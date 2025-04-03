Tim Walz's Magical Media Tour Continues! He Tells MSNBC Voters Regret Electing Trump to 'Insult Canada'

WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 03, 2025
Townhall Media

Dear Tim Walz,

How can we miss you if you won't go away?

Signed,

EVERYONE.

Seriously. Tim Walz doesn't seem to understand that voters rejected him and the Democratic Party soundly in November. He keeps going on television and making town hall appearances to remind us exactly why he's not Vice President right now.

Here he is, continuing to make a fool of himself on MSNBC:

This writer can only speak for herself, but a nation that bans guns, has months-long waits for health care, and euthanizes the poor and elderly is a country that deserves to be insulted.

And she did vote for that.

Tim Walz beclowning himself is just a bonus.

Walz should thank his lucky stars Gavin Newsom exists or he'd be the worst governor in the country.

Yeah, we laughed, too.

That's (D)ifferent.

They don't want us thinking for ourselves.

Right?

We totally voted for this.

Heh.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

He's so weird.

