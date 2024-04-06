Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's Lost Someone Too

Yesterday President Biden visited the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, and he started things off by letting everybody know that his family has deep roots in the area:

Biden opens his remarks in Baltimore:



"By the way, folks, I say to my dad, 'Dad, they're mispronouncing Baltmur.' The Biden family goes all the way back to being watermen in this bay for a long, long time, back in the mid-1800s..." pic.twitter.com/GIfwzpp8yh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

Is there anywhere Biden isn't from?

And, as he often does, Biden also shared a personal story:

Annnnd there it is -- Biden compares himself losing son Beau to the families of the six construction workers who died when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed pic.twitter.com/SRmLgiHMgF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2024

We should be surprised because Biden does that all the time, and yet it's still amazing.

The lack of empathy should be shocking. Unfortunately, it’s a pattern. Everything has to be about him. Everything. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 5, 2024

No matter what the situation, Biden draws a direct comparison.

Phone call in the middle of the night?



Beau Biden was in the hospital for 10 days before he died. It wasn’t sudden, it wasn’t unexpected, and it wasn’t in the middle of the night.



The man is completely senile. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 5, 2024

Apparently Biden's not capable of feeling shame or embarrassment.

Everyone joked about him doing this and then he did it because he’s an asshole with zero self awareness. https://t.co/Wd6d962dBK — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 5, 2024

It's as predictable as somebody on the left trying to blame earthquakes on climate change.

President Squnity McGaslighter - “I’ll make it about me” https://t.co/lCt3hW0O91 — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) April 6, 2024

The demented narcissist strikes again…



Never fails. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/P9PnjcGQzi — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) April 6, 2024

Did Biden tell everybody about the times he used to ride the train across that bridge?

Did they find the train tracks in the wreckage..? — Don Carter (@d1carter) April 5, 2024

Biden will make sure somebody looks for them.

***

