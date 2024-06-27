The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash

This requires a little bit of background. For a couple of weeks, Tractor Supply has been the subject of boycotts from the Right over its woke DEI policies.

It starts here:

It’s time to expose Tractor Supply.



It’s one of the most beloved brands in 🇺🇸 by conservatives but what do they REALLY stand for under CEO @hallawton’s leadership?



• LGBTQIA+ training for employees

• Funding pride/drag events

• They have a DEI Council

• Funding sex changes… pic.twitter.com/F4tvNmNZ9f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 6, 2024

Read the entire post.

It's no secret that @TractorSupply is one of the most loved brands in conservative America. But did you know that they also promote LBGTQ training, fund pride events, and support s*x change surgeries?



Their CEO Hal Lawton established a DEI council and supports a radical gender… pic.twitter.com/gj7IwDysWd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

The post reads:

Their CEO Hal Lawton established a DEI council and supports a radical gender ideology.Why are so many brands falling victim to this woke nonsense?

Lots of corporations have been going woke and they don't seem to care what their bottom line does.

But Tractor Supply -- where a lot of conservative shoppers get supplies and equipment -- seems to care. They lost $2 billion because of the boycotts.

Now the company has issued a statement, and it's not the milquetoast half-hearted 'apologies' we're used to.

Statement from Tractor Supply pic.twitter.com/ZMweR8JVuy — Tractor Supply (@TractorSupply) June 27, 2024

The statement reads:

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply has been focused on one thing…serving Life Out Here. Every day our 50,000 Team Members take care of our customers like family. We deeply value our relationship with our customers and the communities we call home. We are passionate about being good neighbors in our hometowns because without you, we would not be what we are. It is imperative to us that our customers’ hard-earned dollars are taking care of our Team Members and the communities we all love. As you supported us, we have invested millions of dollars in veteran causes, emergency response, animal shelters, state fairs, rodeos and farmers markets. We have also invested in the future of rural America. We are the largest supporter of FFA and have longstanding relationships with 4-H and other educational organizations. We work hard to live up to our Mission and Values every day and represent the values of the communities and customers we serve. We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them. We have taken this feedback to heart. Going forward, we will ensure our activities and giving tie directly to our business. For instance, this means we will: No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns Eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts We will continue to listen to our customers and Team Members. Your trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance, and we don’t take that lightly. As we look forward to celebrating our nation’s independence, we also celebrate our more than 50,000 team members across 2,250 stores. Rural communities are the backbone of our nation and what make America great. We are honored to be a part of them. We are always here and ready to serve you and your family with our legendary service for the life you love. See you in the stores.

This is how it's done.

There will be a tendency to "dunk" on Tractor Supply here and a frustration that a company serving us would have been engaged in these sorts of activities.



But let's instead give credit.



They are doing the right thing and listening to their customers.



That's what we want. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) June 27, 2024

Precisely this.

Thanks for actually listening to your customers and not the 1% of activists. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 27, 2024

We will never understand why corporations do this. They put the demands of a small population -- people who aren't usually customers to begin with -- above the wishes and preferences of their actual customer base, and it always goes badly for them.

Bravo! This is a fantastic statement. It shows you mean business. And I hope the American people reward you for it.



It's time for every company in America to remember where their money lives. And those that do, are where we should all focus our spending.https://t.co/phSDAaR17L pic.twitter.com/rr9Sz10s4n — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) June 27, 2024

Bingo.

Thank you for this response and new respect for your customers.



It matters, and it will be rewarded. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2024

It should be awarded.

Cutting off the @HRC, supporting causes that make a difference, eliminating DEI, focusing on conservation.



Very based. https://t.co/tAJyNUxoYO — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 27, 2024

The HRC should've been cut off a long time ago.

It only took @TractorSupply losing $2 billion before they decided to stick to selling farm equipment rather than engaging in activism



I believe this is the strongest 'apology' statement we've seen from a corporation so far. Props to them for listening & responding to their base https://t.co/cnrhG4gotf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 27, 2024

Yes it is.

I guess this is good but... what's this about submitting data to the Human Rights Campaign? Do a lot of American companies "submit data" to the Human Rights Campaign? https://t.co/lCN21So8gp — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 27, 2024

An excellent question that we deserve answered.

How do you reinforce good decisions by companies? Buy products from them. I need a couple things I can get at other stores, but I am going to buy them from @TractorSupply instead. Positive reinforcement is needed to drown out the crying ninnies in the alphabet mafia. https://t.co/vaDFG6QVVC — Helvidius Priscus (@HelvidiusPrisc) June 27, 2024

Can't emphasize this enough: reward them.

A massive victory and a massive turning point in the fight to end wokeness in the workplace, dismantle DEI and eliminate ESG:



My team and I have spent so much time on this story to bring sanity back to corporate America and I can’t tell you how pleased I am to see this response… https://t.co/ZIpzBPK7K0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 27, 2024

Robby and his team were the first to expose Tractor Supply, and this is a huge win for them.