HuffPost Reports Sen. James Inhofe Was ‘Known for His Notorious Climate Denial’

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 09, 2024
Journalism meme

Earlier, our own Sam Janney wrote about how POLITICO apparently felt a tinge of shame over their deadline on the death of former Sen. James Infofe and changed it from the original, "Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, who called climate change a 'hoax,' dead at 89." We're not sure why they felt the need to put "hoax" in scare quotes — man-made climate change is a hoax.

Judging from the headlines, Inhofe will go down in history only as being a climate change denier. The New York Times made sure to work it in there:

Nothing will ever top the Washington Post's obituary of terrorist-in-chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whom they described as an "austere religious scholar." Zach Parkinson, though, has noted that the New York Times has come close several times.


Inhofe was no pillar of the Senate nor austere religious scholar, but he was a climate change denier, and we're sure some of these obituaries connect the dots to how Inhofe's death was caused in part by climate change.

Apparently trying to outdo POLITICO, HuffPost came up with this winner of a headline:

That's the tweet; the headline's even better: "Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, Prolific Climate Denier, Dies At 89; The longtime Oklahoma Republican leaves behind a long legacy of disinformation about the mounting threat of global warming."

"Leaves behind a long legacy of disinformation about the mounting threat of global warming." So that's his legacy? Calling every one of Al Gore's catastrophic predictions, not one of which has come true, a hoax? And it's just a pet peeve of this editor when they shorten "climate change denier" to "climate denier." No one's denying that there's a climate.

Chris D'Angelo reports:

Longtime former Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, one of the most vehement climate change deniers to ever walk the halls of Congress, has died at age 89, the Tulsa World reported Tuesday.

Few if any Republicans did more to sow public doubt about or stymie action to confront the growing deadly impacts of fossil-fuel-driven planetary warming.

As HuffPost reported when he retired from office, Inhofe was much more than a climate skeptic, dismissing the mountain of climate science as the “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people.”

Please cite this "mountain of climate science" and describe some of its "deadly impacts." Like, it's July and it's hot out.

We can't believe the entire East Coast isn't underwater — that was supposed to have happened by now.

Imagine the headlines when Gore passes. He'll be a "tireless climate change crusader." We hope they write about all of his climate predictions in his obituary.

Show us some examples from this mountain of evidence. Oh, it's a global consensus among scientists that the planet is warming, because consensus equals the scientific method. You can't get published if you write research denying that governments can control the global temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius in either direction. 

What's the temperature of the planet supposed to be, anyway, since we're working so hard and spending so very much money trying to keep it where it is?

***

