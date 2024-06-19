Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ Received at White House by Kamala Harris

Our own Amy Curtis just did a post on who gets invited to the White House and who doesn't. Not the family members of the 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. No, some dude with a full beard and mustache and wearing a white gown was being greeted at the White House by Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff.

Advertisement

It turns out it wasn't just anybody — it was Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye," the Netflix show where gay men unite to help a poor straight man with bad fashion sense and grooming. And yes, if you go to the "Queer Eye" Wikipedia page, you'll see that Van Ness' specialty is grooming. Not a joke, as Joe Biden would say.

So there's more to the video, and the White House put it together pretty quickly:

The cast of @QueerEye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years.



Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous. pic.twitter.com/L3pzaYpo1W — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 18, 2024

So, the royal treatment. But wait, there's more. Van Ness also got to speak from the podium in the White House briefing room.

What happened to America? pic.twitter.com/644DfAw3vJ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 19, 2024

You know they'd have to do something special for Pride Month. So the "Queer Eye" cast and trans social media influencers who flash their boobs on the lawn get invited to the White House. (Although the boob flashed has reportedly not been asked back this year.)

The cast of @QueerEye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years.



Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous. pic.twitter.com/L3pzaYpo1W — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 18, 2024

"For giving my office your stamp of approval" … likewise.

Can you maybe take Queer Eye and their camera crew down to the border? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 19, 2024

We're the laughing stock of planet Earth — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 19, 2024

So embarrassing. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 19, 2024

This is gross. Stop trying to turn everything gay. We need masculine men and feminine women, not these weak and gay things. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) June 18, 2024

That's just the "toxic masculinity" talking. They're working on erasing it from society.

I'm sure the next group of visitors you hosted were illegals from Venezuela. — VanillaGorilla 🇺🇲 (@VanillaG2150) June 18, 2024

See how many of them you can get to fight in Ukraine for you.

Y'all dont need men, right — Sta𝕏-A-Trillion (@Stax_a_Trillion) June 18, 2024

While you're hugging the cast of Queer Eye, moms and dad's across our country are wishing they could hold and hug their loved ones murdered by illegals you let into this country. You never acknowledge them. You never say their names. You think it will go away. It won't! — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) June 19, 2024

Just the Border Czar doing her job.

What an embarrassment. There’s no respect for this White House from sane Americans. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 19, 2024

We are watching the Pride before the fall. — Booker9e (@booker9e) June 19, 2024

Remember when we were a serious nation? Good times. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

This is even more fabulous when the cast of "Ted Lasso" were invited to a White House press briefing.

Harris' feed is especially gay this week:

Our LGBTQI+ children should not fear who they are.



No one should be made to fight alone.



We are all in this together and we will fight with pride. pic.twitter.com/9LlauYZkUU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 18, 2024

Ah yes, the trans children.

Keep your gender ideology away from our children Kamala Harris.



Let kids be kids.



And none of these are your children anyways Kamala.



You’ve never brought a child into this world.



So STFU. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 18, 2024

President Biden's old boss lit the White House in pride colors after campaigning on marriage being between a man and a woman, with God "in the mix." Biden signed the Defense of Marriage Act. But now the Biden administration is bound and determined to be the queerest ever.

***















