Police Made No Protest-Related Arrests During Saturday's Pro-Hamas Rally at the White Hous...
Kira Davis Shares Hilarious (And Heartwarming) Observations on Raising Boys
Jake Sullivan Says Day of Hostage Rescue Was 'Another Horrible, Awful, Tragic Day'
Motorized Scooters Will Shut Down If They Touch the Pride Mural in Spokane
Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
Border Patrol Memo Informs Agents to Release Single Adults From All but Six...
'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens
Biden & Kamala Heckled, Trump's a Fighter, Fetterman vs Progressives!
'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S....
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet...
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT...
'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on...
Anti-Capitalist Lawn Flamingo Clutches Pearls Over Chick-fil-A Summer Camp annnd LOL I'm H...
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...

NASA, Department of Education Raise Intersex Progress Pride Flag

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 10, 2024
Wikipedia

Last Friday, Elon Musk's SpaceX landed Falcon 9 rocket first stages for the 300th time. At the same time, NASA's center in Silicon Valley was celebrating the raising of the progress pride flag. They went all in for this one. The progress pride flag also includes brown and black stripes to represent marginalized communities and a circle to include intersex people, most of whom probably don't want to be lumped in with the LGBTQ agenda.

Advertisement

"Personal attacks."

We see their flag is missing the red umbrella to represent sex workers. Maybe next year.

Recommended

Jake Sullivan Says Day of Hostage Rescue Was 'Another Horrible, Awful, Tragic Day'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Speaking of, the Department of Education is also bragging about its progress pride flag with the intersex circle:

Advertisement

We told you about the town that raised its pride flag to half-staff to honor a fallen trooper after the thin blue line flag was dismissed as "racist."

Those are just two examples; we're certain that the progress pride flag is flying in front of many government agencies and embassies.

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NASA PRIDE FLAG PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jake Sullivan Says Day of Hostage Rescue Was 'Another Horrible, Awful, Tragic Day'
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kira Davis Shares Hilarious (And Heartwarming) Observations on Raising Boys
Amy
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet Bombs Him With Facts
Grateful Calvin
Motorized Scooters Will Shut Down If They Touch the Pride Mural in Spokane
Brett T.
Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jake Sullivan Says Day of Hostage Rescue Was 'Another Horrible, Awful, Tragic Day' Brett T.
Advertisement