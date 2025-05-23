NBC News Is Very Worried Trump's Harvard Rules Will Negatively Impact the Future...
Dems Told Us This NEVER HAPPENS! Colombian National Stole $400K In Federal Benefits...
TDS-Addled Hillary Clinton Suggests a Memorial Day Mission, Proves Again Why She Turns...
CNN's Pentagon Reporter Clutches ALL THE PEARLS Over Pete Hegseth Hosting a Prayer...
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
VIP
Surprise, Surprise: Guess Who's REALLY Banning Books in Schools (Hint: It's Not Matt...
Completely Unbiased CBS Journo Scott Pelley Reminds Grads Our Country (and 'Democracy') Is...
Planned Parenthood Award Recipient Nancy Pelosi Says Her Entire Political Mission Is About...
What Karoline Leavitt Said to This NBC Reporter Made the White House Shake
VIP
NPR Reminds Us What Memorial Day Weekend Is All About: Grilling With Climate...
Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute...
Unoriginal Spin: Jon Stewart Mocks Jake Tapper and CNN’s Shameless Over-Promotion of Biden...
Sheesh Yamiche! Karoline Leavitt Smacks Down Kamala-Fawning NBC News Hack Over South Afric...
Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and Their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with...

Healing the Soul of the Nation! Biden Admin Labeled COVID Mandate Opponents 'Domestic Violent Extremists'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on May 23, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember when Joe Biden was elected and promised to 'heal the soul of the nation'? 

Well, we're slowly learning what that really looked like. Racial discrimination. Record inflation. Wars. Campus unrest. 

Advertisement

And the labeling of those of us who opposed tyrannical COVID mandates as 'domestic violent extremists.'

Catherine Herridge has the scoop:

The post continues:

The Biden Administration labeled Americans who opposed the COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as “Domestic Violent Extremists,” or DVEs, according to newly declassified intelligence records obtained by Public @shellenberger @galexybrane and Catherine Herridge Reports. The designation created an “articulable purpose” for FBI or other government agents to open an “assessment” of individuals, which is often the first step toward a formal investigation, said a former FBI agent.

The report, which the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has declassified, claims that “anti government or anti authority violent extremists,” specifically militias, “characterize COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as evidence of government overreach.” A sweeping range of COVID narratives, the report states, “have resonated” with DVEs “motivated by QAnon.” 

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) coauthored the December 13, 2021 intelligence product whose title reads, “DVEs and Foreign Analogues May React Violently to COVID-19 Mitigation Mandates.”

The report cites criticism of mandates as “prominent narratives” related to violent extremism. These narratives “include the belief that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, especially for children, are part of a government or global conspiracy to deprive individuals of their civil liberties and livelihoods, or are designed to start a new social or political order.

“It’s a way they could go to social media companies and say, ‘You don’t want to propagate domestic terrorism so you should take down this content,’” said former FBI agent Steve Friend.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Biden administration hated us.

Herridge's thread continues:

And this post reads:

The newly declassified report seems to draw a straight line between opposition to vaccine mandates and elevated levels of domestic terrorism. 

However, a close reading of the report’s statistics reveals that of the 2950 domestic terrorism cases handled by the FBI, the vast majority were “related to the 6 January siege of the US Capitol.” 

Those cases included “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.”

So while BLM/Antif burned cities to the ground and Hamas goons harassed Jews on college campuses, the Left was concerned about COVID skeptics who -- as far as this writer is aware -- committed no acts of violence or crime.

Nope.

Joe Biden has cancer. We have to leave him alone. Or something.

Advertisement

Media want us to feel sympathy for them as they lose their jobs.

Nah.

According to Democrats, we do not.

It doesn't surprise us, but it does alarm us.

And they'll do it even more when they get back into power.

And worse.

Thank you!

Advertisement

We all probably are. 

And that's a badge of honor.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: EXTREMISM JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MANDATES COVID LOCKDOWNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals
Doug P.
NBC News Is Very Worried Trump's Harvard Rules Will Negatively Impact the Future Queen of Belgium
Amy Curtis
Dems Told Us This NEVER HAPPENS! Colombian National Stole $400K In Federal Benefits AND Voted In 2024
Amy Curtis
TDS-Addled Hillary Clinton Suggests a Memorial Day Mission, Proves Again Why She Turns Off the Replies
Doug P.
CNN's Pentagon Reporter Clutches ALL THE PEARLS Over Pete Hegseth Hosting a Prayer Service
Amy Curtis
What Karoline Leavitt Said to This NBC Reporter Made the White House Shake
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals Doug P.
Advertisement