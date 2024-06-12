CNN: Secret Recordings Expose Justice Samuel Alito’s ‘Religious Zealotry’

CNN is pretty special when it comes to chyrons … those lines of text across the bottom of the screen. Who can forget the classic "Fiery but Mostly Peaceful"? How about "Joe Rogan Says He Took Widely Discredited Livestock Drug for COVID"? How about this classic from Brian Stelter?

Jenn Psaki also says "no one supports abortion up until birth." (How refreshing.)

As Twitchy reported recently, Rolling Stone released secret recordings of Justice Samuel Alito, and what a bombshell they were. CNN has picked up on the story and gives us this take:

Hey @CNN what is your definition of “religious zealotry.”



Is it just being Catholic? pic.twitter.com/S0TJGFrnuN — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) June 12, 2024

He sure did. Right from the recording:

Lauren Windsor: It’s just. I think the solution is like winning the moral argument. Like people in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that, to return this country to a place of godliness. Alito: I agree with you. I agree with you.

The only religious zealotry we've seen recently is that surrounding the sacred pride flag.

If only Alito could tone-down all the God stuff, he would simply be an “austere religious scholar,” but no, he had to take it too far! pic.twitter.com/IcDBBRBBgt — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) June 12, 2024

The anti-catholic sentiment is still pretty strong. — B (@cowboi_carti) June 12, 2024

Any religious beliefs that do not bend to conform with leftist opinion are "religious zealotry". — Gravitas Vernam (@GravitasVernam) June 12, 2024

“Religious Zealotry” = attends church. — Boyz Willbeboyz (@BueyOBuey) June 12, 2024

Why does President Biden keep yapping about his being a "devout Catholic"? Hasn't he heard of separation of church and state?

I’d like to know that as well! I’m sure it is anyone who goes to church THAT is conservative & Republican! Sometimes I think places like CNN make themselves so obvious about their religious bigotry! — SueyJackySooner #HtownAstro's (@JackySuey) June 12, 2024

So, private Christian zealotry is worse than overt Islamic terrorism. Gotcha... — Orwell Warned Us 🇺🇲 (@KES_Alaska) June 12, 2024

Well we know it’s not chasing Jews off campuses. — Wheaty Bulgur (@WheatyBulgur) June 12, 2024

For “journalists,” zealotry just means being anything other than atheist or agnostic. — RobberBeren (@RobberBeren) June 12, 2024

Did you know Alito flew an "Appeal to Heaven" flag over his beach house last summer? That's straight-up Christian nationalism, which is the next bad thing after white supremacy ran its course.

