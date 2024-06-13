NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!

Last week, NASA Ames proudly declared that, for the first time, it had raised the progress pride flag in honor of Pride Month … that's the flag that also includes brown and black stripes to represent marginalized communities and a circle to include intersex people, who probably don't want anything to do with the LGBTQ agenda. "To protect our people from personal attacks, we have decided to limit comments on this post," they added.

Now NASA Sun & Space, which studies the Sun and its effects on Earth and other worlds, has shown how to draw a pride flag … with SCIENCE! Meanwhile, China has a lander on the moon, and SpaceX is, you know, launching rockets.

How do you draw a pride flag? 🤔



With SCIENCE!



This flag is a composite of NASA imagery of phenomena from Earth and far, far beyond it. Details below ⬇️



Credit: Rachel Lense pic.twitter.com/Cpth3jWyO4 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 13, 2024

Your passion for the official state religion is noted. — David Shane (@david_shane) June 13, 2024

NASA has become a joke, a woke embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/8LpdUdmO2r — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) June 13, 2024

Let’s stop and appreciate the irony of scientists celebrating a month premised on self-denial, science denial and fantasy. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) June 13, 2024

Yes, how many genders does science tell us there are?

NASA should be defunded immediately. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 13, 2024

There's still time to delete this @NASASun — reply guy (@fatally_yourz) June 13, 2024

Science figured our a way to make space gay. Nice. — n1patriot (@n1patriot) June 13, 2024

Fantastic use of resources. — Mark Larson (@MRL325i) June 13, 2024

Unbelievable. We've come to a point in time where the government along with massive corporations are simply demanding that you and your children celebrate endless adult sexualities, kinks and make-believe genders. — Mike (@TSowell4prez) June 13, 2024

No. One. Cares.



Thanks for wasting my tax dollars on this garbage. — Jason Wise (@thejasonwise) June 13, 2024

No wonder @SpaceX is literally doing all of your heavy lifting now, you're too concerned with who's gay or trans instead of trying to get back to the fucking moon. — CJ Likes Rocks (@cjhobs84) June 13, 2024

This is why Space X is innovating and NASA is trying to figure out rocket science all over again. A risk averse husk of its former glory, this organization is nothing more than a bunch of DEI HR bureaucrats in competition to out-gay each other. — Pronoun Refusenik🍌🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) June 13, 2024

Absolutely heartbreaking to see NASA wasting talent and resources feeding the sex cult instead of exploring the cosmos. — Liberty Freeman (@TXLibertyFella) June 13, 2024

Tell us that this isn't a government-established religion at this point. This isn't as cringeworthy as the Marines and their rainbow-colored ammo, but it's close.

