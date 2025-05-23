NBC News Is Very Worried Trump's Harvard Rules Will Negatively Impact the Future Queen of Belgium

Yesterday, we told you about the Trump administration revoking Harvard's ability to enroll international students, citing their failure to protect their Jewish student population and campus safety failures.

Now NBC News has found the real victim in all of this: the future queen of Belgium.

The future queen of Belgium may face complications pursuing her master's degree at Harvard amid the Trump administration's move on Thursday to ban the Ivy League school from enrolling international students. https://t.co/ISZ0P0ksCR — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 23, 2025

More from NBC News:

Princess Elisabeth, 23, is the eldest of the four children of Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and the future heir to the throne. The Duchess of Brabant is currently pursuing a master's degree in public policy at Harvard, following an undergraduate degree in history and politics from Oxford University in the United Kingdom. “Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration’s) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks," the Belgian Royal Palace’s spokesperson Lore Vandoorne told Reuters. "We are currently investigating the situation.” Harvard sued the administration Friday in response to the ban, arguing that efforts to block foreign students from enrolling violates the First Amendment and would significantly alter the university's operations, where a quarter of the student body are international students.

There's an argument that can be made about free speech, but the fact NBC News goes to the Belgium princess for this story and not the actual bad actors on campus is revealing.

"Harvard broke the law yet again. Women, minorities, and princesses hardest hit." — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 23, 2025

Always.

No word on the Belgian Congo? Of the horrible oppression and colonization of Africans? No word of the atrocities committed by the Belgian royal family?



Crazy. I thought that guilt by association was all the rage lately.



It must not fit the Narritive you're creating. — Uberminch (@uberminch) May 23, 2025

It does not.

NBC worried about a future queen of Belgium. 🤣 — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) May 23, 2025

It's almost like a parody account, isn't it?

please, everyone, think about the european royalty in this trying time https://t.co/Pk3SsnCe8G — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 23, 2025

Priorities.

It really is funny.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has American news orgs simping for foreign monarchies now lol.



Please won’t someone think of the poor Queen! https://t.co/gqpUvIiM7t — Trent Frank (@Trenton_Frank) May 23, 2025

There is nothing they won't shill for or do in their pursuit of the BAD ORANGE MAN.

The media try desperately to find sympathetic figures as they defend poor Harvard.



The future queen of Belgium just ain’t gonna move the needle, though.



Maybe Harvard should’ve protected Jewish students better and given DHS the info on foreign student conduct they requested. https://t.co/jdREN7EFDJ — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 23, 2025

As this writer said, she noticed they didn't interview any of the pro-Hamas agitators or the Chinese students. It might be much harder to sell the narrative if someone is spouting antisemitic rhetoric or spying for the ChiComs.

But if the Left wants to argue this on free speech grounds, then don't use a Belgian princess as your martyr.

