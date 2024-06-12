NYT Correspondent Fact-Checks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Terrorists Crossing the Border
Comedian's Analogy Is the 'Exact Same Logic' Used to Defend Israel's Hostage Rescue

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 12, 2024
Twitchy

The last this editor saw on X, the body count of the IDF's hostage rescue mission a couple of weekends ago was 274 innocent Palestinians, with more than 700 injured … the majority of them children, of course. There was a lot of hand-wringing over the "ratio" — so many innocent lives to save just four hostages? Is that ethical?

Comedian Dave Smith breaks it down for people who don't understand.

It's really not. This is like the guy who compared the mission to the "trolley problem," with the exception that the Palestinians were voluntarily lying on the train tracks while the hostages were tied down.

Maybe don't take more than 230 people hostage and then spread them around to civilian homes to be kept in captivity.

***

