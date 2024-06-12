Donkey Identifies as an Elk - Everyone Says 'Awww!'
BYE-BYE, WILL: Twitter Cheers as Court Rules That Men Cannot Swim Against Women...
Giant Rat Filmed in New York and It Is NOT Fauci
City's Post on How They're Creating a 'More Inclusive and Safe Society' Is...
WaPo Looks Into Those Misleading Videos of Joe Biden at Normandy
Brian Stelter's Fear of a Second Trump Term is Evident
Many Dive in to Celebrate As Lia Thomas Loses Legal Battle Against World...
Charles Payne Bursts Biden Campaign's Gaslighting Bubble About #Bidenomics
Biden's F-15s vs Americans, Voter Fraud Vindication, Kevin Spacey vs Piers Morgan!
How Dare J.K. Rowling Be Rich AND Disagree With the Gender Cult Mafia
What Now? House Votes to Hold Merrick Garland in Contempt for Refusing to...
Media Bias on Full Display After Hunter's Conviction
Guess How Much Terror Watchlist Encounters Shot Up After Biden Said 'Surge to...
This Liberal Woman Was NOT Happy a Man Dared to Question Her Abortion...

NBC News Reporter Says January 6 Defendant Was Carrying the American Flag 'Alito Style'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 12, 2024
Journalism meme

The New York Times broke the news last month that the American flag was flown upside-down at one of Justice Samuel Alito's properties back in 2021. Alito's wife is saying she flew the flag to trigger her neighbors, who, along with their "F**k Trump" flag, clashed with Alito's wife in person and "put up a sign personally addressing Mrs. Alito and blaming her for the January 6 attacks." It turns out the Washington Post sent out a reporter to Alito's house back in 2021 to cover the flag story, but the editors decided there just wasn't a story there. So it was up to the New York Times to "break" the news in 2024.

Advertisement

The federal government is seeking 85 months of incarceration for 73-year-old Dale Huttle for viscously attacking multiple police officers with a dangerous weapon on January 6. The prosecution has entered into evidence a photo of Huttle carrying the American flag upside-down, or as NBC News justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly reports, "Alito-style."

The feds didn't say "Alito-style" — that was Reilly's contribution.

Was it Reilly who asked if a pair of foam earplugs were rubber bullets? It was! We don't think he was at NBC News yet, though:

Recommended

BYE-BYE, WILL: Twitter Cheers as Court Rules That Men Cannot Swim Against Women in Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The justice has said it was his wife who put up the flag, so it's actually Mrs. Alito-style.

***

Tags: NBC NEWS JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BYE-BYE, WILL: Twitter Cheers as Court Rules That Men Cannot Swim Against Women in Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Giant Rat Filmed in New York and It Is NOT Fauci
ArtistAngie
Donkey Identifies as an Elk - Everyone Says 'Awww!'
Gordon K
WaPo Looks Into Those Misleading Videos of Joe Biden at Normandy
Brett T.
City's Post on How They're Creating a 'More Inclusive and Safe Society' Is a Virtue Signaling FAIL
Doug P.
Brian Stelter's Fear of a Second Trump Term is Evident
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BYE-BYE, WILL: Twitter Cheers as Court Rules That Men Cannot Swim Against Women in Olympics Grateful Calvin
Advertisement