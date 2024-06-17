Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down

We're never sure if we're supposed to boycott Starbucks or not. They offer their employees good benefits, including college tuition, but apparently aren't doing enough about the genocide in Gaza.

The ready solution was to patronize your local coffee shop instead. That's going to be tougher in Philadelphia, where OFC Coffee has just shut down its three stores just a week after employees voted to unionize. And now the employees are protesting to bring their capitalist oppressor back:

Employees at the OCF Coffee House in Philadelphia voted to unionize.



1 week later, all 3 stores closed down.



Now they're protesting the closure: pic.twitter.com/CpLF4nPKEV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 16, 2024

This reminds us of all of the layoffs when California decided to raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers only to $20 an hour. (Gavin Newsom donor Panera was exempted as they sold bread.)

Econ 101. When it becomes to much of a hassle or not profitable to run a business, the owners close it down. Now these workers have the opportunity to open their own coffee house. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) June 16, 2024

They should open one of those “anti-capitalist" coffee shops with a “pay what you can” business model.

Unionizing a job you can train high school students to do in a week is always a bad idea. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 16, 2024

Woke policies always destroy business.



Always. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 16, 2024

The funny thing is that OCF's owners are probably hardcore leftists also. — Guardian54 (@Guardian546) June 16, 2024

This is why you don't hire a bunch of blue-haired leftists. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 16, 2024

Another classic case of liberals voting themselves into misery. Tale as old as time. — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) June 16, 2024

Instead of protesting the closure, they should be job searching — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 16, 2024

She says

"...this was our attempt to get better wages..."



How did that work out for you. #GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/YKxdDWQdPk — Rogue Prodigal (@ImNoBetterThanU) June 16, 2024

The real minimum wage is always zero. — The Chasing Ghosts Podcast (@wbuppert) June 16, 2024

I don’t understand… protesting a store closure? What are they expecting to accomplish with this? Hoping for the owners to change their minds and go broke paying your new wages? — BullzOverBearz (@BullzOverBearz) June 16, 2024

Many of these people are probably seeing for the first time in their lives that actions have consequences, an important lesson that doesn't seem well-understood by the left. — Abugen Sans (@bugensbooks) June 16, 2024

It had 3 locations and is a small business. They successfully killed a small business. — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) June 16, 2024

I’m old enough to remember when unions disciplined their own and improved the quality, ensured the business would be sustainable, and leveraged that against better wages and benefits. Now they’re just extortion mobs. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) June 16, 2024

If you don’t like the pay, get another job! Oh, yeah that would mean you had to go find one. — Laura (@Laura13285576) June 16, 2024

I’m sure their former employees will get high paying jobs elsewhere. They seem to have much to offer. — Mr. Big Steve Summers aka Cy Maddox (@cy954) June 16, 2024

Now they'll have more free time to pursue their activism.

