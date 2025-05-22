Harvard Faces Consequences: DHS Revokes Int'l Student Program Over Antisemitism and Safety Failures

We have now moved on to the part of the program where colleges and universities who fail to protect Jewish students start to feel the pain. Buckle up!

This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.



It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments… pic.twitter.com/12hJWd1J86 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

This is the only right decision. If Harvard is unable to control the students it is allowing in this country and onto their campuses, they must not be allowed to participate in the program.

BREAKING: DHS has officially revoked Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, meaning that they can no longer enroll international students at the university and any of Harvard's existing foreign students must transfer out or lose their legal status. https://t.co/KOkkX0xByH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 22, 2025

Perhaps Jewish students at Harvard can now begin to experience higher learning in safety and comfort as other students are permitted.

“All schools have a constitutional right to accept as many foreign students as they want and the Government has to rubber stamp them all or they’ll be in contempt of court”



~ some random District Judge tomorrow https://t.co/1rc3j9Nljp — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 22, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

Bravo, Trump Admin!! This tool is never used & it shows. It's not just foreign students who have the privilege of getting a visa to study here, but the univs also have the privilege of designation to accept foreign students. @DHSgov https://t.co/a9PP5f3HiS — Lora Ries (@lora_ries) May 22, 2025

Oh. You all know there will be some flabby, sweater wearing woman judge with pronouns in her bio who will block this. https://t.co/sxVKD8uYOl — Fredman (@Fred_Butler) May 22, 2025

100 percent.

This is the way to clean up the absolute mess that Harvard has become. An incubator of anti-civilization sentiment. It has disgraced the nation. https://t.co/k2WcXD28Fg — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) May 22, 2025

If Harvard won't clean up after itself, the government can do it for them.

Given that many of our institutions of higher indoctrination, such as Harvard, are working to subvert the very society that allows them to bank billions in endowments, I’m OK with this. https://t.co/fgb5E3Qjrl — Derek P. Gilbert (@derekgilbert) May 22, 2025

Harvard and China won’t be happy but I’m extremely happy https://t.co/FZC4FPiR9l — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) May 22, 2025

This is what I voted for https://t.co/Ibde4jR6tf — CheckMarkPrime (@PrimeCheckMark) May 22, 2025

Amen!

Harvard let foreign radicals run wild, ignored DHS, and used DEI as a smokescreen for antisemitism…. and now they’re clutching pearls like they’re the victim. Congrats on the academic death penalty. Play stupid games, lose your visa program. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 22, 2025

Very well said. They had the chance to do the right thing and enact policies to protect Jewish students. They turned a blind eye so now they are feeling the consequences.

