Watch President Biden Call Himself a 'Student of French History' While in Paris

President Joe Biden is quite the Renaissance man. He grew up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood and attended a black church. Now, after visiting Normandy, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden reveals that he's a student of French history.

At least he didn't claim Beau died at Normandy.

Biden, in France, claims he's a "student of French history" pic.twitter.com/CkflWROp6s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2024

Biden doesn't remember what he did yesterday in France.

It's true. Biden was born a poor French child. He used to worship at the black French church in Scranton and his son Beau died fighting in the French Revolution. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) June 8, 2024

Was that before or after his raised by Puerto Ricans phase? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 8, 2024

There seems to be absolutely zero this man hasn’t accomplished. If you listen to him. — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) June 8, 2024

He’s a jack of all trades 😂🤡 — Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) June 8, 2024

He probably taught French history while he was a professor at Penn.

He was studying in the black church with the Jews. — Jon DeMaria (@StealthMediaHD) June 8, 2024

There's nothing this man has not claimed to be.



And they're all lies.



He's not even a real President. — maskless (@ATLGOP) June 8, 2024

He advised Napoleon on how to win the battle of Waterloo — kath (@Muskadoptme) June 8, 2024

Does anyone believe the mumbling lies of this pathetic creature?



“I was a student of French culture?”



pic.twitter.com/ip6xw4Dsea — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 8, 2024

He grew up in the French community. — Nine Foot Couch (@9FootCouch) June 8, 2024

He was top of his class too. C’mon man. — Salty Scallywag 🇺🇸 (@jbarnesy95) June 8, 2024

It was a mandatory course at the Black church Sunday school he religiously attended. — The Fall Of Rome (@LaCadutaDiRoma) June 8, 2024

Yes, I understand he studied French history at the

Puerto Rican synagogue , right after he was done with Bible study at the black church. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) June 8, 2024

This here folks is the most popular president in American history. Sharp,skilled and moves like a ninja. Imagine being a head of state or president of another country trying to be one step ahead him on a stage. — TerryMartin (@martiniman20) June 8, 2024

It's no wonder his cabinet has trouble keeping up with him in meetings. He knows and has done everything.

The only French he knows is Corvette. And I'm not convinced he knows that much. — Southern Dawg (@Souther45780095) June 8, 2024

Then, you should know it doesn't end well for the corrupt ruling class. — NSEWAnswers (@nsewanswers) June 8, 2024

Not only was Biden touched by the visit to Normandy, he was especially moved being a student of French history.

I thought it was Puerto Rican a wait a minute he says he was Greek. Now, French growing up in a black church, going to the pool in Maryland and get his legs rubbed hanging out with corn. His grandfather was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea. Hunter is the smartest man he knows WOW — john folan (@Warpigs3348) June 8, 2024

We'd forgotten his close connection with the Greek church, so much so that they gave him the nickname “Biden-opoulos.”

***



