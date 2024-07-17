Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump...
MSNBC Reports on 'Notable Republicans' Who Won't Be Attending the RNC

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The only thing missing from this list of "notable Republicans" who aren't attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is Adam Kinzinger. No one missed any of them, though — Babydog is a more stalwart Republican than this bunch.

Not Liz Cheney? Shocking.

But Cheney has to stay a registered Republican so the cable news networks will have her on to provide "balance" and the GOP perspective.

Remember how excited Jennifer Rubin was at the idea that Liz Cheney run for president on the Republican ticket? She was certain she could sweep the election.

***

