Barack Obama Celebrates 12th Anniversary of DACA

Talk about twisting the language in Orwellian ways — the Obama administration effectively rebranded the children of illegal immigrants as "Dreamers." How could you even contemplate deporting a Dreamer?

Barack Obama and the White House are marking Saturday as the 12th anniversary of DACA. So those children of illegal immigrants are now 12 years older and still under the DACA program. They're not children anymore. But they're still Dreamers.

Twelve years ago today, my administration announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, giving undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children a pathway to citizenship.



Today, most of the original Dreamers are grown. They’re serving… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 15, 2024

… They’re serving their communities as teachers, doctors, lawyers, and having children of their own. But because the program that offered that protection remains temporary, they’re also living in fear of being sent back to a country many of them can’t even remember. The Biden Administration has made it easier for DACA recipients to access federal programs, including getting health care through the Affordable Care Act. But until Congress acts, Dreamers will continue to live under a cloud of uncertainty. That’s why I’m calling on Congress once again to pass a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers – one that offers them a pathway to citizenship and makes our immigration system fairer, more efficient, and more just.

Yes, we know, they're all doctors and lawyers.

DACA is one of Barack Obama’s worst legacies.



It’s a stain on America.



All illegals and their children born in the US need to be deported.



They don’t get to abųse our birthright citizenship laws and get away with it.



Mass deportations now! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 15, 2024

Their home countries could probably use some good doctors and lawyers.

Both the White House and Kamala Harris accounts marked the occasion as well:

On the 12th anniversary of DACA, know this: We stand with Dreamers.



Donald Trump is promising mass deportations that put our Dreamers at risk. pic.twitter.com/bjKVMhHmk6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2024

Donald Trump is promising a lot of things we wish he'd follow through on.

Don’t threaten me with a good time — Mayson Burch (@MaysonBurch) June 15, 2024

Illegal immigrant deportation is supported by most of the country. You don’t care about these “ Dreamers” you mention. You just want their vote. — Xxarna Z (@xxenna66) June 15, 2024

Your feeble attempt to conflate the "Dreamers" with the present illegals that are flooding our border is laughable and pathetic. Americans aren't stupid and can easily see the difference. Pathetic! — Joe Fletcher (@PastorJoeFletch) June 15, 2024

Have your fun but they are still leaving. Just know that. — Joe (@MagaJoe78) June 15, 2024

Mass deportations wouldn't be necessary if we all just agreed it's unsustainable for millions of migrants to enter the country every year. — Shawn Keenan (@Shawn__Keenan) June 15, 2024

Here is another great example of how Democrats exploit the groups they claim to support, for politics.



DACA was announced in 2012.

Why haven't the Democrats done anything to provide this group with a solid legal status? It's been over 10 years.



The Dreamers are middle-aged now. https://t.co/IIXp34sOIE — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 15, 2024

Why didn't the Democrats do a lot of things when they held both the White House and Congress?

12 years ago Obama did some of the most unconstitutional sh*t in American history, including DACA, and the courts were like “meh ok” and the GOP was like “well we have to keep funding it all because we can’t shut down the government!” https://t.co/BW0uB8fMK1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 15, 2024

"We'll get to it next time." — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) June 15, 2024

This is always the strategy. Open the borders, resettle them with “temporary” or partial forms of legal status, and then say it would be too difficult and inhumane to deport anyone now that they have spouses/kids/established lives here. Deportation is messy, ugly, but necessary. — Clementine Bayswater (@CBayswater) June 15, 2024

The New York Post reported that illegal immigrants have been released into the country on the condition that they report to their court date to determine their asylum status — court dates are far out as 2035. Sure, just live here illegally for the next decade before we decide if your claim of asylum is valid. And then we'll deport you.

Dreamer= someone who has been illegally in the US for a long time. #DeportThemAll — RomeoDoggyDog (@RomeoDoggyDogg) June 15, 2024

Hey, they were brought here by their law-breaking parents when they were just children. As President Joe Biden recently said, “Can you imagine a kid, two years old, saying, ‘Mom, don’t take me across the Rio Grande. It’s against the law.’ Give me a break. These have been model citizens.” Model what now?

The fact that there is a legal pathway to citizenship doesn't seem to occur to anyone.

“undocumented immigrants”



You mean, illegal aliens right? — Bernie Carpenter (@berncarp707) June 15, 2024

So making entering the country illegally a method of gaining citizenship. No thanks. — GhostlyRiderBeo-II #EnoughIsEnough (@billcraft16) June 15, 2024

We'd be happy never to hear from Obama again.

