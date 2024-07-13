Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign

Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 13, 2024
We love the Biden-Harris HQ account, which promises "Just the facts, Jack." It's the official rapid response account of the Biden campaign, and it provides us with loads of material.

President Joe Biden has been calling into black radio stations to reassure listeners that they ain't black if they vote for the other guy. Actually, he's just been asked questions that were given to the hosts in advance, and at least one radio interview was edited after the fact by the request of the Biden campaign.

Biden's set to give a prime-time speech on BET on July 17 in a special called "Black America Votes."

Ashley Allison is the National Coalitions Director for the Biden campaign and appeared on CNN to let the world know that as a black woman, she now has fewer constitutional rights than the day she was born, and she will not live under Donald Trump's reign again.

… Joe Biden is the person who is able to defeat him. I ask you, as a Democratic Party, to get it together for the people you are asked to represent. There is too much at stake

We agree … the Democrats should get behind Biden 100 percent. We wonder which constitutional rights Allison has lost as a black woman. The right to an abortion? What state does she live in? California even floated the idea of paying for travel and lodging for women who couldn't get abortions in their states.

ABORTION CONSTITUTION JOE BIDEN

