Police Allegedly Touch Disabled Muslim Trans Person of Color Without Consent
'Gentle Parenting' Makes Life SO MUCH Harder for Your Kids (and You)
Wajahat Ali Notes It’s White Men Urging Biden to Drop Out
Masked Daughter of Ben Affleck Says Long COVID Targets People of Color and...
'Woke and Weaponized': Wokal Distance's NIH Thread Is an Eye-Opening Wake Up Call
The Bulwark's Tim Miller is ENRAGED People Aren't Freaking Out About a Possible...
Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on...
AOC Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Justices Thomas and Alito
Actor Michael Douglas Goes on 'The View' and Joins the Joe Biden Chorus...
WATCH: Defenders of Democracy Reveal Their True Colors, Argue Against Laws Protecting YOUR...
BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe
Trump Is Cruising to Victory: Liberals Know They're Screwed!
Big Money Donors Back Out of Planned Chicago Biden Fundraisers Ahead of DNC...
Rep. Maxine Waters Wigs Out During Live CNN Interview

OMG! Harry Sisson Catches Donald Trump FREEZING UP in the Middle of a Rally

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Straight white male Harry Sisson, who most certainly is not paid by the DNC to post on social media in the name of Gen Z, is reposting a video by Acyn, who's Aaron Rupar's apprentice when it comes to posting videos out of context. It's funny, because just a couple of days ago, we reported on how Sisson had posted a video and at least two tweets asking where Donald Trump was hiding since the debate. 

Advertisement

First, President Joe Biden is obligated to do as many public appearances as possible to assure people he's not senile after the performance he gave at the CNN presidential debate. And some of those public appearances were scripted phone calls to "Morning Joe" and black radio stations who'd been given questions to ask in advance.

But anyone paying attention knows that Trump is out campaigning, in front of much larger audiences than Biden. Trump held a rally in Doral, Florida Tuesday night and will hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

About that Florida rally … Acyn caught Trump on video freezing up for 10 seconds, which led to an OMG! from Sisson.

Recommended

Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
Advertisement

We don't feel sorry for him at all. He chose this line of work and cashes the checks from his agency.

It is kind of adorable that he's trying his best to convince us that Trump is mentally unfit to be president. We wonder why?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP RALLY HARRY SISSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws
Amy Curtis
Police Allegedly Touch Disabled Muslim Trans Person of Color Without Consent
Brett T.
Masked Daughter of Ben Affleck Says Long COVID Targets People of Color and Trans People
Brett T.
The Bulwark's Tim Miller is ENRAGED People Aren't Freaking Out About a Possible Second Trump Term
justmindy
'Woke and Weaponized': Wokal Distance's NIH Thread Is an Eye-Opening Wake Up Call
Amy Curtis
Glenn Greenwald Wonders Why People are Pretending Joe Biden is a Good Man
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws Amy Curtis
Advertisement