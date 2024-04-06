Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's...
We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson...
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump...
Biden Campaign's Raising Money From 'Folks Like You' While Trump's Catering to the...
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary
'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a...
'What are you by the way? You're sort of brown': Harry Potter's Professor...
'Disaster for Humanity': TikToker DRAGGED for Saying We Should Be 'Empathetic' to Subway...
Spot the Shameless Border Propaganda in USA Today's Story About Biden's Stop at...

President Joe Biden Recalls Having a Very Close Relationship With the Greek Church

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on April 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we all know, President Joe Biden will say anything to pander to his audience. As we reported earlier, he visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and noted that the Biden family went way back in that bay, back in the mid-1800s. He also let the families of those who were killed in the bridge collapse that he, too, knows what it's like to lose a child (though he didn't specify if Beau had died in Iraq this time — these weren't military families.

Advertisement

We know from his visit to Puerto Rico that Biden was "sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community" back in Scranton. He's also a devout Catholic who attended a black church regularly and worked with his fellow congregants on civil rights."I got raised in the black church," Biden told the Rainbow PUSH coalition. ("Not a joke!")

This week, the White House observed Greek Independence Day with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Not surprisingly, Biden shared with the audience how he'd had a very close relationship with the Greek Church.

One of the things that I — I learned early on was that I had a very close relationship with the Greek American community — for real — in the heart and — I mean, real — and the church there as well.

And I think, if there were — I forget the exact number of votes, but I think every Greek American in Delaware voted for me because they — (laughter) — no, no, no, no, no — (applause).

By the way, as some of the Delawareans would tell you, that’s where I acquired a nickname I’m very proud of: I am Joe “Biden-opoulos.” (Laughter and applause.) That’s the nickname I got.

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Advertisement

Joe Bidenopoulos. Right.

For real … no joke! Those are his tells.

Advertisement

Biden was a member of every community, his upbringing was that diverse.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHURCH JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Brett T.
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
FuzzyChimp
AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)
Doug P.
We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Not Endorsing Biden
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South Brett T.
Advertisement