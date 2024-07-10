OMG! Harry Sisson Catches Donald Trump FREEZING UP in the Middle of a Rally

Straight white male Harry Sisson, who most certainly is not paid by the DNC to post on social media in the name of Gen Z, is reposting a video by Acyn, who's Aaron Rupar's apprentice when it comes to posting videos out of context. It's funny, because just a couple of days ago, we reported on how Sisson had posted a video and at least two tweets asking where Donald Trump was hiding since the debate.

Biden: 18 public appearances in 10 days.



Trump: 0 public appearances in 10 days.



Where is Donald? Why is he hiding? Biden is out there working and Trump isn’t! pic.twitter.com/VFTTHeOtZk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 8, 2024

First, President Joe Biden is obligated to do as many public appearances as possible to assure people he's not senile after the performance he gave at the CNN presidential debate. And some of those public appearances were scripted phone calls to "Morning Joe" and black radio stations who'd been given questions to ask in advance.

But anyone paying attention knows that Trump is out campaigning, in front of much larger audiences than Biden. Trump held a rally in Doral, Florida Tuesday night and will hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

About that Florida rally … Acyn caught Trump on video freezing up for 10 seconds, which led to an OMG! from Sisson.

OMG! Donald Trump just FROZE on stage in the middle of his speech in Florida tonight. He just stops speaking for a solid 10 seconds. Trump is clearly unfit to serve!!! pic.twitter.com/bOIsLEzkK8 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 10, 2024

Go easy on Harry guys.



He’s never in his life heard of pausing for an applause.



For obvious reasons. — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) July 10, 2024

Little boy, sit your dumb ass down 🤣



You don’t know what a ‘pause for applause’ is, do you?



Nah, you’re okay with Biden’s cognitive brain farts on the regular. — La Reina🇺🇸Creole🇩🇴🇯🇲🇵🇷🇹🇹🇨🇺🇭🇹🇲🇽🇨🇴 (@LaReinaCreole) July 10, 2024

You are lying your ass off.



He stopped speaking for the applause — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) July 10, 2024

It's called "Holding for Applause," but since no one ever cheers for you I understand how you wouldn't know that — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) July 10, 2024

I can't believe you're paid to do such a bad job — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) July 10, 2024

It’s called a dramatic pause, you douche canoe. — eddmoo (@realeddmoo) July 10, 2024

If one 10 second pause is all you need to justify whether someone is unfit to serve as President you may want to go back and watch the last, I dunno, 200 Joe Biden speeches. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 10, 2024

Pausing for applause is freezing?



You that desperate? — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) July 10, 2024

Young man, we are all once again asking for your phone to be taken away and for you to be put in the corner to think about your actions — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 10, 2024

The desperation is palpable. You are reaching so far im surprised your arm hasn’t popped out of socket. Its called a PAUSE. Have you ever given a speech before Harry? — Victor Nieves (@ItsVictorNieves) July 10, 2024

I actually feel sorry for you. You try so hard. — Roxie Jean (@RoxieJean8) July 10, 2024

We don't feel sorry for him at all. He chose this line of work and cashes the checks from his agency.

It is kind of adorable that he's trying his best to convince us that Trump is mentally unfit to be president. We wonder why?

