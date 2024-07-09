WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment

We've had a few posts Tuesday on the media's reaction to the death of former Sen. James Inhofe. Every headline — every one — notes in some way that Inhofe was "known for his notorious climate denial." We think HuffPost was probably the most egregious, with its headline, "Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, Prolific Climate Denier, Dies At 89; The longtime Oklahoma Republican leaves behind a long legacy of disinformation about the mounting threat of global warming."

Inhofe said that everything Al Gore predicted was a "hoax," and he was right; nothing Gore predicted has come true.

Coincidentally, the Washington Post reported 53 years ago today that the world was headed for "a disastrous new ice age" in 50 to 60 years. Well, that leaves seven years for that global ice age to happen.

53 years ago today (Washington Post): "A disastrous new ice 50-60 years away" pic.twitter.com/c9q9HAQYyj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024

Being older while still possessing a functioning memory, I've mentioned articles such as this one many times and people have said to my face that such articles simply did not exist. https://t.co/6R1yQX5cN6 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 9, 2024

Have you seen the video being passed around of Leonard Nimoy explaining the coming ice age? It looks like it was shot in the '70s. This editor was in middle school when Scholastic Magazine printed cover stories about global cooling. What were people doing in 1971 to cool the planet rather than heat it up?

Every decade they say the world will end in a decade.



We’re still here. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 9, 2024

A History Channel story from 2015 claims that "Earth is currently in the midst of an ice age, as the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets remain intact despite moderate temperatures." An ice age can last hundreds of millions of years, but we were expected to see one form within 60 years.

Don't fall for the hype. They keep changing it anyway. pic.twitter.com/S0hLDuoIBH — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 9, 2024

And now they're literally floating ideas like dropping tiny mirror-like objects into the upper atmosphere to block out the sun.

Oh, wait, here's Nimoy:

1978: “Climate Experts Believe The Next Ice Age Is On Its Way. It Could Come Sooner Than Anyone Had Expected.” 🤡🤦‍♂️



Scientist predicted hunger and death unprecedented in all of history. pic.twitter.com/umuxL9IObw — Eddie (@Eddies_X) July 9, 2024

I just looked out my window. Not seeing anything 😂 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) July 9, 2024

Yeah, the hole in the ozone layer was a big deal when I was in school, too.

If they were right, we would’ve had multiple ice ages, ice caps would be melted, ozone would be gone, cities would be flooded, etc. Trust the “science” tho — Fred Fucks 🇺🇸 (@BholeEnthusiast) July 9, 2024

The predictions of "experts" fail time and time again and yet we continue to allow them to control government policy. — Darth Diculous (@DustyMcBear) July 9, 2024

We continue to allow them to fly private jets to Davos to dine on the finest meals while telling the rest of us to take public transportation and eat bugs.

Scientists can be bought as easy as politicians, maybe easier. When Democrats fund predetermined outcomes, that's what they get, consensus of predetermined opinions. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) July 9, 2024

They never admit they were wrong. Like a doomsday prophet whose claim the world would end doesn’t come true, they never apologize. They just go back, rework their “data”, and then say proclaim “rest assured! I was RIGHT but I made an error on the dates! Look!” — ForgetAboutIt (@strong_side_24) July 9, 2024

This scientist is in the climate warming business today 😂 — Jörg H. (@Conan68305J) July 9, 2024

