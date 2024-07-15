Sen. Chris Murphy: No One Has Done More to Glorify Political Violence Than Trump

We've heard this again and again so many times now. Sure, Donald Trump was almost assassinated Saturday, but if you really want to blame someone, blame Trump for his violent rhetoric over the past several years. We just published a post on David Frum doing just that.

We've heard some bad takes from elected officials, but Sen. Chris Murphy had two days to come up with this. Again, they always have to start with the disclaimer that political violence is always wrong, but …

What happened Saturday is unacceptable. It should never happen again.



Toward that end, it isn't "politicizing" the tragedy to point out that no politician has done more to glorify political violence than Donald Trump.



That's just the truth. We shouldn't be afraid to say it. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 15, 2024

"That's just the truth."

Fuck you, Chris. 👍🏼 — Great Bolshy Yarblockos (@Bennythebull44) July 15, 2024

Tell Joe Biden to stop calling all Trump supporters “Nazis.”



Biden is inciting violence against us. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2024

We don't think President Joe Biden has called Trump supporters Nazis — instead, he accused Trump of using Nazi rhetoric.

What did you mean by this Chris?? pic.twitter.com/HPdHEMewPt — Austin Monteiro (@austinmmonteiro) July 15, 2024

You should resign. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 15, 2024

So you just wanted to chime in and say it's Trump's own fault he got shot? — Wirra (@wirraone) July 15, 2024

Take a good long look in the mirror pal. — Cam (@cam1554) July 15, 2024

Uh no that never happened. You're making that up. — American Gardener (@mrsunshine44) July 15, 2024

Show us the receipts. The full quotes, not the hoaxes. — Jeff 🇺🇸🤞 (@plainAZtruth) July 15, 2024

Your desperation is palpable. — Steve RTRM (@stevertrm) July 15, 2024

When did he glorify it? Was it the summer of democrat sanctioned riots? Mostly peaceful protests? — IAPatriot (@iapatriot2023) July 15, 2024

It was when he told the attendees at his January 6 rally to "peacefully and patriotically" make their way to the Capitol.

Evidence? I’m not afraid to say you are dead wrong. — Libertree (@libertreee) July 15, 2024

You can’t help it can you? You are part of the problem. — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) July 15, 2024

Hey everyone in Connecticut. Chris Murphy's term ends in 2025. Fix your state. Look up his voting record. Not a good look. — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) July 15, 2024

Please show your work or sit down. — Liberty&thePursuit (@LThepursuit) July 15, 2024

Give an example? — 🍌 banana 🍌republic (@shawntcuff) July 15, 2024

Your commitment to dishonest, partisan hackery is remarkable in the sense that it's total. It's your DNA. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) July 15, 2024

"It shouldn't have happened, but he deserves it" is all you're saying. What horrible people. — Kleistmeister (@kleistmeister) July 15, 2024

By any means necessary Democrats claiming someone else is glorifying political violence is peak cult hypocrisy. — citizenpew (@citizenpew) July 15, 2024

If the shooter weren't dead Vice President Kamala Harris would be promoting his bail fund by now.

Any examples of Trump glorifying violence against Biden or his supporters? — Russ (@TheBigRuss77) July 15, 2024

He has called Biden "Slow Joe" on occasion.

***