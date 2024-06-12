NBC News Reporter Says January 6 Defendant Was Carrying the American Flag 'Alito Style'

The New York Times broke the news last month that the American flag was flown upside-down at one of Justice Samuel Alito's properties back in 2021. Alito's wife is saying she flew the flag to trigger her neighbors, who, along with their "F**k Trump" flag, clashed with Alito's wife in person and "put up a sign personally addressing Mrs. Alito and blaming her for the January 6 attacks." It turns out the Washington Post sent out a reporter to Alito's house back in 2021 to cover the flag story, but the editors decided there just wasn't a story there. So it was up to the New York Times to "break" the news in 2024.

The federal government is seeking 85 months of incarceration for 73-year-old Dale Huttle for viscously attacking multiple police officers with a dangerous weapon on January 6. The prosecution has entered into evidence a photo of Huttle carrying the American flag upside-down, or as NBC News justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly reports, "Alito-style."

The feds didn't say "Alito-style" — that was Reilly's contribution.

Alito-style? Cheap shot, Ryan. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 12, 2024

“Alito-style.” Oh for fuck’s sake. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) June 12, 2024

Even your timeline is wrong. If anything, Alito did it Huttle style. You lickspittle. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) June 12, 2024

I think you find those in the same place you find ear plug projectiles — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) June 12, 2024

Was it Reilly who asked if a pair of foam earplugs were rubber bullets? It was! We don't think he was at NBC News yet, though:

And he’s was carrying “Alito-style” rubber bullets. pic.twitter.com/lUmxXqhZHp — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) June 12, 2024

“I’ll take the pineapple cake, Alito-style.” — Bill Fences (@WilliamFences) June 12, 2024

What is an Alito style flag? — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 12, 2024

Why don’t American trust and respect the media anymore? Can’t seem to put my finger on it… — Tom Rodriguez (@TomRodriguezDC) June 12, 2024

This is a level of beclowning that should not be possible. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) June 12, 2024

The justice has said it was his wife who put up the flag, so it's actually Mrs. Alito-style.

