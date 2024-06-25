BOOM: EPIC Thread Explains Why Rainbow Crosswalks Are a Thing (and Why 'Defacing' Them Is a 'Hate Crime')

It's Pride Month, in case you were unaware. And since the end of May, Twitchy has brought you three stories about manhunts meant to find people who vandalized rainbow crosswalks: a man in Florida facing felony charges for doing a burnout on one of them, one in Spokane, Washington where city leaders cried about it, and one in West Virginia.

Now, a person with common sense would ask why you paint this on the roadway, where it's going to be walked and driven on and -- therefore -- marked up.

Well, this thread explains why rainbow crosswalks are now a thing.

Have you been wondering what’s going on with all these cities painting ‘pride’ flags on their crosswalks? Would it surprise you to find that this was not in fact an organic undertaking by city governments? A 🧵exposing the culprit: — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

It won't really surprise you who the culprit is.

Last year the big news for “pride month” was Target and Bud Light committing economic seppuku. Many on X correctly diagnosed the problem, and exposed the @HRC’s Corporate Equality Index as the culprit. pic.twitter.com/0dzacbK3bo — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

Ah. The Human Rights Campaign.

This year, I’ve noticed a different trend and haven’t seen sufficient explanation as to why it’s happening, so I decided to do some research. pic.twitter.com/feQrSrDK1L — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

We're glad he did.

Most of the news about these crosswalks has been about Municipalities conducting manhunts to track down people who commit ‘hate crimes’ by leaving skid marks over them. @MattWalshBlog has done an excellent piece on this: https://t.co/92XWZk2YkO — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

'Hate crimes'.

Why is this happening? Well, a less well known program of the @HRC is their Municipal Equality index. It is to cities what the Corporate Equality Index is to companies. Well guess what - these ‘pride crosswalks’ are a program of theirs. pic.twitter.com/xhsxFLHDFa — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

DEI for local governments.

The Municipal Equality Index’s goal is to make local governments the leading edge of the “Queer” agenda. To get a 100% score, cities need to push the envelope of their authority - to go beyond what the state allows them to do. This is explicit. pic.twitter.com/A8Ugevk9CD — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

Wow.

They force their agenda into city police forces. pic.twitter.com/yDvFqGg3gK — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

You can't escape the agenda.

And, of course, they direct city contracts to their political allies. pic.twitter.com/jlwJluzDz7 — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

If anyone else did this, it would be a scandal.

In sum, if you see your city government advancing the Queer agenda - it likely is because of the @HRC. It’s definitely not organic. — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) June 24, 2024

Definitely not organic.

And meant to force acceptance at the weight of local government and state laws.

How do you combat these types of decisions by local officials? Elections!

Elect people that know the proper role of government. https://t.co/87vFl0oJro — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) June 25, 2024

Local elections mean just as much -- and probably more -- than federal elections.