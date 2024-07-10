Biden Said WHAT at the NATO Summit?

That headline isn't just a headline — it's a sincere question. The Biden campaign has made it a point to get the president out there in public as much as possible since the CNN debate to assure everyone that he just had a bad night and everything is fine. President Joe Biden has a busy week … as we reported earlier, he went off script while talking to the United Auto Workers and started rambling about DEI and they cut the feed and went to a test pattern.

Biden is also hosting the NATO summit. The man has been slurring his words a lot lately, so we honestly don't know what he is saying here, but it doesn't sound good. It kicked off like this:

Joe Biden calls the Secretary of NATO an “intellectual wigger”



pic.twitter.com/gH1F3biH6w — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2024

That's what we heard.

They'll fix it in the White House transcript. But wait, it gets worse:

Awkward moment from Biden at NATO pic.twitter.com/S586BTo3pu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 9, 2024

Did he just say what I think he said? pic.twitter.com/JFtsBgLcda — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2024

The Biden supporters in the replies clearly heard him say "talking."

Look, maybe what the president said was totally innocent. It probably was. But is it too much to ask for him to be articulate (and clean, like his old boss)? He came straight out of the debate mumbling and he's still doing it.

We'll give Biden the benefit of the doubt here. But Republicans wouldn't be pouncing if he could just speak clearly.

