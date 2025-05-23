NBC News Is Very Worried Trump's Harvard Rules Will Negatively Impact the Future Queen of Belgium

Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, we told you about the Trump administration revoking Harvard's ability to enroll international students, citing their failure to protect their Jewish student population and campus safety failures. 

Now NBC News has found the real victim in all of this: the future queen of Belgium.

More from NBC News:

Princess Elisabeth, 23, is the eldest of the four children of Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and the future heir to the throne. The Duchess of Brabant is currently pursuing a master's degree in public policy at Harvard, following an undergraduate degree in history and politics from Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

“Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration’s) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks," the Belgian Royal Palace’s spokesperson Lore Vandoorne told Reuters. "We are currently investigating the situation.”

Harvard sued the administration Friday in response to the ban, arguing that efforts to block foreign students from enrolling violates the First Amendment and would significantly alter the university's operations, where a quarter of the student body are international students.

There's an argument that can be made about free speech, but the fact NBC News goes to the Belgium princess for this story and not the actual bad actors on campus is revealing.

Always.

It does not.

It's almost like a parody account, isn't it?

Priorities.

It really is funny.

There is nothing they won't shill for or do in their pursuit of the BAD ORANGE MAN.

As this writer said, she noticed they didn't interview any of the pro-Hamas agitators or the Chinese students. It might be much harder to sell the narrative if someone is spouting antisemitic rhetoric or spying for the ChiComs. 

But if the Left wants to argue this on free speech grounds, then don't use a Belgian princess as your martyr.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


