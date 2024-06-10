NASA, Department of Education Raise Intersex Progress Pride Flag

Last Friday, Elon Musk's SpaceX landed Falcon 9 rocket first stages for the 300th time. At the same time, NASA's center in Silicon Valley was celebrating the raising of the progress pride flag. They went all in for this one. The progress pride flag also includes brown and black stripes to represent marginalized communities and a circle to include intersex people, most of whom probably don't want to be lumped in with the LGBTQ agenda.

Advertisement

For the first time, we have raised the Intersex Progress Pride Flag at a NASA center to commemorate #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/omaxHqsl1g — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) June 7, 2024

The diversity of our NASA team is what brings different perspectives to our missions, and we celebrate and share their stories. To protect our people from personal attacks, we have decided to limit comments on this post. — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) June 7, 2024

"Personal attacks."

That flag has become such an aesthetic nightmare! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

We see their flag is missing the red umbrella to represent sex workers. Maybe next year.

I do not want to see NASA plan a mission to put a pride flag at tranquility base. — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) June 10, 2024

The new LGBT flag is out of control. The original one was already inclusive. Adding black and brown people is not a sexuality. The new flag is a reactionary flag made from an insular echo chamber of left-wing values. — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) June 10, 2024

A Jackson Pollock painting would be better pic.twitter.com/s6V8CxUdSc — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 10, 2024

Can we just stop with any flag that is not of the entity that it’s in front of?



A government building? Then raise the flag(s) of the locations that fund you, be that nation, state or local.



No foreign flags. No political flags.



Enough. — Luba Lesiva (@loobah_l) June 10, 2024

Speaking of, the Department of Education is also bragging about its progress pride flag with the intersex circle:

The US Dept of Education is now flying the progress pirde flag in front of their building.



Our entire education system has been captured.



SHUT THE WHOLE PLACE DOWN UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT WTH IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/6tk72aXD4w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2024

It’s the state religion. So much for separation of church and state. — Shaun Barrowes (@shaun_barrowes) June 10, 2024

I swear to God, every time I look, that flag looks busier and more confusing. — Alex's Daily History (@alex451g) June 10, 2024

Time for Jimmy Carter's boondoggle to go!



U.S. Department of Education @usedgov — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) June 10, 2024

It’s a cult — Penguin Man (@SadPackersFan) June 10, 2024

This symbolically represents the capitulation of the education system to a woke political ideology that has replaced science and history with Marxist social engineering. Unfortunately academia can't be salvaged we must promote homeschooling and eventually start over from scratch. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) June 10, 2024

Trump should shut down the department of education and replace with nothing. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) June 10, 2024

At least they’re not pretending to hide it anymore 😒 — Bradley Productions (@productions86) June 10, 2024

Within ten years it will be above or instead of the American flag. Just wait. — SpeedyBubble (@BubbleSpeedy) June 10, 2024

Advertisement

We told you about the town that raised its pride flag to half-staff to honor a fallen trooper after the thin blue line flag was dismissed as "racist."

Absolutely.



Fire every single person in that department. Do not transfer a single one to a different position- fire them.



Mark them "Not eligible for re-hire" in the federal government.



Sell the buildings and give all proceeds back to taxpayers as a refund . — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) June 10, 2024

I can think of alot of other flags that should be there instead. — Sailor1996 (@Masshole2004) June 10, 2024

Those are just two examples; we're certain that the progress pride flag is flying in front of many government agencies and embassies.

***