Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ Received at White House by Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 19, 2024
Twitter

Our own Amy Curtis just did a post on who gets invited to the White House and who doesn't. Not the family members of the 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. No, some dude with a full beard and mustache and wearing a white gown was being greeted at the White House by Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff.

It turns out it wasn't just anybody — it was Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye," the Netflix show where gay men unite to help a poor straight man with bad fashion sense and grooming. And yes, if you go to the "Queer Eye" Wikipedia page, you'll see that Van Ness' specialty is grooming. Not a joke, as Joe Biden would say.

So there's more to the video, and the White House put it together pretty quickly:

So, the royal treatment. But wait, there's more. Van Ness also got to speak from the podium in the White House briefing room.

You know they'd have to do something special for Pride Month. So the "Queer Eye" cast and trans social media influencers who flash their boobs on the lawn get invited to the White House. (Although the boob flashed has reportedly not been asked back this year.)

"For giving my office your stamp of approval" … likewise.

That's just the "toxic masculinity" talking. They're working on erasing it from society.

Just the Border Czar doing her job.

This is even more fabulous when the cast of "Ted Lasso" were invited to a White House press briefing.

Harris' feed is especially gay this week:

Ah yes, the trans children.

President Biden's old boss lit the White House in pride colors after campaigning on marriage being between a man and a woman, with God "in the mix." Biden signed the Defense of Marriage Act. But now the Biden administration is bound and determined to be the queerest ever.

***





Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH

