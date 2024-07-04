'No Holds Barred'! Trump Offers Biden a Fast Chance to Redeem Himself (Pass...
White House Says Biden was Seen by a Doctor After the Debate, After Saying He Wasn't

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 04, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden held a call with Democratic governors to tell them that he was in the race to win and wasn't going to be pushed out. Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii, a physician, asked Biden about the status of his health, and Biden said he was fine … "It's just my brain" he "joked." Biden also said it was recommended that he get more sleep, work fewer hours, and avoid public events after 8 p.m.

Biden told the governors he'd had a medical checkup after the debate — which is weird, because the White House said he didn't.

CNN's MJ Lee reports:

So she lied.


"Make my day, pal."

We don't believe "Democrats are furious because they believe the White House has lied to them for months." They all have eyes and ears. Democrats wouldn't be saying a thing if Biden had killed it at the debate.

Maybe the medical checkup was to see just how badly he was beaten up on CNN.

Tags: DEBATE DOCTOR JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE ANDREW BATES

