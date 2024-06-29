Rep. Cori Bush Notes None of the Far-Right Justices Have Been Unhoused Single Mothers

As Twitchy's very own legal analyst Aaron Walker wrote about the Supreme Court's decision that municipalities having laws against camping in public places does not violate the "cruel and unusual" standard set by the Eight Amendment. Mayor Lauren McLean invited all of the unhoused to set up a tent city in Boise, Idaho, and we'd strongly encourage that they do.

Advertisement

Rep. Cori Bush, who's losing badly in her primary race, notes that the far-right justices of the Supreme Court have never been unhoused single mothers living out of a car. To be fair, none of the far-left justices have either.

The far-right justices occupying the Supreme Court have never been an unhoused single mother living out of their car while working a full-time job. I know that struggle firsthand. So let me be clear:



Being unhoused is not a crime.

Taking bribes as a SCOTUS justice is. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 28, 2024

They never said it was a crime. They said it was not cruel or unusual punishment for cities to restrict homeless encampment on public property — Cindy (@CindyHooker406) June 28, 2024

You really should read about Clarence Thomas’ childhood.



He’s a national treasure. https://t.co/MdwzoV8Pg8 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 29, 2024

It's an amazing story. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 29, 2024

Seriously. Learning his history made me respect him so much more. — Rachel the Riveter (@Rach_the_Rivetr) June 29, 2024

Thomas' book should be required reading for Black History month. — Chris (@Messianic73) June 29, 2024

His biography is one of the most inspiring books I’ve read. — Mark Langworthy (@MarkLangworthy) June 29, 2024

I dare you to say the name — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) June 29, 2024

You clearly have no clue what the role of SCOTUS is. Telling. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 29, 2024

If I set up a tent on the public sidewalk and then live in it, that piece of the sidewalk is no longer public. Here in Minneapolis, there are enough beds for every unhoused person in the City, but far too many of them prefer to privatize a section of the public's sidewalk. GFY. — Irving House Mpls (@Mpls_Ghetto_Guy) June 28, 2024

It will be up to each city to decide if it wants to pass a law banning camping on the sidewalk. As we've reported, San Francisco sends nurses out to these tent cities to give shots of vodka to unhoused alcoholics. That's compassion.

“Unhoused” is a propaganda term — Captain Ⓐncapistan (@CptAncapistan) June 29, 2024

The homeless are not a single mom living in their car. The homeless are drug addicts and mentally ill who refuse to adhere to shelter rules. — John Doe🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇯🇴🌈⚧️ (@JohnDoeNPC) June 28, 2024

By this time next year, you'll be living in your car again. — Tony Varga (@_Spasmolytic_) June 28, 2024

***