Sen. John Kennedy Shames Judicial Nominee for Finding 'A Lot of Good' in Child Molester

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. John Kennedy broke out the puppets and crayons to explain the difference between boys and girls to his Democratic colleagues. Kennedy's work wasn't done yet. He called out Biden appointee Judge Julia M. Lipez over her categorization of a convicted child molester as having "a lot of good in him."

Advertisement

A monster molested 4- and 9-year-old girls.



Lipez called him “a person who has a lot of good in him” and suspended half of his jail sentence, giving him only 6 years behind bars.



Pres. Biden wants to put Lipez on the court of appeals for life. pic.twitter.com/K4YcbZJIvW — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 20, 2024

How about no.

Well done Senator and thank you for exposing these leftist judges for the child molesting sympathizers they are sir.🫡🇺🇸 — Michael505 (@Michael94267904) June 20, 2024

He deserved life in prison for harming these girls! They automatically received a life sentence in this horrendous attack. Shame on her. She is undeserving of any court appointment. — Ozarks Curly (@OzarksCurly) June 20, 2024

She won't answer the questions because her conduct is so obviously horrible. — Robert Pope (@RobertP13986975) June 20, 2024

Are they trying to flood the courts with pedophiles in order to legalize the abuse of children Mr Kennedy 🤔 — Laura Weber (@LauraWe40146126) June 20, 2024

Can we vote on a nation wide law that gives the death penalty to any and all offenders involving children? This shouldn’t be controversial. — Sean Savre (@SeanASavre) June 20, 2024

This is unbelievable. — Ulises Gonzalez 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@TrulyUli) June 20, 2024

Outrageous. Hard pass. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) June 20, 2024

Never, not ever, do these people answer the questions put to them.



Just quibbling liars every time. — jmaceye (@jmaceye) June 20, 2024

They are all getting pretty much confirmed though - so these show hearings really don't have any effect. — Tongo44 (@tongo4457819) June 20, 2024

She'll probably be confirmed, as the Democrats have a majority in the Senate.

***