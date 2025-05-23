Healing the Soul of the Nation! Biden Admin Labeled COVID Mandate Opponents 'Domestic Violent Extremists'

Remember when Joe Biden was elected and promised to 'heal the soul of the nation'?

Well, we're slowly learning what that really looked like. Racial discrimination. Record inflation. Wars. Campus unrest.

Advertisement

And the labeling of those of us who opposed tyrannical COVID mandates as 'domestic violent extremists.'

Catherine Herridge has the scoop:

NEW: Biden Administration Labeled Opponents Of Covid Mandates As “Domestic Violent Extremists,” Newly Released Documents Show



The designation infringed on the First Amendment and opened the door to investigating Americans for vaccine mandate skepticism.



The Biden Administration… pic.twitter.com/BFbffO0xUC — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) May 23, 2025

The post continues:

The Biden Administration labeled Americans who opposed the COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as “Domestic Violent Extremists,” or DVEs, according to newly declassified intelligence records obtained by Public @shellenberger @galexybrane and Catherine Herridge Reports. The designation created an “articulable purpose” for FBI or other government agents to open an “assessment” of individuals, which is often the first step toward a formal investigation, said a former FBI agent. The report, which the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has declassified, claims that “anti government or anti authority violent extremists,” specifically militias, “characterize COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as evidence of government overreach.” A sweeping range of COVID narratives, the report states, “have resonated” with DVEs “motivated by QAnon.” The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) coauthored the December 13, 2021 intelligence product whose title reads, “DVEs and Foreign Analogues May React Violently to COVID-19 Mitigation Mandates.” The report cites criticism of mandates as “prominent narratives” related to violent extremism. These narratives “include the belief that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, especially for children, are part of a government or global conspiracy to deprive individuals of their civil liberties and livelihoods, or are designed to start a new social or political order. “It’s a way they could go to social media companies and say, ‘You don’t want to propagate domestic terrorism so you should take down this content,’” said former FBI agent Steve Friend.

The Biden administration hated us.

Herridge's thread continues:

A separate February 2022 report called “Special Analysis: Joint Analytic Cell” investigates the “Sociopolitical Factors Amplifying Persistent Domestic Violent Extremist Threat.”



The newly declassified report seems to draw a straight line between opposition to vaccine mandates… pic.twitter.com/0oLkXZyGWD — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) May 23, 2025

And this post reads:

The newly declassified report seems to draw a straight line between opposition to vaccine mandates and elevated levels of domestic terrorism. However, a close reading of the report’s statistics reveals that of the 2950 domestic terrorism cases handled by the FBI, the vast majority were “related to the 6 January siege of the US Capitol.” Those cases included “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.”

So while BLM/Antif burned cities to the ground and Hamas goons harassed Jews on college campuses, the Left was concerned about COVID skeptics who -- as far as this writer is aware -- committed no acts of violence or crime.

And will there be any consequences for the people who engaged in this behavior?



I think we all know. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 23, 2025

Nope.

Joe Biden has cancer. We have to leave him alone. Or something.

Every federal employee who acquiesced to this and colluded with the Biden Pretendership in its war against the American people needs to do hard prison time. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) May 23, 2025

Advertisement

Media want us to feel sympathy for them as they lose their jobs.

Nah.

True, labeling concerned citizens as extremists was a big government overreach. People have a right to question mandates. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 23, 2025

According to Democrats, we do not.

Didn't they put vets and Christians on a DVE list? Why would this surprise anyone? — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) May 23, 2025

It doesn't surprise us, but it does alarm us.

Labelled “Domestic Violent Extremists." Doing to the opposition what they always dreamed of doing and still dream of doing. https://t.co/Ta6juuL4cf — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 23, 2025

And they'll do it even more when they get back into power.

It’s every ounce as awful as we felt and suspected.



Just awful. https://t.co/CEZ55Lswln — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) May 23, 2025

And worse.

As the lawyer who filed the most lawsuits in America to challenge COVID restrictions, I find this appalling & un-American, and it will not deter me from continuing to urge members of Congress to overrule the cases that made this tyranny possible, starting with Jacobson v. Mass. https://t.co/upJCVWwhrZ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 23, 2025

Thank you!

This is what we are fighting. How much you wanna bet I am on this list with many of you? https://t.co/T4ca9vFuJe — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) May 23, 2025

Advertisement

We all probably are.

And that's a badge of honor.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.