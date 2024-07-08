Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Jill Biden Attended White House Meetings

SCHADENFREUDE: The Union of People Who Work for the NEA Teachers Union Are...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Where's that photo of Dr. Jill Biden on Air Force One going through the president's binders when you need it? As we reported over the weekend, NBC News revealed that the Biden family was attempting to get more involved with his White House affairs, much to the consternation of paid staffers. Last week, we were informed that Hunter Biden had been sitting in on some White House meetings with his father's top aides.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy made an appearance on Fox News Monday, and said that Jill Biden was in meetings with him while he was speaker.

Is that so?

There's the photo!

So trusted advisers Jill Biden and Hunter Biden were (are) sitting in meetings? It's not surprising, but it's also not reassuring. The Biden family does stick together.

***

