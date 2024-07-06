People Think That Journalists 'Have All Kinds of Secret Knowledge We're Not Telling People'

This is hilarious. The past two weeks have been nothing but navel-gazing by journalists who two weeks ago were writing about how the Trump campaign was posting "misleading videos" and "cheap fakes" meant to make President Joe Biden appear old and frail. Then, Biden had "one bad night" at the CNN presidential debates and the New York Times editorial board is urging Biden to step aside and let someone without dementia run in 2024. They all just noticed Biden's cognitive decline a week ago and decided to report on it?
Ginger Gibson is a senior Washington editor at NBC News and believes that in these "tumultuous times," people seem to think that journalists have all sorts of "secret knowledge" and know what's going to happen. (Well, they know what interview questions they're going to ask the president.)
Being a journalist during tumultuous times really makes clear that lots of people think we have all kinds of secret knowledge we're not telling people and know what's going to happen. We don't know what's going to happen.— Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) July 3, 2024
No, during these tumultuous times, we know that journalists have a lot of open knowledge that they're not telling people.
Stop it. You all knew about Biden from the start. Everyone in DC knew.— GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) July 5, 2024
Judging by the replies & quote-tweets, nobody believes you.— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 5, 2024
Good.
When you've got nothing left, insult the intelligence of your audience like a good little elitest.— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 5, 2024
No one expects journalists to know what’s going to happen, we expect them to report the truth on what DID happen and to hold accountable those with power no matter their political affiliation.— Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) July 5, 2024
We just expect the truth.— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 5, 2024
You are somehow unable to deliver it if conflicts with your oft-stated J-school goals of “making a difference” or “ changing the world”.
Two problems:— Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) July 5, 2024
1) Journalist spend the other 51 weeks of the year speaking of journalists as if they actually do have the same secret powers you now admit you don't have.
2) You didn't need secret powers to see that Joe Biden has dementia. It's been quite clear for years.
You covered up his condition, intentionally. That is not journalism. You’ve seen the same clips we have yet you never pressed for answers. Cover up.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 5, 2024
You have eyes and ears that mostly function normally, right?— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 5, 2024
That and a shred of intellectual integrity made it quite obvious.
We all have eyes, there was no "secret knowledge" you guys just lied.— Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 5, 2024
"We don't know what's going to happen"— Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) July 5, 2024
The problem is you're not telling people what is actually happening.
They didn't know that Biden was going to lose the debate so badly and they'd have to write about it afterward.
How can you know what's going to happen more than 24 hours from now when you investigate nothing, and merely read press releases from politicians you like?— TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) July 5, 2024
Amazing so how did you get your job? See us NORMAL, not in a CULT could see this in 2020, but we were shut down as CONSPIRACY THEORISTS. You are all behind, while the rest of us are laughing at your complete failure of a career.— SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) July 5, 2024
Ginger, what’s your value-add as a journalist?— James David Dickson (@downi75) July 5, 2024
What is the value-add of journalism
Journalists are supposed to be ahead of the game, not years behind
What’s the plan here?
You knew.— Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 5, 2024
You all knew.
We knew you knew.
Please drop the charade. It's just so damn tedious.
What else are you covering up or not telling the truth about?— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 5, 2024
No, what you clowns do is call anyone that points out the truth a “conspiracy theorist” Then after years hiding the truth you finally pretend to have a come to Jesus moment and report what we’ve all been pointing out the entire time.— Steve (@steviej0341) July 5, 2024
Yeah you have to wait in your cubicle to wait for an email from either the Democrat Party, or the intelligence complex, to tell you what topic to peddle and push that day.— igK (@igKress) July 5, 2024
State controlled media.
You take the press release from the White House communication office, change a few words around to make it look original, and if you're really thorough, call one of the numbers on the press release for a quote.
