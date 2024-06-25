Karine Jean-Pierre Tells MSNBC Grocery and Gas Prices Have Gone Down

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre must have some extra time on her schedule this week, as her boss is staked out at Camp David practicing standing up for 90 minutes straight for Thursday night's debate with Donald Trump. Jean-Pierre doesn't need a podium to lie, as she demonstrates here.

Actually, she's not wrong that we saw gas prices go down under President Biden. First we saw gas prices go up to $7 a gallon in California, and once "Putin's price hike" passed and the service stations stopped price gouging, we did see gas prices go down. They're still not nearly what they were under the Trump administration, but there's not present at record highs.

And you can't fool anyone about the price of groceries, except maybe the people rich enough to have the help do their grocery shopping for them.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE:



“There were grocery things that were up — it has gone down!”



(Grocery prices are up 20%+ since Biden took office)



“We saw gas prices go down!”



(Gas is up 44%+ since Biden took office) pic.twitter.com/G5jB6PV7Hg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2024

KJP is the worst — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 25, 2024

This is like claiming there's zero inflation if the rate of inflation doesn't change from the previous month. It's still inflation.

She doesn’t understand what the inflation number even means.



If the inflation is the rate of price increases.



For prices to “go down” we would need negative inflation (also called deflation). — Patrick Henry (@patrickhenryone) June 25, 2024

Ridiculous.



If there's one thing people understand, it's how much more they are paying for food and gas since Biden took office. — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) June 25, 2024

Bidenomics: inflation + denial — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) June 25, 2024

Costanza: It’s not a lie if you believe it. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) June 25, 2024

Grocery things? Really? — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) June 25, 2024

Groceries are still going up, I'll post her the receipts. — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) June 25, 2024

People in DC government rarely pay for their meals so the cost of food means nothing. Same goes for fuel. — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 (@rustypeter) June 25, 2024

They lie about things that people can see and feel with a simple trip to the grocery store or gas station. — SC Conservative (@RHTiger1992) June 25, 2024

And that's why we get think pieces from POLITICO telling us Biden is powerless to "change the perceptions of a stubborn electorate that’s living through an upswing — yet simply refusing to believe it."

***



