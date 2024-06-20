Guardian Gets in on the 'Cheap Fakes' That Are 'Low-Level Manipulation'
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Nina Turner: Palestinian Liberation and Black Liberation Are Interconn...
London Breed Challenges Mayoral Candidate to Name Three Drag Queens
Clutch the Pearls: Sudden Alarmism Over 'Excessive Heat' Is the Environmentalist's Latest...
Shooting Breaks Out at Oakland Juneteenth Celebration; Mayor Raided by FBI
Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk...
We Got a VIP White Woman in Here! DOJ Alum Julie Zebrak Launches...
Conservatives Are Imagining New Pride Flags to Be Outraged About
That's Not How This Works. Dem Strategist Keith Edwards Whines Over SCOTUS Power...
Son of Spengler Drops TRUTH BOMBS With Epic Thread on Understanding Biden Administration...
You're the REASON Life is Unaffordable! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says Dems are HELPING...
Next They'll Accuse the US of Genocide! MN House Candidate Declares Deporting Illegals...
Author Says We're Not Mad at Just Stop Oil, We’re Really at OURSELVES...
Woke Kills: UCLA Med Students Don't Know How to Run Basic Tests to...

Sen. John Kennedy Shames Judicial Nominee for Finding 'A Lot of Good' in Child Molester

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on June 20, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. John Kennedy broke out the puppets and crayons to explain the difference between boys and girls to his Democratic colleagues. Kennedy's work wasn't done yet. He called out Biden appointee Judge Julia M. Lipez over her categorization of a convicted child molester as having "a lot of good in him."

Advertisement

How about no.

Recommended

Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She'll probably be confirmed, as the Democrats have a majority in the Senate.

***

Tags: JUDGE JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk'
Amy Curtis
We Got a VIP White Woman in Here! DOJ Alum Julie Zebrak Launches Liberal White Girl Summer for Biden
Chad Felix Greene
Conservatives Are Imagining New Pride Flags to Be Outraged About
Brett T.
Son of Spengler Drops TRUTH BOMBS With Epic Thread on Understanding Biden Administration Policies
Amy Curtis
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Nina Turner: Palestinian Liberation and Black Liberation Are Interconnected
Brett T.
Shooting Breaks Out at Oakland Juneteenth Celebration; Mayor Raided by FBI
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Words Mean Things: Wisconsin Supreme Court Gets VERY Creative With Definition of 'Sidewalk' Amy Curtis
Advertisement