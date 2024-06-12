NYT Correspondent Fact-Checks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Terrorists Crossing the Border
Adam Kinzinger: In Ten Years, No One Will Admit They Supported Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

What's happening over the next 10 years? Another decade of lawfare? Or a second term for President Donald Trump? The anti-Trump brigade sure doesn't seem very confident that Joe Biden's going to walk away with the election in November.

The account Republicans against Trump saw themselves in an interview with "CNN senior political commentator" Adam Kinzinger. Republican Kinzinger says that in a decade, no one on the planet will admit they supported Trump.

There are plenty of Joe Biden voters right now who are saying they support Donald Trump. If we fast-forward ten years, maybe Kinzinger and the rest of the January 6 select committee will be in prison for destroying evidence, among other crimes. The only chance Kinzinger has of keeping his position as CNN senior political commentator is if Trump wins in 2024; otherwise, there's no use for him.

Very famous person Rachel Vindman will be waiting:

You do that.

We've been assured that if he's re-elected, this will be the last election ever and Trump will still be president, and if you say you don't support him, he'll have you "disappeared" like all the journalists and gay folks.

This is after the CNN makeup crew had their way with him.

Kinzinger looks like it's been 20 years since he was gerrymandered out of his seat.

***


