NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 13, 2024
Meme

Last week, NASA Ames proudly declared that, for the first time, it had raised the progress pride flag in honor of Pride Month … that's the flag that also includes brown and black stripes to represent marginalized communities and a circle to include intersex people, who probably don't want anything to do with the LGBTQ agenda. "To protect our people from personal attacks, we have decided to limit comments on this post," they added.

Now NASA Sun & Space, which studies the Sun and its effects on Earth and other worlds, has shown how to draw a pride flag … with SCIENCE! Meanwhile, China has a lander on the moon, and SpaceX is, you know, launching rockets.

Yes, how many genders does science tell us there are?

Tell us that this isn't a government-established religion at this point. This isn't as cringeworthy as the Marines and their rainbow-colored ammo, but it's close.

***

Tags: NASA PRIDE MONTH

