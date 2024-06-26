IDF Destroys Perfectly Good Bicycle
Rep. AOC Rhapsodizes Over Jamaal Bowman Following Brutal Defeat, Tags Wrong Person

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

As you know, primary challenger George Latimer handily defeated incumbent congressman Rep. Jamaal Bowman Tuesday night. This was despite this energetic get-out-the-vote rally performance by fellow Hamas Caucus member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As we reported, Rep. Thomas Massie was quick to troll Bowman over his defeat. AOC, however, waxed poetic about her fellow member of the Jihad Squad.

It's frightening that he was a school principal and allowed around children. He's the only school principal who doesn't know what a fire alarm does.

"A true public servant" … in what way? What did he do for his constituents?

Oops.

Does this look like a lunatic to you?

You get what you vote for, and his district somehow voted for him one time.

"Dedicated his life to teaching." Seriously?

It was nice of AOC to post a condolence card.

***

