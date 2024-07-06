NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House Affairs

It was earlier this week when we were informed that Hunter Biden had been sitting in on some White House meetings with his father's top aides. Could he even get the security clearance to do that, considering he's a drug addict and convicted felon? Then again, Joe used to call into Hunter's overseas business meetings to chat about the weather.

When NBC News uses the word "Shakespearean" anywhere near the White House, we know that Dr. Jill Biden is starring as Lady Macbeth. She's reportedly been keeping those who would persuade her husband to hand over the race to someone a little more lifely away from her husband.

NBC News reports that Biden's family is attempting to get more involved with his White House affairs. What does that mean?

NEW: President Joe Biden’s family is attempting to get more involved w/his campaign and White House affairs



“The debate fiasco has opened up a lane for the family to surpass staff and start helping out their father and brother who they love dearly." https://t.co/8i7P8yWB7D — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 6, 2024

Natasha Korecki, Carol E. Lee, Mike Memoli, Sarah Fitzpatrick, and Monica Alba report:

The split between the president’s family and some of his closest aides has long been simmering, and his debate performance has exacerbated the dynamic, 13 sources familiar with the dynamics told NBC News. In the view of some Biden aides, the family is seizing on an opportunity to try to settle old scores. In the view of family members, the debate is the culmination of misguided advice from aides who they don’t believe have helped the president best showcase his political appeal. The infighting has angered some Biden staffers, who have found the finger-pointing to be getting in the way of all-hands-on-deck approach needed to help the president battle this crisis. “It’s not helpful,” one Biden campaign aide said. The view of some Biden allies is that the president’s aides are doing the bulk of managing and coordinating the post-debate strategy, while the family is approaching the situation more emotionally. Another person close to the president said the Biden family is not seeing the political reality clearly. “It’s Shakespearean,” this person said.

We're perfectly happy for Biden to stay in the race and for Dr. Jill to run his campaign. Hunter can hold things down in the Oval Office.

Hunter Biden’s appearance in White House meetings this week was just one instance of what is expected to be deeper Biden family involvement.



w/ @carolelee @mikememoli @S_Fitzpatrick @albamonica — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 6, 2024

"Post-debate, the supposed loyal staff, instead of taking responsibility, pointed the finger back at the president and said: ‘His fault.’ I can think of no other singular action that would agitate the Biden family more," source w/knowledge of fam dynamics said. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 6, 2024

When the Hunter Biden laptop story exploded, we were all assured that no one was voting for Hunter Biden. So what's he doing in White House meetings?

If you're one of these White House aides, you know that your job is on the line too in November.

As the New York Times has told us, it's all really the story of a father who loves his son very much … maybe even too much.

