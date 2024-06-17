Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'
Here's Proof That 'Biden's Secret Service Agents Aren't Even Safe in Joe Biden's...
The Gaslight Is Strong With This One: KJP Says Videos of Biden Struggling...
President Joe Biden Struggling to Hold Onto Young Voters and Seniors
Axios Looks at How Biden's Historic Presidency Has Doubled as a Family Tragedy
Libs of TikTok: Trans Activist Who Flashed Fake Boobs at White House Accused...
John Kirby Attributes Failure of Biden’s Humanitarian Aid Pier to 'Severe Weather'
Clown World: Amid 300% Spike in Youth Crime, Maryland County Will Give Good...
Campaign Denies Asking for Biden to Sit Through Debates
New Yorker Writer WHINES That Trump Movie May Not Be Available in U.S.,...
Chris Hayes Warns of Terror, Violence and Citizens Caught Up in the Mix...
Twitter/X User Shares 'Children's Book' About Joe Biden ... and It's a Wild...
Media Panic, Obama Caught Directing Biden, Who's Really In Charge?!
WOMP WOMP: Columbia Student Whines She's Suspended for Fall Semester for Involvement in...

Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 17, 2024
Twitter

We're never sure if we're supposed to boycott Starbucks or not. They offer their employees good benefits, including college tuition, but apparently aren't doing enough about the genocide in Gaza. 

Advertisement

The ready solution was to patronize your local coffee shop instead. That's going to be tougher in Philadelphia, where OFC Coffee has just shut down its three stores just a week after employees voted to unionize. And now the employees are protesting to bring their capitalist oppressor back:

This reminds us of all of the layoffs when California decided to raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers only to $20 an hour. (Gavin Newsom donor Panera was exempted as they sold bread.)

They should open one of those “anti-capitalist" coffee shops with a “pay what you can” business model.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they'll have more free time to pursue their activism.

***

Tags: COFFEE PROTEST UNIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here's Proof That 'Biden's Secret Service Agents Aren't Even Safe in Joe Biden's America'
Doug P.
Libs of TikTok: Trans Activist Who Flashed Fake Boobs at White House Accused of Sexual Assault
Brett T.
Twitter/X User Shares 'Children's Book' About Joe Biden ... and It's a Wild Ride
Aaron Walker
The Gaslight Is Strong With This One: KJP Says Videos of Biden Struggling Are Republican Deep Fakes
Amy Curtis
Axios Looks at How Biden's Historic Presidency Has Doubled as a Family Tragedy
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement