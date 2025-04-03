Tim Walz's Magical Media Tour Continues! He Tells MSNBC Voters Regret Electing Trump to 'Insult Canada'

Dear Tim Walz,

How can we miss you if you won't go away?

Signed,

EVERYONE.

Seriously. Tim Walz doesn't seem to understand that voters rejected him and the Democratic Party soundly in November. He keeps going on television and making town hall appearances to remind us exactly why he's not Vice President right now.

Here he is, continuing to make a fool of himself on MSNBC:

Walz: "Voters regret it. Nobody signed up to insult Canadians." pic.twitter.com/iWNcSnQ3N8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 3, 2025

This writer can only speak for herself, but a nation that bans guns, has months-long waits for health care, and euthanizes the poor and elderly is a country that deserves to be insulted.

And she did vote for that.

That is exactly what I signed up for pic.twitter.com/JjP0xokbmS — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 3, 2025

Tim Walz beclowning himself is just a bonus.

Under the leadership of Tim Walz, over $610 MILLION in fraud has occurred in Minnesota!



I think Tim is a little worried he’s about to get exposed! pic.twitter.com/7Nk2RStTfN — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 3, 2025

Walz should thank his lucky stars Gavin Newsom exists or he'd be the worst governor in the country.

Walz: "Nobody signed up to insult Canadians."



Me: pic.twitter.com/xIpvP00jp0 — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) April 3, 2025

Yeah, we laughed, too.

Nobody signed up to import millions upon millions of people from the 3rd world either, yet they have still been doing it for years — Wulf Sorenson (@Wulf_Sorenson) April 3, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

I love how they keep telling people what we think, they are struggling to keep the narrative. — Cherie Shugrue (@AmericasPagan) April 3, 2025

They don't want us thinking for ourselves.

Right?

We totally voted for this.

Whiny Walz is so full of bovine excreta that if you gave him an enema, he’d vanish into thin air….😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/JhugU5cQ0C pic.twitter.com/zCQQtSnMDK — ♞Paladin♞ (@Glorfindel1951) April 3, 2025

Heh.

Trying to figure out which is more irrelevant, Tim Walz or MSNBC.🤔 https://t.co/3EBLfprGWX — Brad Wissinger (@Brad_wiss) April 3, 2025

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

This person does not exist.



Voters rejected Tim Walz because he’s a radical leftist—and, frankly, just plain weird. https://t.co/ISpBZ31IRU — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 3, 2025

He's so weird.