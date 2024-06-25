*SNORT* Promo Materials for Hillary Clinton's Latest Book Surface and WOOF, Jokes Write...
BOOM: EPIC Thread Explains Why Rainbow Crosswalks Are a Thing (and Why 'Defacing' Them Is a 'Hate Crime')

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 25, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman

It's Pride Month, in case you were unaware. And since the end of May, Twitchy has brought you three stories about manhunts meant to find people who vandalized rainbow crosswalks: a man in Florida facing felony charges for doing a burnout on one of them, one in Spokane, Washington where city leaders cried about it, and one in West Virginia.

Now, a person with common sense would ask why you paint this on the roadway, where it's going to be walked and driven on and -- therefore -- marked up.

Well, this thread explains why rainbow crosswalks are now a thing.

It won't really surprise you who the culprit is.

Ah. The Human Rights Campaign.

We're glad he did.

'Hate crimes'.

DEI for local governments.

Wow.

You can't escape the agenda.

If anyone else did this, it would be a scandal.

Definitely not organic.

And meant to force acceptance at the weight of local government and state laws.

Local elections mean just as much -- and probably more -- than federal elections.

Tags: GAY RIGHTS HATE CRIME HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN LGBT LGBTQ WOKE

