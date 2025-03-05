'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics

Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Well, things are still dramatic on Capitol Hill today. Less than 24 hours after Congressional Democrats made absolute clowns of themselves at President Donald Trump's address, here's Rep. Ayanna Pressley trying to play whataboutism with illegal immigrants, and Rep. James Comer is having none of it.

WATCH:

Ah, so because some data shows something that happens to support her narrative, we have to stop enforcing illegal immigration laws.

Pressley supports gun control because banning guns might 'save one life', but won't reform immigration -- which has killed many Americans.

And let her go on MSNBC. No one watches it, anyway.

Democrats can't focus on real issues because they're on the losing side of all of them.

Correct.

And U.S.-born individuals who commit rape and murder should go to prison for a long time.

Guess who also opposes that?

Yes it is.

This is who they are.

EXACTLY THIS.

So exhausting.

Spoiler alert: she will continue to throw rocks in glass houses.

Yes it is.

Because it fits her narrative.

Also, this. It's a math number.

The acceptable number of rapes and murders is zero. The acceptable response to U.S. citizens who commit crimes is to imprison them, and to stop illegal immigrants from coming here in the first place.

This isn't hard to understand.

Unless you're a Democrat.

