 17, 2024

Good! Let the @DNC have them — Diane T (@DurtyD613) July 17, 2024

Who are these people & why do they matter? — Roy Dodd (@EverywhereRoyIs) July 17, 2024

Doesn't surprise me but at least you know what kind of people they are now. 🕊️ — Andy Lee McDuffee (@andymcduffee) July 17, 2024

Remember how excited Jennifer Rubin was at the idea that Liz Cheney run for president on the Republican ticket? She was certain she could sweep the election.

