CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the Woke

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 11, 2024
Journalism meme

Last month, we praised Tractor Supply for its response after it was outed as being a woke nightmare, with the CEO establishing a DEI council, LGTBQ training for all employees, funding of pride and drag events, funding sex changes, engaging in climate change activism, and more. Tractor Supply felt the conservative backlash and released a statement promising, "Going forward, we will ensure our activities and giving tie directly to our business." For example, Tractor Supply vowed to "eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment."

That was June. Now, CNN has picked up on the story and put its own spin on it:

Nathaniel Meyersohn reports for CNN:

The company announced last month that it will withdraw its carbon emission reduction goals and eliminate jobs and goals focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. It will also stop sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride festivals and voting campaigns, as well as submitting data to the Human Rights Campaign, one of the biggest LGBTQ+ non-profit advocacy groups in the United States.

By walking away from diversity and climate goals, Tractor Supply has become the latest corporate giant to retreat from progressive initiatives it once promoted, joining Bud Light, Target and others. Although the company’s changes have placated some customers, they have hurt its reputation with other customers and employees and could bring on the type of risks the brand recently warned about.

Tractor Supply is “trying to thread the needle,” said Nooshin Warren, a professor of marketing at the University of Arizona who studies corporate activism and corporate political culture. “They’re trying to keep both sides happy, which usually never happens.”

They don't need to keep both sides happy. They need to keep customers and shareholders happy.

… you are denied service.  (Well, not really, but you'll get some funny looks.)

It should.

CNN again lifting stories from X and putting a woke spin on them. "Now it's ignoring those risks." What risks? A lack of DEI programs? That was certainly hurting business.

There isn't a better qualified group of people to be in the know about how well the planet is doing. Farmers aren't buying the BS.

CNN has a record of shaking down businesses that don't toe the liberal line, naming and shaming companies that haven't yet stopped advertising on media outlets they don't like. It's blackmail.

