Rep. AOC Rhapsodizes Over Jamaal Bowman Following Brutal Defeat, Tags Wrong Person

As you know, primary challenger George Latimer handily defeated incumbent congressman Rep. Jamaal Bowman Tuesday night. This was despite this energetic get-out-the-vote rally performance by fellow Hamas Caucus member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

the right wing is still spinning out about @AOC’s sick entrance to saturday’s rally, so we put together a little cut to make it easier for them to share. pic.twitter.com/PyW16rjJWa — mike casca (@cascamike) June 24, 2024

Wait you think this makes her look good and not insane? https://t.co/z3PiZy43he — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 26, 2024

As we reported, Rep. Thomas Massie was quick to troll Bowman over his defeat. AOC, however, waxed poetic about her fellow member of the Jihad Squad.

.@JamaalBowman.

Son of a single mother.

Grew up in public housing.

Dedicated his life to teaching.

Became a school principal.

Founded a prized school to serve Bronx youth.

Elected as the 1st Black Congressman for NY16.

Never took a dime in corporate money.



A true public servant. pic.twitter.com/YNqcnKvQG9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2024

It's frightening that he was a school principal and allowed around children. He's the only school principal who doesn't know what a fire alarm does.

"A true public servant" … in what way? What did he do for his constituents?

And now, an ordinary citizen. — Gerald A (@GmorganJr) June 26, 2024

You tagged the wrong account!!!🤣🤣 This Jamaal has 66 followers!!!



Nice job genius!!!😂 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) June 26, 2024

Oops.

Unemployed lunatic. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 26, 2024

Does this look like a lunatic to you?

"Ceasefire Now! Ceasefire Now!" Shouts Rep. Bowman as he shakes stool on Bronx rally stage, "Bowman! Bowman!" he gets the crowd to chant as he jumps on stage during AOC and Bernie Sanders rally today.



Video by Ed Quinn [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/oODUyzTxMY — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 22, 2024

Naw. He's antisemitic, a communist, and was in this for himself. Period. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) June 26, 2024

Identity politics is getting old, and voters are now seeing right through it. The Marxist lost. — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) June 26, 2024

AoC lists many identity politics check boxes and does not mention anything he did for his constituents. Because the answer is nothing. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 26, 2024

Maybe he can pull the fire alarm on his way out. Couldn’t have happened to a better person. The squad is toxic and has no place in Congress. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) June 26, 2024

Jamaal Bowman put his national image ahead of the needs of his constituents.



That’s why he lost and why he’ll forever be remembered as a disgrace to this country.



New York is glad Bowman lost. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 26, 2024

Use your connections to get him a bartending gig. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 26, 2024

A failure — Max (@MaxNordau) June 26, 2024

And a loser. — Caffeinated Crusader (@Baratski) June 26, 2024

Rape denier, antisemite, bigot, racist, terrorist supporter. The list goes on — Kosher🎗🧡 (@KosherCockney) June 26, 2024

Imagine this lunatic being the principal at your child's school. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 26, 2024

He’s a racist bigot and we’re all thrilled he’s gone.



See him on the unemployment line! — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) June 26, 2024

You forgot unemployed — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) June 26, 2024

You get what you vote for, and his district somehow voted for him one time.

"Dedicated his life to teaching." Seriously?

It was nice of AOC to post a condolence card.

***