WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

We've had a few posts Tuesday on the media's reaction to the death of former Sen. James Inhofe. Every headline — every one — notes in some way that Inhofe was "known for his notorious climate denial." We think HuffPost was probably the most egregious, with its headline, "Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, Prolific Climate Denier, Dies At 89; The longtime Oklahoma Republican leaves behind a long legacy of disinformation about the mounting threat of global warming."

Inhofe said that everything Al Gore predicted was a "hoax," and he was right; nothing Gore predicted has come true.

Coincidentally, the Washington Post reported 53 years ago today that the world was headed for "a disastrous new ice age" in 50 to 60 years. Well, that leaves seven years for that global ice age to happen.

Have you seen the video being passed around of Leonard Nimoy explaining the coming ice age? It looks like it was shot in the '70s. This editor was in middle school when Scholastic Magazine printed cover stories about global cooling. What were people doing in 1971 to cool the planet rather than heat it up?

A History Channel story from 2015 claims that "Earth is currently in the midst of an ice age, as the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets remain intact despite moderate temperatures." An ice age can last hundreds of millions of years, but we were expected to see one form within 60 years.

And now they're literally floating ideas like dropping tiny mirror-like objects into the upper atmosphere to block out the sun.

Oh, wait, here's Nimoy:

Yeah, the hole in the ozone layer was a big deal when I was in school, too.

We continue to allow them to fly private jets to Davos to dine on the finest meals while telling the rest of us to take public transportation and eat bugs.

***

