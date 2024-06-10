Politico: A Stubborn Electorate Refuses to Believe They're Living Through an Upswing

Here's Kamala Harris Dancing While Joe Biden Stands There Like an Idiot
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

People shop for groceries. They know they're paying a lot more than they were during the Trump administration. It's the same thing with gas and utilities. You can't fool people into believing they're not having to dip into their credit cards to make ends meet. We haven't heard a lot about Bidenomics recently, which for a while was the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's re-election effort.

Brian Stelter thought this quote from a Politico story was profound and shared it with his followers:

Inside Biden's bubble, more like it. The administration could stop printing money for a start.

If only he still had his show on CNN he could bring on guests to convince us that the economy is booming and we're just being stubborn.

Why can't President Biden convince us we're on an upswing, and what can he do about it? It's not fair that the electorate is being so stubborn about refusing to believe the facts so close to an election.

