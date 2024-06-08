CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'
Elie Mystal Says Tim Scott and Byron Donalds Exist 'Because the Grift Is...
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to...
Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were...
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and...
Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way
Bill Gates Takes on Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important...
Biden Reminds France There's Only 1 Existential Threat to Humanity, and It's Not...
It's a Good Thing for These Rescued Hostages That Israeli Leaders Didn't Listen...
AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation

Watch President Biden Call Himself a 'Student of French History' While in Paris

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 08, 2024
Lou Benoist/Pool Photo via AP

President Joe Biden is quite the Renaissance man. He grew up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood and attended a black church. Now, after visiting Normandy, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden reveals that he's a student of French history.

Advertisement

At least he didn't claim Beau died at Normandy.

Biden doesn't remember what he did yesterday in France.

He probably taught French history while he was a professor at Penn.

Recommended

Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's no wonder his cabinet has trouble keeping up with him in meetings. He knows and has done everything.

Advertisement

Not only was Biden touched by the visit to Normandy, he was especially moved being a student of French history.

We'd forgotten his close connection with the Greek church, so much so that they gave him the nickname “Biden-opoulos.”

***


Tags: FRANCE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
Brett T.
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Grateful Calvin
CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'
Brett T.
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
Brett T.
Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were Right All Along
Laura W.
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive Brett T.
Advertisement