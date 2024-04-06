Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's Lost Someone Too

Yesterday President Biden visited the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, and he started things off by letting everybody know that his family has deep roots in the area:
Biden opens his remarks in Baltimore:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024
"By the way, folks, I say to my dad, 'Dad, they're mispronouncing Baltmur.' The Biden family goes all the way back to being watermen in this bay for a long, long time, back in the mid-1800s..." pic.twitter.com/GIfwzpp8yh
Is there anywhere Biden isn't from?
And, as he often does, Biden also shared a personal story:
Annnnd there it is -- Biden compares himself losing son Beau to the families of the six construction workers who died when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed pic.twitter.com/SRmLgiHMgF— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2024
We should be surprised because Biden does that all the time, and yet it's still amazing.
The lack of empathy should be shocking. Unfortunately, it’s a pattern. Everything has to be about him. Everything.— DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 5, 2024
No matter what the situation, Biden draws a direct comparison.
Phone call in the middle of the night?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 5, 2024
Beau Biden was in the hospital for 10 days before he died. It wasn’t sudden, it wasn’t unexpected, and it wasn’t in the middle of the night.
The man is completely senile.
Apparently Biden's not capable of feeling shame or embarrassment.
Everyone joked about him doing this and then he did it because he’s an asshole with zero self awareness. https://t.co/Wd6d962dBK— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 5, 2024
It's as predictable as somebody on the left trying to blame earthquakes on climate change.
President Squnity McGaslighter - “I’ll make it about me” https://t.co/lCt3hW0O91— Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) April 6, 2024
The demented narcissist strikes again…— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) April 6, 2024
Never fails. 🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/P9PnjcGQzi
Did Biden tell everybody about the times he used to ride the train across that bridge?
Did they find the train tracks in the wreckage..?— Don Carter (@d1carter) April 5, 2024
Biden will make sure somebody looks for them.
