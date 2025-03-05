'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics

Well, things are still dramatic on Capitol Hill today. Less than 24 hours after Congressional Democrats made absolute clowns of themselves at President Donald Trump's address, here's Rep. Ayanna Pressley trying to play whataboutism with illegal immigrants, and Rep. James Comer is having none of it.

WATCH:

NEW: Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. James Comer get into a screaming match after Pressley tried entering an article into the record.



Pressley: "Data from Texas shows that US-born Americans commit more r*pe and mu*der than immigrants."



Comer: "This trend of you all trying to get… pic.twitter.com/0nioQuFSaO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

Ah, so because some data shows something that happens to support her narrative, we have to stop enforcing illegal immigration laws.

Pressley supports gun control because banning guns might 'save one life', but won't reform immigration -- which has killed many Americans.

Kick her out of the committee. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 5, 2025

And let her go on MSNBC. No one watches it, anyway.

Unbelievable! Ayanna Pressley using false narratives to push her agenda while trying to make a spectacle of herself? Comer called it—enough of this nonsense. Time to stop using the committee as a stage for drama and start focusing on real issues! — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 5, 2025

Democrats can't focus on real issues because they're on the losing side of all of them.

Great response by Comer. Also, one r*pe by an illegal is too many. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) March 5, 2025

Correct.

And U.S.-born individuals who commit rape and murder should go to prison for a long time.

Guess who also opposes that?

Ayanna Pressley is out of her mind. The Democrat Party is collapsing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2025

Yes it is.

It’s insane that useless woman is defending illegals more than American citizens — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) March 5, 2025

This is who they are.

It doesn’t matter who is raping and murdering citizens. Arrest the citizens! The whole point is illegals shouldn’t be here at all to commit crime!!! — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) March 5, 2025

EXACTLY THIS.

Good for Comer, the Democrats political theater is exhausting. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 5, 2025

So exhausting.

Rx Ayanna Pressley would best avoid throwing rocks in glass houses. https://t.co/3vvTtgtynA — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 5, 2025

Spoiler alert: she will continue to throw rocks in glass houses.

They are imploding and it is f**king glorious. https://t.co/GyEjtekgW0 — Trenton (@WayTrenton) March 5, 2025

Yes it is.

We can’t collect the data from illegal immigrants so how can she report something like this as fact? https://t.co/PPXTvHeM1p — Steph (@steph_2055) March 5, 2025

Because it fits her narrative.

Has anyone ever considered doing the math? US born Americans outnumbered immigrants by millions. So of course, if you do the math they would have more in their group. https://t.co/aL4Psgefil — GoRight (@FirstGoright) March 5, 2025

Also, this. It's a math number.

The acceptable number of rapes and murders is zero. The acceptable response to U.S. citizens who commit crimes is to imprison them, and to stop illegal immigrants from coming here in the first place.

This isn't hard to understand.

Unless you're a Democrat.