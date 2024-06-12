Adam Kinzinger: In Ten Years, No One Will Admit They Supported Donald Trump

What's happening over the next 10 years? Another decade of lawfare? Or a second term for President Donald Trump? The anti-Trump brigade sure doesn't seem very confident that Joe Biden's going to walk away with the election in November.

Advertisement

The account Republicans against Trump saw themselves in an interview with "CNN senior political commentator" Adam Kinzinger. Republican Kinzinger says that in a decade, no one on the planet will admit they supported Trump.

Former GOP Rep. @AdamKinzinger: “If you fast forward ten years, I believe there’s not going to be a person on this planet alive that will ever admit they supported Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ixVX5uigxE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 12, 2024

There are plenty of Joe Biden voters right now who are saying they support Donald Trump. If we fast-forward ten years, maybe Kinzinger and the rest of the January 6 select committee will be in prison for destroying evidence, among other crimes. The only chance Kinzinger has of keeping his position as CNN senior political commentator is if Trump wins in 2024; otherwise, there's no use for him.

Very famous person Rachel Vindman will be waiting:

I’m saving the receipts. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) June 12, 2024

You do that.

Desperation and TDS don’t seem to mix well. Sort of like alcohol and pain killers. Everything becomes distorted. — Neil Linton (@neilfromsa) June 12, 2024

Looks puffy — Diet Coke Trad (@bewicksong) June 12, 2024

Hard hitting journalism right here. — Tim (@TimLimits) June 12, 2024

Ohh look, crying 😢 Adam is a fortune teller now. — Chase (@PelicanBoat) June 12, 2024

In ten years, most of the Never Trumpers will be trying to pretend they were with him all along. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) June 12, 2024

Fast forward 10 years and no on will even recall how grateful they are that your agitprop prattling finaly ended. — vlad kije (@LtvKije) June 12, 2024

Another sad case of TDS. — MMA Vader (@bangkokfrog) June 12, 2024

We've been assured that if he's re-elected, this will be the last election ever and Trump will still be president, and if you say you don't support him, he'll have you "disappeared" like all the journalists and gay folks.

10 years from now Adam Kinzinger will be unanimously seen as a villain and a traitor. — Anne Dewey Sausage (@Eesrepublic) June 12, 2024

He looks fat sweaty and drunk. Stressed about his upcoming work camp sentence — Jamie (Alpha Male) (@jamiesahn5838) June 12, 2024

This is after the CNN makeup crew had their way with him.

Why does this guy always look like an out of work congressional alcoholic who hasn’t bathed in a month. — David Snell (@taz2713) June 12, 2024

Advertisement

I'm pretty sure 74 million Americans won't vanish in 10 years.



Good luck though finding anyone in 2032 who remembers the name Adam Kinzinger. — Mansi sharma (@Mansi_0700) June 12, 2024

Can Kinzinger actually articulate the economic, domestic, and foreign policy issues that he believes Trump is wrong about? Because he voted in Congress over 90% of the time in support of Trump's policies. — AZ Yankee 2 (@GaringerMarty) June 12, 2024

He sounds and looks desperate 😂 — callsbrook (@callsbrook1) June 12, 2024

He looks seriously unwell — Diogenes' Bowl (@Diogenes__Bowl) June 12, 2024

Kinzinger looks like it's been 20 years since he was gerrymandered out of his seat.

***



