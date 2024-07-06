People Think That Journalists 'Have All Kinds of Secret Knowledge We're Not Telling People'

This is hilarious. The past two weeks have been nothing but navel-gazing by journalists who two weeks ago were writing about how the Trump campaign was posting "misleading videos" and "cheap fakes" meant to make President Joe Biden appear old and frail. Then, Biden had "one bad night" at the CNN presidential debates and the New York Times editorial board is urging Biden to step aside and let someone without dementia run in 2024. They all just noticed Biden's cognitive decline a week ago and decided to report on it?

Ginger Gibson is a senior Washington editor at NBC News and believes that in these "tumultuous times," people seem to think that journalists have all sorts of "secret knowledge" and know what's going to happen. (Well, they know what interview questions they're going to ask the president.)

Being a journalist during tumultuous times really makes clear that lots of people think we have all kinds of secret knowledge we're not telling people and know what's going to happen. We don't know what's going to happen. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) July 3, 2024

No, during these tumultuous times, we know that journalists have a lot of open knowledge that they're not telling people.

Stop it. You all knew about Biden from the start. Everyone in DC knew. — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) July 5, 2024

Judging by the replies & quote-tweets, nobody believes you.



Good. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 5, 2024

When you've got nothing left, insult the intelligence of your audience like a good little elitest. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 5, 2024

No one expects journalists to know what’s going to happen, we expect them to report the truth on what DID happen and to hold accountable those with power no matter their political affiliation. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) July 5, 2024

We just expect the truth.



You are somehow unable to deliver it if conflicts with your oft-stated J-school goals of “making a difference” or “ changing the world”. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 5, 2024

Two problems:



1) Journalist spend the other 51 weeks of the year speaking of journalists as if they actually do have the same secret powers you now admit you don't have.



2) You didn't need secret powers to see that Joe Biden has dementia. It's been quite clear for years. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) July 5, 2024

You covered up his condition, intentionally. That is not journalism. You’ve seen the same clips we have yet you never pressed for answers. Cover up. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 5, 2024

You have eyes and ears that mostly function normally, right?



That and a shred of intellectual integrity made it quite obvious. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 5, 2024

We all have eyes, there was no "secret knowledge" you guys just lied. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 5, 2024

"We don't know what's going to happen"



The problem is you're not telling people what is actually happening. — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) July 5, 2024

They didn't know that Biden was going to lose the debate so badly and they'd have to write about it afterward.

How can you know what's going to happen more than 24 hours from now when you investigate nothing, and merely read press releases from politicians you like? — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) July 5, 2024

Amazing so how did you get your job? See us NORMAL, not in a CULT could see this in 2020, but we were shut down as CONSPIRACY THEORISTS. You are all behind, while the rest of us are laughing at your complete failure of a career. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) July 5, 2024

Ginger, what’s your value-add as a journalist?



What is the value-add of journalism



Journalists are supposed to be ahead of the game, not years behind



What’s the plan here? — James David Dickson (@downi75) July 5, 2024

You knew.

You all knew.

We knew you knew.

Please drop the charade. It's just so damn tedious. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 5, 2024

What else are you covering up or not telling the truth about? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 5, 2024

No, what you clowns do is call anyone that points out the truth a “conspiracy theorist” Then after years hiding the truth you finally pretend to have a come to Jesus moment and report what we’ve all been pointing out the entire time. — Steve (@steviej0341) July 5, 2024

Yeah you have to wait in your cubicle to wait for an email from either the Democrat Party, or the intelligence complex, to tell you what topic to peddle and push that day.



State controlled media. — igK (@igKress) July 5, 2024

You take the press release from the White House communication office, change a few words around to make it look original, and if you're really thorough, call one of the numbers on the press release for a quote.

