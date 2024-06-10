Politico: A Stubborn Electorate Refuses to Believe They're Living Through an Upswing

People shop for groceries. They know they're paying a lot more than they were during the Trump administration. It's the same thing with gas and utilities. You can't fool people into believing they're not having to dip into their credit cards to make ends meet. We haven't heard a lot about Bidenomics recently, which for a while was the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's re-election effort.

Brian Stelter thought this quote from a Politico story was profound and shared it with his followers:

"Inside Biden’s orbit, the fear is that there’s little new the administration can do to change the perceptions of a stubborn electorate that’s living through an upswing — yet simply refusing to believe it." https://t.co/rlOrWloM4f — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2024

Inside Biden's bubble, more like it. The administration could stop printing money for a start.

An upswing in what?



How much shit costs? How many illegals are being ferried into the country? How batshit insane college campuses are?



Trust me, I believe it. https://t.co/JlbzH6VGze — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 10, 2024

"Upswing"



It costs around 60% more to buy a house today than when Biden took office. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 9, 2024

Good reminder of when he just decided to act like the supply chain crisis never happened. pic.twitter.com/YRs79d8a1F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2024

The democrats destroyed the net worth of countless people these last few years by devaluing their savings.



Then basic stuff like going to restaurants costs 50% more now than it did in 2019.



But libs cherry pick data & say "NO PLEBS THE CHART SAYS IT'S GOOD, YOU'RE JUST DUMB!"🙄 — Mankosmash (@Mankosmash) June 10, 2024

Great strategy, Weebles. By the way, where's this so-called "upswing" occurring? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 9, 2024

Perhaps bad people in media constantly lying about what's actually happening is playing a role. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) June 9, 2024

"stubborn electorate that’s living through an upswing"



I'm not sure accusing the voters of being ignorant and ungrateful for this lousy economy is the best electoral strategy, Tater. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 9, 2024

@adamcancryn



Ya. Why do people fail to be thankful that inflation is still rising twice the speed it did before Biden?



How stubbornly ungrateful the mass are. pic.twitter.com/Z2hRXgXv1N — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 9, 2024

“Perceptions” isn’t even my favorite part of this… it is the tacit admission that people like Stelter no longer have the power to persuade people of anything, and the refusal to exercise any introspection at all on the subject of why that might be. — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) June 9, 2024

If only he still had his show on CNN he could bring on guests to convince us that the economy is booming and we're just being stubborn.

Serious question, and be honest: Are you high right now? — Sal Ivate (@latexsalesman62) June 9, 2024

We have common sense, you disgusting propagandist. — MattUpstateNY (@mjauble) June 9, 2024

Interest rates and inflation have, and continue to suck.



That’s not refusing to believe anything. That’s reality. — Han MF Brolo (@bxlewi1) June 9, 2024

Gas is $2 more here than it was during the previous administration. Our grocery bill is over $400 more over the same time in 2020. Can you tell me where this "upswing" is? — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) June 10, 2024

Yes, prices are continuing their upswing. — Doug Broyer (@FullParkingLots) June 10, 2024

Check out the current mortgage rates and then tell me we're on an "upswing." — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) June 10, 2024

The only thing on an “upswing” is the price of everything — Mediocre Dad (@wnyoung) June 10, 2024

Why can't President Biden convince us we're on an upswing, and what can he do about it? It's not fair that the electorate is being so stubborn about refusing to believe the facts so close to an election.

