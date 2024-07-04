White House Says Biden was Seen by a Doctor After the Debate, After Saying He Wasn't

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden held a call with Democratic governors to tell them that he was in the race to win and wasn't going to be pushed out. Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii, a physician, asked Biden about the status of his health, and Biden said he was fine … "It's just my brain" he "joked." Biden also said it was recommended that he get more sleep, work fewer hours, and avoid public events after 8 p.m.

Biden told the governors he'd had a medical checkup after the debate — which is weird, because the White House said he didn't.

Who examined him?

When did this happen?

Where is the medical report?



Journalists now is your chance to show us how you were all just cleverly duped by the White House and didn't just blindly go along with things. pic.twitter.com/mAxGPT8rfU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2024

CNN's MJ Lee reports:

White House spox Andrew Bates confirms Biden was examined by his doctor in the days following last week's debate "to check on his cold and was recovering well."



I asked WH press secretary yesterday if Biden had gotten any medical exam after his February physical and she said no: https://t.co/qhNHlElUTf pic.twitter.com/GOUUiXhIoR — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) July 4, 2024

So she lied.

Huh weird. Why would they lie to your face like that? https://t.co/LM0k2xftgs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2024

The White House now says President Biden was seen by a doctor after the debate after initially telling ⁦@mj_lee⁩ he had had no medical exams. https://t.co/GssELBfXxc — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 4, 2024





Yesterday KJP twice denied that Biden had seen a doctor, the second time very explicitly: “He did not get checked out by the doctor.”



A few hours later: Biden tries to reassure governors asking about his health by telling them he just had a checkup: https://t.co/OKBqv15WNC https://t.co/jXPGGyYa8H — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) July 4, 2024

The White House press secretary not telling the truth seems pretty risky at a moment when Democrats are furious because they believe the White House has lied to them for months about Biden’s health. https://t.co/pwi8kNUh36 — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) July 4, 2024

Maybe you guys will even show a little bit of outrage over it and start asking more questions as to why. https://t.co/s3gMV8s1bI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2024

Do you think it was riskier for her to be loyal to her boss -- or do you think it was riskier for the press to flush their credibility down the toilet in service of the Democratic Party? — Bobby (@Bobbythirdway) July 4, 2024

Very true. I keep thinking back to when they declined the Super Bowl interview. They are going to claim the decline was quick but there is evidence that it wasn't. — Gerry Levine (@gerrylev) July 4, 2024

Why would they have pushed so aggressively for a June debate if they had any real concerns about his heath? Makes no sense. — Gale Sinatra ☮️ (@GaleSinatra) July 4, 2024

"Make my day, pal."

They really should ask more questions and be more confrontational about that sort of thing. It's almost like they've more concerned about polling than about being lied to... — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) July 4, 2024

But who is lying? Bates could be the one lying tbh and is covering for Biden who said he was examined, but maybe wasn’t! — Tree Hugger Samuel Alito (@GorsuchMaskless) July 4, 2024

Don't know how that's possible. She seemed very annoyed and dismissive of the question, so I don't think it was just an act to seem believable. Also, KJP would not lie to us! — Lance Wheaton (@ElementalPod) July 4, 2024

If only there was a group of people whose profession it was to demand answers from KJP and the WH as to why they covered up the President's dementia... — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 4, 2024

We don't believe "Democrats are furious because they believe the White House has lied to them for months." They all have eyes and ears. Democrats wouldn't be saying a thing if Biden had killed it at the debate.

Maybe the medical checkup was to see just how badly he was beaten up on CNN.

