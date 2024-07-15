Sen. Chris Murphy: No One Has Done More to Glorify Political Violence Than Trump

Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We've heard this again and again so many times now. Sure, Donald Trump was almost assassinated Saturday, but if you really want to blame someone, blame Trump for his violent rhetoric over the past several years. We just published a post on David Frum doing just that.

We've heard some bad takes from elected officials, but Sen. Chris Murphy had two days to come up with this. Again, they always have to start with the disclaimer that political violence is always wrong, but …

"That's just the truth."

We don't think President Joe Biden has called Trump supporters Nazis — instead, he accused Trump of using Nazi rhetoric.

It was when he told the attendees at his January 6 rally to "peacefully and patriotically" make their way to the Capitol.

If the shooter weren't dead Vice President Kamala Harris would be promoting his bail fund by now.

He has called Biden "Slow Joe" on occasion.

***

