HuffPost Reports Sen. James Inhofe Was ‘Known for His Notorious Climate Denial’

Earlier, our own Sam Janney wrote about how POLITICO apparently felt a tinge of shame over their deadline on the death of former Sen. James Infofe and changed it from the original, "Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, who called climate change a 'hoax,' dead at 89." We're not sure why they felt the need to put "hoax" in scare quotes — man-made climate change is a hoax.

Advertisement

Judging from the headlines, Inhofe will go down in history only as being a climate change denier. The New York Times made sure to work it in there:

You don’t hate the media enough pic.twitter.com/9XPxtxWkkx — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 9, 2024

Nothing will ever top the Washington Post's obituary of terrorist-in-chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whom they described as an "austere religious scholar." Zach Parkinson, though, has noted that the New York Times has come close several times.

One of these guys was a KKK member, another left a young woman to die in a car he crashed. The third threw a snowball on the Senate floor once.



Guess which is which? pic.twitter.com/23QcyqiIvm — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 9, 2024

One killed a lady. Another was a leader in the KKK. But then there’s that other guy… pic.twitter.com/sGkRNUXvzb — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 9, 2024

Alcee Hastings was impeached and removed from the federal bench for soliciting a bribe, denied the results of the 2000 presidential election, and enriched himself on taxpayer funds by hiring his girlfriend as a staffer and paying her the maximum salary.



Never threw a snowball… pic.twitter.com/V8xV63WwlM — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 9, 2024





Inhofe was no pillar of the Senate nor austere religious scholar, but he was a climate change denier, and we're sure some of these obituaries connect the dots to how Inhofe's death was caused in part by climate change.

Apparently trying to outdo POLITICO, HuffPost came up with this winner of a headline:

BREAKING: Former Sen. James Inhofe, the Oklahoma Republican known for his notorious climate denial, is dead at 89. https://t.co/YoqAnB5xBh — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 9, 2024

That's the tweet; the headline's even better: "Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, Prolific Climate Denier, Dies At 89; The longtime Oklahoma Republican leaves behind a long legacy of disinformation about the mounting threat of global warming."

"Leaves behind a long legacy of disinformation about the mounting threat of global warming." So that's his legacy? Calling every one of Al Gore's catastrophic predictions, not one of which has come true, a hoax? And it's just a pet peeve of this editor when they shorten "climate change denier" to "climate denier." No one's denying that there's a climate.

Chris D'Angelo reports:

Longtime former Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, one of the most vehement climate change deniers to ever walk the halls of Congress, has died at age 89, the Tulsa World reported Tuesday. … Few if any Republicans did more to sow public doubt about or stymie action to confront the growing deadly impacts of fossil-fuel-driven planetary warming. As HuffPost reported when he retired from office, Inhofe was much more than a climate skeptic, dismissing the mountain of climate science as the “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people.”

Advertisement

Please cite this "mountain of climate science" and describe some of its "deadly impacts." Like, it's July and it's hot out.

Was climate change the murderer? — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) July 9, 2024

What is wrong with you? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 9, 2024

Explain “climate denier”? What does it even mean? — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) July 9, 2024

“Known for his notorious climate denial?”That’s how you notify your readers about the death of a respected congressman? You people are just scum. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) July 9, 2024

Where is the >definitive< document showing the trajectory of climate change? — Michael Theochares (@TheoSaurus9) July 9, 2024

Tasteless headline. — Francisco Nunez (@fdnunez1975) July 9, 2024

I still cannot believe Plymouth Rock is under water…. Oh wait it isn’t — isles (@IslesCactus) July 9, 2024

We can't believe the entire East Coast isn't underwater — that was supposed to have happened by now.

He claimed Gore was a climate hoaxer. And he was right. Nothing Gore has ever said became true. — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) July 9, 2024

Imagine the headlines when Gore passes. He'll be a "tireless climate change crusader." We hope they write about all of his climate predictions in his obituary.

From the grave, he speaks truth .. get over yourself! — Troy (@BassBurg) July 9, 2024

I'm old enough to recall when you people referred to drug addict, murderer, and Soviet collaborator Ted Kennedy as "the Lion of the Senate" when he died. — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) July 9, 2024

Advertisement

Inhofe calling Al Gore's rantings a hoax in 2010.



Al Gore's rantings *were* a hoax. Nothing he predicted has happened. — General Von Minus (@General_Minuss) July 9, 2024

What a disgraceful post. You damn cultists are all vermin.



RIP Sen Inhofe. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 9, 2024

Show us some examples from this mountain of evidence. Oh, it's a global consensus among scientists that the planet is warming, because consensus equals the scientific method. You can't get published if you write research denying that governments can control the global temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius in either direction.

What's the temperature of the planet supposed to be, anyway, since we're working so hard and spending so very much money trying to keep it where it is?

***