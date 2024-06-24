Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Discount Store Elizabeth Warren Will Save Us From Greedy Potato Chip Corporations
Here's More Footage of Reps. AOC and Jamaal Bowman Hopping Around Like Maniacs
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4J...
Bill Nye Says Quiet Part Out Loud: Environmentalists Want to Destroy Your Way...
Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a...
Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is...
Biden Admin STRAIGHT UP Lies About Title IX Changes Allowing Biological Men in...
Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White...
CNN Host Ends Interview With Trump Spokesperson, Goes Red in the Face When...
'Unprincipled Fraud': On Dobbs Anniversary, SHAMELESS Tool Bill Kristol Flip Flops on Abor...
Trump vs CNN, Media's Hoax Exposed, Maher & Cuomo vs Biden!
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'

President Joe Biden Appalled by Scenes Outside Los Angeles Synagogue

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Here's something that surprised us. As we reported earlier, pro-Hamas demonstrators blocked Jews from entering a Los Angeles synagogue and physically attacked Jews in the street.

Advertisement

"Anyone who wanted to attend had to use a secret back entrance," Noah Pollack posted. A lot of people were wondering where the LAPD was… If this had been an elderly woman blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic, the DOJ would have her imprisoned under the FACE Act.

President Joe Biden, or whoever is sitting in for him while he prepares for the debate at Camp David, issued a statement calling the scene appalling.

"… is never acceptable," he concludes.

Was this the same Biden who said this?

It's a good thing that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out the first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States last November. 

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Remember, they have nothing against Jews … they're just anti-Zionist.


Advertisement

The FBI has targeted Catholics with no problem.

There were pro-Hamas protesters trying to disrupt rape-denier Jamaal Bowman's rally Saturday.

Advertisement

Biden's base is calling him "Genocide Joe," despite that awesome humanitarian relief pier he built offshore in Gaza.

Probably this guy:

***




Tags: ANTISEMITISM HAMAS JEWS JOE BIDEN PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Discount Store Elizabeth Warren Will Save Us From Greedy Potato Chip Corporations
Gordon K
Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here's More Footage of Reps. AOC and Jamaal Bowman Hopping Around Like Maniacs
Brett T.
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement