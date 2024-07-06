Aaron Rupar: Biden Will Have a Tough Time Beating Trump If the Media...
Democratic Fundraiser Erroneously Suggests McConnell Was Never Asked to Step Down After 'F...
Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden...
NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House...
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park
Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers...
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless...
Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact
The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'
Axios: House Democrats Pulling Out the Big Guns Against SAVE Act
CNN Talks to Rising Star and Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Adam Kinzinger
ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions...
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding...

People Think That Journalists 'Have All Kinds of Secret Knowledge We're Not Telling People'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 06, 2024
Twitter

This is hilarious. The past two weeks have been nothing but navel-gazing by journalists who two weeks ago were writing about how the Trump campaign was posting "misleading videos" and "cheap fakes" meant to make President Joe Biden appear old and frail. Then, Biden had "one bad night" at the CNN presidential debates and the New York Times editorial board is urging Biden to step aside and let someone without dementia run in 2024. They all just noticed Biden's cognitive decline a week ago and decided to report on it?

Advertisement

Ginger Gibson is a senior Washington editor at NBC News and believes that in these "tumultuous times," people seem to think that journalists have all sorts of "secret knowledge" and know what's going to happen. (Well, they know what interview questions they're going to ask the president.)

No, during these tumultuous times, we know that journalists have a lot of open knowledge that they're not telling people.

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They didn't know that Biden was going to lose the debate so badly and they'd have to write about it afterward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

You take the press release from the White House communication office, change a few words around to make it look original, and if you're really thorough, call one of the numbers on the press release for a quote.

***


Tags: DEBATE JOE BIDEN JOURNALISTS NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden Coverage Changed
justmindy
Democratic Fundraiser Erroneously Suggests McConnell Was Never Asked to Step Down After 'Freeze' Episode
justmindy
NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House Affairs
Brett T.
Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers The Call
Amy
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement