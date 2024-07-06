Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact

Sen. Mark Warner seems to be in the doghouse as the Democratic lawmaker leading the effort to get President Joe Biden to step aside so someone else can run in 2024. (He's even getting thinly veiled threats from writer Don Winslow.) ABC News' George Stephanopoulos brought up Warner in the interview that aired Friday night — the one that was taped earlier and edited — and Biden seemed to suggest that Warner had run against him for president.
Mark Warner didn’t seek the nomination. He didn’t even announce. This was in 2008, when Biden finished at 1% in Iowa.— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) July 6, 2024
Some charitably thought that Biden had mistaken Warner for Michael Bennet, "who DID run in 2020 and is also a white male Democrat Senator."
Republican political consultant Ana Navarro says it's ridiculous to scrutinize Biden's answers to this degree:
Good God.— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 6, 2024
It’s fair to scrutinize Biden. But this is ridiculous.
Mark Warner -for a short time- did run for POTUS in 2008.
Biden said he “didn’t think” he watched the debate. He could have watched clips and wanted to be precise. That’s not what he was asked.
Now, go do Trump.
Except he didn't, not even for a short time.
“Mark Warner -for a short time- did run for POTUS in 2008.”— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 6, 2024
No, he didn’t. Play it out though. Assume it were true. What would be Warner’s motivation for trying to get Biden out now over a campaign from 16 years ago - one where Biden dropped after the Iowa Caucus? https://t.co/tVp1a7mQoT pic.twitter.com/sjee4eur2m
No, he didn't. Everybody thought he would, but he didn't.— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 6, 2024
But hey, what's one more lie, right? Good work. https://t.co/iWiOk1LZAy
They’re all fighting about whether or not Mark Warner ran for President because they can’t actually praise anything in Biden’s interview with a straight face. https://t.co/MiWobO3seo— Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 6, 2024
FALSE. He did not run. Many speculated that he would but he announced in 2006 that he would not.— Melanie (@mheinz16) July 6, 2024
Maybe this was just another of Biden's increasingly appearing "cognitive fluctuations."
No he did not. Warner never ran.— Gosplan1921 (@gosplan1921) July 6, 2024
If you really thought some scrutiny of Biden was ok you wouldn’t feel the need to lie to defend him from even light scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/5n6p7RHjPl— Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) July 6, 2024
He NEVER entered the race.— A Ton of the Olives (@TonOlives) July 6, 2024
You will be remembered for lying and placing our national security at risk— Clara Jones (@debbieformola) July 6, 2024
Can you show us when he filed, or are you a lying sack of 💩?— Pablo (@Pablo_1791) July 6, 2024
Wrong he didn’t run in 2008 but i’m sure you can show the proof?— Truth Stands (@FactExaminer) July 6, 2024
He's a vegetable, Ana.— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 6, 2024
And everyone knows it.
Good God.
It's fair to defend Biden. But this is ridiculous.
