Karine Jean-Pierre Tells MSNBC Grocery and Gas Prices Have Gone Down

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre must have some extra time on her schedule this week, as her boss is staked out at Camp David practicing standing up for 90 minutes straight for Thursday night's debate with Donald Trump. Jean-Pierre doesn't need a podium to lie, as she demonstrates here.

Actually, she's not wrong that we saw gas prices go down under President Biden. First we saw gas prices go up to $7 a gallon in California, and once "Putin's price hike" passed and the service stations stopped price gouging, we did see gas prices go down. They're still not nearly what they were under the Trump administration, but there's not present at record highs.

And you can't fool anyone about the price of groceries, except maybe the people rich enough to have the help do their grocery shopping for them.

This is like claiming there's zero inflation if the rate of inflation doesn't change from the previous month. It's still inflation.

And that's why we get think pieces from POLITICO telling us Biden is powerless to "change the perceptions of a stubborn electorate that’s living through an upswing — yet simply refusing to believe it.

***


