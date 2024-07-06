Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden...
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park
Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers...
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless...
Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact
The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'
Axios: House Democrats Pulling Out the Big Guns Against SAVE Act
CNN Talks to Rising Star and Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Adam Kinzinger
ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions...
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding...
Jon Levine Reports Biden's Physician Met With Parkinson's Disease Specialist at the White...
Journos Pretending They Were Deceived About Biden Makes Me Loathe the Media Even...
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny...

NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House Affairs

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 06, 2024
CNN

It was earlier this week when we were informed that Hunter Biden had been sitting in on some White House meetings with his father's top aides. Could he even get the security clearance to do that, considering he's a drug addict and convicted felon? Then again, Joe used to call into Hunter's overseas business meetings to chat about the weather.

Advertisement

When NBC News uses the word "Shakespearean" anywhere near the White House, we know that Dr. Jill Biden is starring as Lady Macbeth. She's reportedly been keeping those who would persuade her husband to hand over the race to someone a little more lifely away from her husband. 

NBC News reports that Biden's family is attempting to get more involved with his White House affairs. What does that mean?

Natasha Korecki, Carol E. Lee, Mike Memoli, Sarah Fitzpatrick, and Monica Alba report:

The split between the president’s family and some of his closest aides has long been simmering, and his debate performance has exacerbated the dynamic, 13 sources familiar with the dynamics told NBC News. In the view of some Biden aides, the family is seizing on an opportunity to try to settle old scores. In the view of family members, the debate is the culmination of misguided advice from aides who they don’t believe have helped the president best showcase his political appeal.

The infighting has angered some Biden staffers, who have found the finger-pointing to be getting in the way of all-hands-on-deck approach needed to help the president battle this crisis.

“It’s not helpful,” one Biden campaign aide said. The view of some Biden allies is that the president’s aides are doing the bulk of managing and coordinating the post-debate strategy, while the family is approaching the situation more emotionally.

Another person close to the president said the Biden family is not seeing the political reality clearly.

“It’s Shakespearean,” this person said.

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're perfectly happy for Biden to stay in the race and for Dr. Jill to run his campaign. Hunter can hold things down in the Oval Office.

When the Hunter Biden laptop story exploded, we were all assured that no one was voting for Hunter Biden. So what's he doing in White House meetings?

Advertisement

If you're one of these White House aides, you know that your job is on the line too in November.

No, it's great.

Advertisement

As the New York Times has told us, it's all really the story of a father who loves his son very much … maybe even too much.

***


Tags: CAMPAIGN HUNTER BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden Coverage Changed
justmindy
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
Aaron Walker
Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers The Call
Amy
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park
Brett T.
Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement