Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact

Sen. Mark Warner seems to be in the doghouse as the Democratic lawmaker leading the effort to get President Joe Biden to step aside so someone else can run in 2024. (He's even getting thinly veiled threats from writer Don Winslow.) ABC News' George Stephanopoulos brought up Warner in the interview that aired Friday night — the one that was taped earlier and edited — and Biden seemed to suggest that Warner had run against him for president.

Advertisement

Mark Warner didn’t seek the nomination. He didn’t even announce. This was in 2008, when Biden finished at 1% in Iowa. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) July 6, 2024

Some charitably thought that Biden had mistaken Warner for Michael Bennet, "who DID run in 2020 and is also a white male Democrat Senator."

Republican political consultant Ana Navarro says it's ridiculous to scrutinize Biden's answers to this degree:

Good God.



It’s fair to scrutinize Biden. But this is ridiculous.



Mark Warner -for a short time- did run for POTUS in 2008.



Biden said he “didn’t think” he watched the debate. He could have watched clips and wanted to be precise. That’s not what he was asked.



Now, go do Trump. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 6, 2024

Except he didn't, not even for a short time.

“Mark Warner -for a short time- did run for POTUS in 2008.”



No, he didn’t. Play it out though. Assume it were true. What would be Warner’s motivation for trying to get Biden out now over a campaign from 16 years ago - one where Biden dropped after the Iowa Caucus? https://t.co/tVp1a7mQoT pic.twitter.com/sjee4eur2m — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 6, 2024

No, he didn't. Everybody thought he would, but he didn't.



But hey, what's one more lie, right? Good work. https://t.co/iWiOk1LZAy — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 6, 2024

They’re all fighting about whether or not Mark Warner ran for President because they can’t actually praise anything in Biden’s interview with a straight face. https://t.co/MiWobO3seo — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 6, 2024

FALSE. He did not run. Many speculated that he would but he announced in 2006 that he would not. — Melanie (@mheinz16) July 6, 2024

Maybe this was just another of Biden's increasingly appearing "cognitive fluctuations."

FALSE. He did not run. Many speculated that he would but he announced in 2006 that he would not. — Melanie (@mheinz16) July 6, 2024

No he did not. Warner never ran. — Gosplan1921 (@gosplan1921) July 6, 2024

If you really thought some scrutiny of Biden was ok you wouldn’t feel the need to lie to defend him from even light scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/5n6p7RHjPl — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) July 6, 2024

He NEVER entered the race. — A Ton of the Olives (@TonOlives) July 6, 2024

Advertisement

You will be remembered for lying and placing our national security at risk — Clara Jones (@debbieformola) July 6, 2024

Can you show us when he filed, or are you a lying sack of 💩? — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) July 6, 2024

Wrong he didn’t run in 2008 but i’m sure you can show the proof? — Truth Stands (@FactExaminer) July 6, 2024

He's a vegetable, Ana.

And everyone knows it. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 6, 2024

Good God.

It's fair to defend Biden. But this is ridiculous.

***