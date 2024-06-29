Rachel Bitecofer Would Spend $100 Million to Run This Biden Clip as an...
Rep. Cori Bush Notes None of the Far-Right Justices Have Been Unhoused Single Mothers

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

As Twitchy's very own legal analyst Aaron Walker wrote about the Supreme Court's decision that municipalities having laws against camping in public places does not violate the "cruel and unusual" standard set by the Eight Amendment. Mayor Lauren McLean invited all of the unhoused to set up a tent city in Boise, Idaho, and we'd strongly encourage that they do. 

Rep. Cori Bush, who's losing badly in her primary race, notes that the far-right justices of the Supreme Court have never been unhoused single mothers living out of a car. To be fair, none of the far-left justices have either.

It will be up to each city to decide if it wants to pass a law banning camping on the sidewalk. As we've reported, San Francisco sends nurses out to these tent cities to give shots of vodka to unhoused alcoholics. That's compassion.

