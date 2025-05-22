Harvard Faces Consequences: DHS Revokes Int'l Student Program Over Antisemitism and Safety Failures

DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on May 22, 2025

We have now moved on to the part of the program where colleges and universities who fail to protect Jewish students start to feel the pain. Buckle up!

This is the only right decision. If Harvard is unable to control the students it is allowing in this country and onto their campuses, they must not be allowed to participate in the program. 

Perhaps Jewish students at Harvard can now begin to experience higher learning in safety and comfort as other students are permitted.

Don't give them any ideas.

100 percent. 

If Harvard won't clean up after itself, the government can do it for them. 

Amen!

Very well said. They had the chance to do the right thing and enact policies to protect Jewish students. They turned a blind eye so now they are feeling the consequences.

