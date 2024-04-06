Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's Lost Someone Too

Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on April 06, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Yesterday President Biden visited the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, and he started things off by letting everybody know that his family has deep roots in the area:

Is there anywhere Biden isn't from?

And, as he often does, Biden also shared a personal story: 

We should be surprised because Biden does that all the time, and yet it's still amazing.

No matter what the situation, Biden draws a direct comparison.

Apparently Biden's not capable of feeling shame or embarrassment.

It's as predictable as somebody on the left trying to blame earthquakes on climate change.

Did Biden tell everybody about the times he used to ride the train across that bridge?

Biden will make sure somebody looks for them.

*** 

