Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign

We love the Biden-Harris HQ account, which promises "Just the facts, Jack." It's the official rapid response account of the Biden campaign, and it provides us with loads of material.

President Joe Biden has been calling into black radio stations to reassure listeners that they ain't black if they vote for the other guy. Actually, he's just been asked questions that were given to the hosts in advance, and at least one radio interview was edited after the fact by the request of the Biden campaign.

Biden's set to give a prime-time speech on BET on July 17 in a special called "Black America Votes."

Ashley Allison is the National Coalitions Director for the Biden campaign and appeared on CNN to let the world know that as a black woman, she now has fewer constitutional rights than the day she was born, and she will not live under Donald Trump's reign again.

Allison: I'm going to do every single thing I can to defeat Donald Trump. As a Black woman who has fewer Constitutional rights than I did the day I was born, I refuse to live under Donald Trump's reign again. I refuse to risk our democracy. Joe Biden is the person who is able to… pic.twitter.com/7JXyml25Ox — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 12, 2024

… Joe Biden is the person who is able to defeat him. I ask you, as a Democratic Party, to get it together for the people you are asked to represent. There is too much at stake

We agree … the Democrats should get behind Biden 100 percent. We wonder which constitutional rights Allison has lost as a black woman. The right to an abortion? What state does she live in? California even floated the idea of paying for travel and lodging for women who couldn't get abortions in their states.

According to the internet she lives in Massachusetts and she can get an abortion anytime she wants up to the 24th week. So an abortion up to the time that everybody on the left keeps saying doesn't happen anyway. Abortion is not a constitutional right. And she still has it. So… — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 12, 2024

"… So what the f**k is she talking about??"

The constitution hasn’t changed you blithering idiots — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 12, 2024

Says the woman campaigning for the candidate who wants to strip the Second Amendment out of the Constitution.

OMG!!! The Constitution was changed and I missed it!



Can someone please get me up to speed!? — Trite Thoughts (@CrockdadCO) July 12, 2024

Which constitutional rights exactly? Because it doesn’t mention abortion in the constitution, so which “constitutional rights” don’t you have? — Hawky McHawkyface (@jwjg83805) July 12, 2024

What "rights" is she talking about? — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) July 12, 2024

"What" fewer constitutional rights? — Moronius, The Elder 🇺🇲⭐️⚓️⭐️Veteran 🇺🇲 (@MoroniusE) July 13, 2024

Name one constitutional right she had at birth that she doesn’t have now. — Kal (@kalironside) July 13, 2024

Keeping in mind that abortion is not a constitutional right, what is she talking about. What specifically as a black woman has she lost?

You guys are a joke. It’s over. — AntiGanda (@AntiGanda7846) July 12, 2024

As soon as I hear the words “As a black woman”, my ears immediately switch off. — Hermes (@PointMytikas) July 12, 2024

What rights are missing from her life that she had before? — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) July 13, 2024

When did the constitution change. What a loser victim mentality. — NLLV - NOT Leaving Las Vegas (@notleavinglv) July 12, 2024

If she lives in Massachusetts she can have an abortion up to 24 weeks, and if that's not long enough, she can go to a state that has no restrictions. Aside from that, we can't think of any other rights that have been taken away. This coming from the president who was going to have OSHA fire anyone who hadn't had the COVID-19 vaccine.

