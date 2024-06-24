President Joe Biden Appalled by Scenes Outside Los Angeles Synagogue

Here's something that surprised us. As we reported earlier, pro-Hamas demonstrators blocked Jews from entering a Los Angeles synagogue and physically attacked Jews in the street.

BREAKING:



Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews in front of a synagogue in Los Angeles



🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/FQHC2k7Ygp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 23, 2024

"Anyone who wanted to attend had to use a secret back entrance," Noah Pollack posted. A lot of people were wondering where the LAPD was… If this had been an elderly woman blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic, the DOJ would have her imprisoned under the FACE Act.

President Joe Biden, or whoever is sitting in for him while he prepares for the debate at Camp David, issued a statement calling the scene appalling.

I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.



Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence… — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2024

"… is never acceptable," he concludes.

Was this the same Biden who said this?

Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

It's a good thing that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out the first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States last November.

Why won't your administration discuss the far-left and pro-Palestine militant extremism driving these attacks? https://t.co/F5iwfCRkTv — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2024

Remember, they have nothing against Jews … they're just anti-Zionist.

He's only appalled enough to tweet, guys.

But if you're a parent speaking out against sexual materials in your 5th grader's class at a school board meeting he'll use the full force of his intel agencies against you. https://t.co/lXhDJJGXuZ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2024

He was basically silent during all the Hamas campus protests along with the others leading up to those. Definitely signs that the election is close and he's lagging in all categories. — David Cady (@brador73) June 24, 2024





My problem with Biden's response to the vast surge in antisemitism on his watch is that his statements have been fine, but followed up with almost zero specific action by his administration. He has done as little as Trump did after Charlottesville. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 24, 2024

Frankly, Biden and AG Merrick Garland have acted far, FAR more aggressively against conservative groups.



See how they responded to critics of schools. They were right to do this...but we've seen nothing of the sort against anti-semites. Why?https://t.co/p6UMQPsCuF — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 24, 2024

The FBI has targeted Catholics with no problem.

Until I see real action, at least at the same level as they have acted against their political enemies, I don't really believe they are serious on the antisemitism issue. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 24, 2024

Charlottesville happened once. This happens every weekend. — Titus L. Snader (@SnaderTL) June 24, 2024

There were pro-Hamas protesters trying to disrupt rape-denier Jamaal Bowman's rally Saturday.

Charlottesville was a one-off. The Nazi cosplayers went home to their parents' basements. The pro-Hamas protests and associated physical attacks on Jews are a nationwide phenomenon still receiving sympathetic or at least euphemistic media coverage. — Emmet O’Neal (@NealEmmet) June 24, 2024

Joe, who is committing these acts of antisemitism? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 24, 2024

It’s like The Summer Of Love all over again, isn’t it? 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 24, 2024

Why won't you condemn the pro-Palestinian activists who coordinated the attacks? You pretend like we don't know who the attackers are or who is funding them. — @amuse (@amuse) June 24, 2024

So you’re sending an old lady to jail for protesting outside of an abortion clinic but this just gets a a stern tweet?

Why do you despise Israel? — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 24, 2024

They are YOUR voters bruh — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) June 24, 2024

Biden's base is calling him "Genocide Joe," despite that awesome humanitarian relief pier he built offshore in Gaza.

Now you're afraid of losing the Jewish vote 🤔 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) June 24, 2024

Who is writing your tweets? — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) June 24, 2024

Probably this guy:

The new White House Associate Communications Director. pic.twitter.com/jUzFbGYeVU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

