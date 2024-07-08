Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Jill Biden Attended White House Meetings

Where's that photo of Dr. Jill Biden on Air Force One going through the president's binders when you need it? As we reported over the weekend, NBC News revealed that the Biden family was attempting to get more involved with his White House affairs, much to the consternation of paid staffers. Last week, we were informed that Hunter Biden had been sitting in on some White House meetings with his father's top aides.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy made an appearance on Fox News Monday, and said that Jill Biden was in meetings with him while he was speaker.

BREAKING: Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims that First Lady Jill Biden attended policy meetings in the Oval Office during his tenure as Speaker. pic.twitter.com/Akdsm4y26j — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 8, 2024

Is that so?

Kevin McCarthy just disclosed Jill Biden was in meetings with him while he was Speaker. This is chilling — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) July 8, 2024

So in other words every decision that came out of the oval office she had a say in it? Is it Biden or Jill that have the nuclear codes. Why didn't Kevin McCarthy tell us this before now? Fake Dr Jill will fight to the end to keep that power. — gun-toting patriot (@KasieStough2) July 8, 2024

I’m not the biggest Kevin McCarthy hater but this is outrageous. How could he have not told the American people this before! Was he waiting for the New York Times to signal this was ok to discuss? Also more questions need to be asked. Was she just there or a part of the meetings? https://t.co/vWjkFB35jm — Caleb Bowman (@cabowbros) July 8, 2024

And yet Kevin never mentioned it till now. ALL these people have known about Joe and none said a word. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) July 8, 2024

…can someone tell me what Security Clearance Jill Biden or Hunter Biden holds…I’m really concerned that their presence in meetings are a national security risk…anyone else think the same? — dawglover (@pierre4321) July 8, 2024

She has been playing president!! pic.twitter.com/h7EDTgrPqD — Poppi Starr (@popstarr65) July 8, 2024

There's the photo!

And he never said anything about it until now? — Kathleen Sherman (@KathySh05404129) July 8, 2024

The scary part is that McCarthy went along with meetings that included Jill. He should have demanded that she leave the room. One more good reason why he's gone, and should be. — Old Curmudgeon (@1oldcurmudgeon) July 8, 2024

Why no disclosure previously? They are all in on it. — Fred Standefer (@PBaron9TX) July 8, 2024

Interesting that he never once mentioned that previously. — DrTracy (@hackettholistic) July 8, 2024

Dr. Biden must have retired from her teaching position and now tends to her confused husband full time. — Penny Lane (@Penny_FL13) July 8, 2024

What is chilling is the number of Republicans that have kept their mouths shut. These people need to be run out of office. — Billy the Spear (@JKbdubious) July 8, 2024

He’s only disclosing it now because he was told to do it. So glad the House GOP actually dumped him. — H (@vengeroo) July 8, 2024

So trusted advisers Jill Biden and Hunter Biden were (are) sitting in meetings? It's not surprising, but it's also not reassuring. The Biden family does stick together.

