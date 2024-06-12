CNN: Secret Recordings Expose Justice Samuel Alito’s ‘Religious Zealotry’

Washington Post Columnist Heather Long May Throw Out Her Back Trying to Carry...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 12, 2024
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

CNN is pretty special when it comes to chyrons … those lines of text across the bottom of the screen. Who can forget the classic "Fiery but Mostly Peaceful"? How about "Joe Rogan Says He Took Widely Discredited Livestock Drug for COVID"? How about this classic from Brian Stelter?

Jenn Psaki also says "no one supports abortion up until birth." (How refreshing.)

As Twitchy reported recently, Rolling Stone released secret recordings of Justice Samuel Alito, and what a bombshell they were. CNN has picked up on the story and gives us this take:

He sure did. Right from the recording:

Lauren Windsor: It’s just. I think the solution is like winning the moral argument. Like people in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that, to return this country to a place of godliness.

Alito: I agree with you. I agree with you.

The only religious zealotry we've seen recently is that surrounding the sacred pride flag.

Why does President Biden keep yapping about his being a "devout Catholic"? Hasn't he heard of separation of church and state?

Did you know Alito flew an "Appeal to Heaven" flag over his beach house last summer? That's straight-up Christian nationalism, which is the next bad thing after white supremacy ran its course.

***


